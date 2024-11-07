Magical Family Holidays in Blue Ridge, Georgia

Sponsored Content

Inviting cabins, festive fun galore and so much more make the charming town of Blue Ridge, Georgia, the perfect gathering place for your family this holiday season.

There’s something magical about spending the holidays in a charming mountain town like Blue Ridge, Georgia, where the crisp air, festive lights and cozy cabins create the perfect setting for a memorable family Thanksgiving or Christmas. If you’re planning to bring your extended family together for the holidays, Blue Ridge is an ideal destination. The charm of the mountain towns of Blue Ridge and McCaysville, scenic natural beauty of the mountains, and range of activities for all ages will bring your family back again and again. Located only 90 minutes from Atlanta, Chattanooga and Asheville, Blue Ridge is within driving distance for most family members who live in the eastern U.S. and easy reach of airports in Atlanta and Chattanooga.

Creating Holiday Family Traditions

Blue Ridge dresses up for Christmas with festive lights, decorations and the great tree beginning with Light Up Blue Ridge the weekend after Thanksgiving. You might even say that Blue Ridge somewhat resembles “Whoville!” Mr. and Mrs. Santa arrive on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway for the Light Up Blue Ridge Parade. Holiday Express Train Rides also begin November 29 through Christmas Eve. If you’re in Blue Ridge for Thanksgiving, the whole family can run (or walk) in the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

Fun for Every Generation

Spots for Family Hikes and Walks

There are family-friendly trails for all ages, and options for more adventurous or more leisurely walks. Hike to the head of the Appalachian Trail, the Swinging Bridge over the Toccoa River, or a local waterfall. Mountain vistas are expansive during the winter months. Take a scenic drive through North Georgia and explore the Christmas towns of Helen and Dahlonega; you’ll find a self-guided tour map here.

Cozy Cabins for Large Families

Blue Ridge has more than 2,000 mountain cabin rentals in the area, many with multiple master suites, large great rooms and gathering spaces, game rooms and more. Prepare meals together in a fully equipped kitchen or bring in locally prepared foods or take-out. A cozy cabin is the perfect setting for the holidays, with the warmth of the wood interior and a roaring fireplace. Request a cabin that is pre-decorated for the holidays, or have a family decorating party. Gather for hot chocolate by the fire, or roast marshmallows for s’mores by the outdoor firepit.

For more information: blueridgemountains.com.