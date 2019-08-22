The Rhythm of the Seasons; The Charm of the South

Sponsored Content

As the European settlers in centuries past fell upon the lush Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, their farming roots developed a respect for the seasonal rhythms of the hills and valleys. One can still drink in those methodical and magical rhythms throughout the Rockbridge County region today. The people, the places and the experiences all nod to an ether-world of purity, simplicity and peace, with even the food prepared from the purest of sources.

But perhaps one of the most distinguishing features of by-gone days comes from the lavish display of scenic beauty, primarily untouched by urbanization. Miles and miles of simple highway meander through the Blue Ridge Mountains in Rockbridge County, dotted with cattle farms, charming road-side attractions and intriguing historical experiences.

Anytime is a good time to enjoy a scenic drive. However, if you have your choice, we would certainly suggest you take this drive in autumn. Blazing fall foliage, blue skies and crisp mountain breezes all make a trip along Route 252 and 39 one you won’t forget.

But make sure you save time for a few stops and detours along the way. You’ll want to watch the miller at Wade’s Mill, the Valley’s oldest water-powered grist mill, stone-grind grains fresh to order. A stroll through the rows of grapevines at Rockbridge Vineyard will be enjoyable whether you are hand-in-hand with your significant other or flying solo. Watch talented horses and riders jump or run barrels at the Virginia Horse Center, a world-class equine facility hosting regional, national, and international all-breed, all-discipline equestrian events. And the trip wouldn’t be complete without a stop at geological wonders Natural Bridge State Park and the Caverns at Natural Bridge, the deepest on the East Coast.

If adventure is more your style, plenty of opportunities exist along the way to hike, bike or paddle the beautiful views.

When you’ve soaked in enough views for the day, make sure you experience the local flavors at one of the many farm-to-table eateries in downtown Lexington or Buena Vista. From breezy patio dining to a cozy bar with upscale southern cooking, you’ll find fresh flavors and delicate treats with a casual but sophisticated vibe.

