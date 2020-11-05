Birds of the Blue Ridge: American Redstart

× Expand Michael Todd

Each autumn I’m reminded of why field guides often have a page entitled “confusing fall warblers.” These ‘butterflies of the bird world’ are just plain ‘ole hard to identify! Memorizing their yellows and olives, undertail covert colors, auricular (feathers over the ears) and supercilium (“eyebrow”) colors, wing bar patterns (if any) and breast feather characteristics, all while they’re flitting nonstop, is a challenge. So, when the male American Redstart arrived, with his distinctive black and orange markings, identification was swift.

Mike Blevins

This sweetly-songed wood warbler is (along with the Black-and-white Warbler) one of the most distinct in the Blue Ridge. They breed here in summer and migrate through the region in fall and spring. For the latter, they often only stay for a day at any one location during the journey, which they make mostly at night.

To identify the female (who was also amongst the brushes) here’s a tip: She is grayish where he is black; and her yellow markings will roughly coincide with the male’s orange.

I’m not a person who wants to “golf course” the yard; and Nature’s shrub-line along the back of the property rewards me regularly with visitors like the American Redstart!

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: In their winter homes of Central America, the Caribbean and northern South America this species is called candelita, meaning “little torch.”

Habitat: The American Redstart prefers second-growth interior woodland habitats with abundant shrubs, saplings and a moist, mixed-deciduous character. They spend winters in shade coffee and citrus plantations, mangroves and wet forest.

Conservation Note: Habitat loss is causing small to significant declines (depending on location) of this widespread and otherwise numerous warbler.

ABOUT THIS SERIES: Our “Birds of the Blue Ridge” blog series will showcase frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. Angela Minor has been an avid birder for over three decades across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She created and authors the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest; serves as a field editor with Birds & Blooms and the “Park Watch” Beat Writer for 10,000 Birds; and is a regular travel and nature writer for several regional and national print magazines.

