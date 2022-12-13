Birds of the Blue Ridge: Snowy Owl

As winter approaches, we might just see a rare Snowy Owl in and around the Blue Ridge. While they are Arctic birds, recent years have shown an uptick in irruptions – irregular migrations outside the normal geographic range of a given species. And, a snowy was reported/photographed in Chattanooga, TN in 2021.

× Expand Michael Todd

Males are pure white (with a couple of brown spots) and females have a white face with dark bars over their bodies. Both have bright yellow eyes and four- to five-foot wingspans.

During winter, scan near the ground in open areas and atop fenceposts, hay bales and other “tall-ish”

Michael Todd

perches. This owl will sit for hours, just swiveling its head – looking and listening for a meal. So have a closer look with your binoculars to see if an unusual “lump” in the field is actually a rare Snowy Owl.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: They have feathery slippers on their feet for insulation; and, they are the heaviest owls on the continent due to the thickness of their feathers.

Habitat: fields, shorelines and the treeless Arctic tundra

Conservation Note: While populations likely rise and fall based on the availability of prey, it is estimated that the Snowy Owl population has declined a staggering 64% over the past 40 years.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

