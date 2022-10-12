Birds of the Blue Ridge: Red-winged Blackbird

Just across the road is a small emergent wetlands area complete with cattails, bulrushes and, of course, Red-winged Blackbirds. The extra special treat is welcoming two males who fly from there to our feeders in the mornings. One arrives by announcing himself with burry whistles and chack calls. And, the other male has a distinct breast feather pattern.

× Expand Mike Blevins

This species is known for their bold demeanor, particularly when there’s a nest to defend. Large birds, farm animals and even humans will be the beneficiaries of a Red-wing’s attention should they get too close. Males will spend up to 25% of the daytime hours defending their territory.

The Red-winged Blackbird is common is all seasons (except at the highest elevations in the Blue Ridge). Huge roosts (shared with other species) can number in the millions; and individuals may travel up to 50 miles per day to feed.

Bird Bits

Mike Blevins

Fun Fact: In First Nation communities, the Red-winged Blackbird and its association with water represent a connection to the creative forces within Nature.

Habitats: brushy swamps; open fields and pastures; edges of ponds and lakes

Conservation Note: While their numbers are abundant and widespread across the continent, they – like many other species – are facing challenges due to wetlands habitat loss.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor