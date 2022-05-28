There’s Always Something Special in the Air in Lexington, VA

Sponsored Content

× Expand Chris Weisler

There's always something special happening in Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County, from fiddles to food, horses to hot dogs.

Tap your feet at the 28th Annual Maury River Fiddler's Convention or enjoy the inspiring Balloons Over Rockbridge Hot Air Balloon & MusicFestival. Our calendar is loaded with fun and memorable times for the whole family. Throughout the year, you'll find gatherings celebrating food, cars, history, sports, and much more.

While we take great pride in our many events, every day is memorable in Rockbridge County. In fact, we pack thirty attractions into a thirty-mile scenic drive along Rt. 11—Wilderness Road.

Our signature attraction is the geologic wonder Natural Bridge, towering 215 feet above Cedar Creek. Surveyed by a young George Washington and once owned by Thomas Jefferson, Natural Bridge is a National Historic Landmark.

In 2021, Natural Bridge State Park received International Dark Sky Park status from the International Dark Sky Association. The isolation from external light offers stunning night views of astrological wonders. Natural Bridge State Park also features hiking trails and an award-winning Children's Discovery Area and TRACK Trail.

× Expand Shannon Terry Natural Bridge State Park

Adults will enjoy a vibrant craft beverage scene with 5 wineries, a cidery, and 4 craft breweries. Vino and food take center stage at the Rockbridge Beer and Wine Festival at the Lime Kiln Theatre on September 12. Our restaurants offer something for every taste, from down-home comfort foods to upscale twists on progressive cuisine. Enjoy a nostalgic evening at Hull’sDrive-in Theater, showing movies under the stars.

× Expand Ellen Kanzinger

Rockbridge Outdoors celebrates nature and wellness in our community. You'll enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding, and running trails. The seven-mile Chessie Trail is a rail-trial that parallels the Maury River between Lexington and Buena Vista. If you are looking for a challenge, Devil's Marbleyard is an amazing four-mile out-and-back trek to a boulder field offering incomparable views from the rocks. The Virginia Horse Center is a travel destination for equestrians and world-class horses, with events held throughout the year—most at no cost for spectators.

× Expand Noah Smith Devil's Marbleyard

If you want to make a splash, the James River and tributaries offer lots of recreational choices, whether you enjoy paddling, tubing, fishing, swimming, or just a good old-fashioned creek-stomping. Request an Upper James River Water Trail map and find outfitters for gear and expert instruction.

The iconic Blue Ridge Parkway—America's favorite drive—crosses through Rockbridge County. After you've taken in the views from the overlooks, Buena Vista is an easy coast down the mountain. You'll love the small-town vibe, friendly people, and magnificent architecture, including Southern Virginia University.

Glen Maury Park is a 315-acre city park with a pool, playground, skate park, picnic pavilions, tennis courts, and a 52-site campground with many sites overlooking the river. The park also offers new hiking and biking trails and a new disc golf course—boasting incredible views of Buena Vista and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Take memories—and a memento—back home to share with family and friends. Friendly downtown merchants can add sparkle to your wardrobe or art to your walls. Rockbridge County is an antiquing mecca if your tastes lean toward yesteryear.

Sera Petras Photography

There's so much to do you won't want to stop, but when you do, you'll find plenty of lodging options including friendly innkeepers, modern lodging, acclaimed boutique hotels, and plentiful camping.

