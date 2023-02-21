Birds of the Blue Ridge: White-throated Sparrow

At the stroke of ten on the (now vintage) bird clock, it sings Old-Sam-Peabody-Peabody – the whistled tune of the White-throated Sparrow. Other humans “hear” the phrase “Oh-Sweet-Canada-Canada.” Either way, this bird song is easy to identify in the outdoors, particularly after the timepiece’s tutelage!

These large, plump sparrows with a small bill scratch backward on the ground and are regular visitors to backyard feeders. They eat seeds, fruits, insects and buds, and gobble black oil sunflower and millet during the winters.

The white throat stands out from its browns and greys as do the two sunshine yellow patches in front of the eyes. The White-throated Sparrow appears in two color forms (or morphs) on top of the head: white striped and tan striped. For mate selection, white-striped individuals often select tan-striped, and vice versa. So, it all works out for these seasonally monogamous couples.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: The oldest known White-throated Sparrow was recorded at 14 years, 11 months old.

Habitats: forests, undergrowth, thickets, shrubby fields

Conservation Note: Reports indicate a 29% decline in population for the past 40 years; and, they are one of the most frequent victims of window strikes.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

