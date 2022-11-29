Birds of the Blue Ridge: Dark-eyed Junco

Our little sharply dressed messengers of winter have arrived – the “snowbirds!" Or, as others call them, Dark-eyed Juncos. In the lower elevations, these sparrows are a reminder that cold weather is coming with the possibility of snow.

× Expand Michael Todd

They are easily identifiable with their slate-colors, white bellies, pink bills and signature flash of white tail feathers in flight. Juncos are ground birds and often hop around under the seed feeders upon their return from the higher elevation mountains of Appalachia.

Juncos are quite agile in flight, launching from the ground to catch insects and quickly navigating a tangle of brush to feed or hide. In winter, they form flocks that have a “pecking order” depending on who arrived first to your yard. Individuals may spread out, but keep in contact with the others with a “tsick” or “tchet” sound.

Feeder hint: Seeds make up 75% of their diet – and they prefer millet (over sunflower seeds).

Bird Bits

Michael Todd

Fun Facts: The oldest known individual was verified to be 11 years, 4 months old.

Habitat: breeds in coniferous and mixed-coniferous woodlands; winters across multiple habitats including fields, parks, gardens, yards and other places with low understory cover

Conservation Note: Declines have been small over time, and Dark-eyed Junco populations remain strong across the North American continent.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor