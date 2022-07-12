Dine and Sleep in Abingdon, VA

A Tailor’s Lodging provides a comfy place to stay while Luke’s Café offers a tasty meal during a short getaway to the home of the Barter Theatre.

× Expand Bruce Ingram A Tailor’s Lodging is located in downtown Abingdon, Virginia.

“See the brick house just across the street?” says host Rick Humphreys. “That’s the 1847 Dooley house that was just moved intact from the church there on the corner.”

With that intro, Rick, who has an encyclopedic-knowledge of the area, welcomed my husband and me to A Tailor’s Lodging in Abingdon, VA.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Innkeeper Rick Humphreys shows off an antique china press at A Tailor’s Lodging.

The lodge, built in 1840, is one of Rick and wife Susan’s local restoration projects. The dwelling’s original occupants did tailoring as a profession, often bartering with other local artisans for goods and services.

Bruce Ingram Luke’s Café is known for its musical and artistic vibe like these instruments on display.

The china press in the home’s kitchen is one example, a cherry period piece keeping with the building’s aura. The couple selected other pieces to suit the building’s era, but all meant to be used not just viewed. Other touches like flat irons and vintage clothing enhance the décor.

Modern comforts filled our room including a king-sized curtained bed and blue stone shower. One doorway opened to a courtyard perfect for enjoying an evening breeze. This building features a second bedroom and shared kitchen area. A separate cottage with one bedroom is also available.

After a matinee at the Barter Theater, a three-block walk from our lodging, we opted for dinner at Luke’s Café, a five-minute drive. Upon arrival, exterior murals on the structure and the two metal sculptured ladies intrigued us.

“Chef/owner Lukas Patterson is an artist,” says manager Lesly McHugh. “He made the tables and painted the wall art. He can play any musical instrument. All of this creativity comes out in his food.”

Popular entrees, says McHugh, include burgers, crab cakes, chicken salad, and prime rib but “his pastas are to die for.”

