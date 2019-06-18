Streaming On The Parkway - Part 6 - Onward to Boone, North Carolina

EDITOR'S NOTE: This guest blog series is being provided courtesy of members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International (wbcci.org) who recently participated in the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan between late May and mid June. Their 500-mile journey began in Cherokee, N.C. and ended outside the historic towns of Charlottesville and Staunton, VA. We hope you'll enjoy following along!

The 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan returned to the Blue Ridge Parkway to travel from Linville Falls to Boone, North Carolina. Although the Linville Falls National Campground was beautiful and very restful, we were ready to go back “on the grid” and connect our Airstream trailers to some utilities.

We are learning that one of the tricks to traveling on the Blue Ridge Parkway is timing. We don't want to leave too early or we may encounter fog and miss the views. Starting late is another problem in that we want to make sure we have enough time to enjoy the scenery.

There were more cars, motorcycles and bicycles on the road during this leg of our trip. It was easy to tell that we were traveling during the weekend.

We did notice more farmland along this stretch of the Parkway. There were herds of cows and horses in the pastures along the road.

An older bicyclist we had recently passed caught up with us at an overlook. From his demeanor, I was certain that he was about to complain about having to share the Parkway with 21 Airstream trailers. I was wrong. He simply wanted to tell me how much he was enjoying seeing the Airstreams while biking the Blue Ridge. Whew!

It took only two or three hours on the Parkway for most members of our caravan to reach Boone, North Carolina, our next stop, and the new adventures awaiting us there.