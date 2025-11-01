Sponsored Content

Holiday Magic Shines Across Lexington and Rockbridge County, VA

As the days grow shorter, we shine brighter! From the cobblestone streets of Lexington to the riverside trails of Buena Vista and the majestic wonders of Natural Bridge, this part of the Shenandoah Valley comes alive with the sights, sounds, and tastes of the holiday season. Whether you crave twinkling lights, unique shopping, or quiet mountain beauty, you’ll find the perfect mix of small-town charm and natural wonder here.

Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge

One of the region’s most holiday-spirit-inspiring traditions returns with Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park, held December 12–14 and 19–21. Meander beneath the 215-foot limestone arch, aglow in holiday colors. Continue beyond the bridge to discover an illuminated forest. Sip hot cocoa, enjoy cookies with Santa, and soak up the magic of this breathtaking experience. Plan ahead for a carriage ride. Check out the Festival of Trees in the Park’s Visitor Center. Thanks to its International Dark Sky Park status, Natural Bridge is also one of the best places in Virginia to get a clear view of the stars on winter nights—so don’t forget to look up!

November 7: Dark Sky Night: Mountain Moonrise, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

December 11: Dark Sky Night: Geminids Meteor Shower Watch, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Festive Strolls and Shopping in Lexington

Downtown Lexington is a picture-perfect real-life holiday postcard. Wreaths, garlands, and lights line historic Main Street, shop windows glow with cheer, and the scent of cinnamon and pine drifts through the crisp winter air. Explore locally owned boutiques and galleries for one-of-a-kind gifts—handcrafted jewelry, fine art, books, and artisan foods. Pop into a bookstore for works by nationally known authors and regional creators, Walkabout Outfitter for adventure gear, or Sweet Treats Bakery for a warm cupcake and a cup of coffee.

You’ll also find live music, caroling, and festive walking tours throughout December, making Lexington the perfect blend of history and holiday spirit. We even have a special mailbox for kids’ Christmas letters, offering express delivery to Santa.

Buena Vista Lights and Mountain Cheer

Just a few miles east, Buena Vista glows with community pride and Christmas spirit. The Glen Maury Park Drive-Thru Light Display transforms the park into a twinkling wonderland—perfect for families who want to stay cozy in their cars while taking in thousands of dazzling lights. Check out the BeeVe for Buena Vista themed gifts, Coiner Country Store for seasonal candies and baking goods, and Vinyl Cuts for a gift basket. Check out the unique architectural features of Southern Virginia University.

Wineries, Warmth, and Winter Escapes

Need a little grown-up holiday cheer? The Rockbridge area is home to a myriad of cozy places to unwind. Sip wine by a roaring fire at Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery, Great Valley Farm Brewery & Winery, Ecco Adesso, Devil’s Backbone Outpost, or savor small-batch cider at Halcyon Days Cider Company. These are just a sampling of the exceptional vineyards and breweries across Rockbridge County. While each offers unique charms, you’ll find fire pits, mountain views, and a festive atmosphere perfect for chilly afternoons.

Hungry for more? Dine at Juniper Lounge in the Gin Hotel and TAPS in The Georges Inn—just two of the local favorites where seasonal flavors shine. Southern Living once called Lexington “Virginia’s Most Romantic Winter Getaway,” and with its boutique inns and welcoming B&Bs, it’s easy to see why.

Plan Your Visit

Rockbridge County offers a full calendar of holiday events and experiences that celebrate the joy of the season. Whether you’re traveling with family, friends, or that special someone, this is a place where warm memories sparkle as brightly as the lights.

Give yourself the gift of a holiday escape to Rockbridge County—where the magic of the season glows a little brighter against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.