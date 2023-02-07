Birds of the Blue Ridge: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

If woodpeckers needed a percussionist for the jazz ensemble, this would be the bird. Unlike the regular drumming of others in this species, the Yellow-bellied Sapsucker drums to its own rhythms. They also are fond of using human materials like road signs and metal fireplace flashing for their performances.

Mike Blevins

While similar in appearance to the Downy and Hairy Woodpeckers, identifying a Yellow-bellied can often be accomplished without binoculars. Look for a bright red crown (and red chin for the males) along with obvious white wings patches.

This species is the only sapsucker and the only completely migratory woodpecker in the eastern part of the continent.

Angela Minor

This can make them a bit more challenging to find. However, along their route, they leave a trail – horizontal holes (sapwells) in the bark of trees.

It is said that Yellow-bellies drill the newer rows of sapwells above the older rows. So, it would seem reasonable to conclude that many rows would indicate a “favorite eatery.” And, these would be the trees to watch since they spend a good percentage of their days tending to, defending and eating from the wells.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: While they prefer birch and maple for their meals, Yellow-bellies are known to have tapped over 1,000 different tree and woody plant species.

Habitats: young forests with fast growing trees as well as hardwoods and orchards

Conservation Note: A slight increase in population over the last forty years makes this a species of low conservation concern.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

