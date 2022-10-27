Birds of the Blue Ridge: Pileated Woodpecker

For those among us of a certain age, Saturday morning cartoons were a special treat. My brother and I would wake up early, grab a bowl of cereal and park in front of the television to see what animated adventures lay ahead. In addition to the antics of dogs, rabbits and a pink panther, birds were also stars of the shows. There was a roadrunner, a “chicken hawk,” a talking yellow canary, a wisecracking pair named Heckle and Jeckle and a vocal, well-dressed bird named Woody Woodpecker.

× Expand Mike Blevins

Growing up in the South, it took a few years to learn that roadrunners and yellow-billed magpies were actual birds. Woody Woodpecker, however, was right there in the trees!

Mike Blevins

As one of our largest and most strikingly decorated forest birds, the Pileated Woodpecker is a delight to see and hear. Bold black and white stripes are highlighted with a framing red crest on this crow-sized bird. In flight, they have a slightly undulating, swimming-type wingbeat. Their drumming and nest-building “chops” are equally impressive; and their “cuk-cuk” calls resonate for quite a distance.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: The Pileated Woodpecker’s lifespan is thought to be around 12 years.

The Pileated Woodpecker’s lifespan is thought to be around 12 years. Habitat: forests with mature trees - particularly those containing snags (standing dead or dying trees) and fallen logs

forests with mature trees - particularly those containing snags (standing dead or dying trees) and fallen logs Conservation Note: While of low conservation concern, leaving snags, stumps and logs will benefit the Pileated Woodpecker and a number of other insect, mammal and bird species.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor