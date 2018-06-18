The Carter Family Lives On...

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally appeared in our our September/October 1988 issue. It is being presented again here as part of our 30th Anniversary celebration.

The birth of country music took place back in the 1920s, in a little valley in the Southwest Virginia Mountains. Today, a descendant of the original Carter family is dedicating her life to keeping that seminal sound alive, and not letting it get, as she calls it, "Nashvillized."

× Expand The original Carters in 1938. From left: Sara, Maybelle and A.P. Carter.

Log cabins wrapped in Virginia creeper vines sag on the riverbank. In little hillside cemeteries. dewberry briars crawl through the stones. In the shadow of Clinch Mountain, wildwood flowers bloom.

The spirits of a hundred old Appalachian ballads linger here in Poor Valley-homeplace of the Carter Family and the birthplace, many say, of country music.

From this corner of Southwest Virginia in the heart of the Blue Ridge came Alvin Pleasant

“A.P.” Carter and his wife. Sara, who along with A.Ps sister-in-law, Maybelle, formed the legendary Carter family.

With their mournful, lonesome harmonies, the Carters set the musical course for what would lead to America's country music phenomenon now centered in Nashville, Tennessee.

The members of the famous trio are gone, but now another Carter is keeping the family's musical tradition, and memory, alive in Poor Valley.

“Just before he died, my daddy told me, ‘Janette. I'd like to see my music carried on,’" says Janette Carter, daughter of A.P. and Sara. “’If I've got a child who can do it, you are the one.’

"And I told him, 'Daddy. I'll do it!’”

Today, Janette Carter is indeed carrying on her father's music. From a barnlike building next to A.P.’s old grocery store in rural Maces Springs, she stages weekly Saturday night country music shows. Janette allows only old-time string bands and bluegrass groups to perform at her little opry. No amplified electrical guitars are allowed to "Nashvillize" the Carter Family legacy.

"The shows are doing real well,” says Janette, who emcees the programs and usually starts things off by singing an old Carter Family song or two.

“The audiences get down low in the winter, and it’s hard to make it sometimes, but I still go on.”

The roots of these shows go back to 1927 when a talent scout for the Victor Talking Machine Company discovered the original Carters. The scout had set up a makeshift recording studio in a Bristol, Tennessee storefront and placed ads in the local paper urging musicians to come in and audition. Among the anxious singers and musicians who showed up on the same August day were the Carters and a frail, out-of-work railroad brakeman up from North Carolina-Jimmie Rodgers.

So August 1, 1927 became a red-letter day in the history of country music.

Through records and personal appearances, the Carter Family developed the close-harmony sound that became the pattern for country music groups which followed. Their songs of love, and frustrated love, appealed to the ears and hearts of rural Americans. From the trio’s repertoire of sacred, folk and mountain ballads sprang the “hillbilly” songs of the 1930s, which later evolved into so-called country-and-western music.

“When you talk about the Carter Family, you’re talking about the roots of country music,” insists 60-year-old Janette. “Of course, I’m prejudiced-but the experts say the same thing.”

The Carters recorded more than 300 songs during their years together, most of them composed or "collected" by A.P. Among the Carter Family classics are "Wabash Cannonball," "Lonesome Valley,” “I’m Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes,” "Keep on the Sunny Side" and the best-known tune from their songbag, the classic "Wildwood Flower.”

Oh he taught me to love him

and called me his flow'r

That was blooming to cheer him

through life's dreary hour

Oh I'm longing to see him

through life's dark hour

He's gone and neglected

this pale wildwood flow'r.

Janette Carter began her weekly shows 14 years ago after converting her father's abandoned roadside grocery store into a small music hall.

"At first I thought I would tum the store into an auction house,” she says, "but then one day the idea of having music shows came to me out of the blue.

"My daddy had that idea once, you know. He put a little park out in back of the store and had a few shows, but it fell through. He was in poor health and was not able to keep it going. And the timing wasn't right. You know, music comes and goes, and at that time it was going down…I mean, his kind of music was going down.”

In 1974 Janette hauled out the stacks of dried-up tobacco stalks, fertilizer sacks and corn cobs, shoved the old store counters and racks against the wall and brought in some church pews. With help from her brother: Joe, and her sister, Gladys, she painted the weathered gray building bright white and planted a sign out front: "Janette Carter Old-Time Music Every Sat. Nite.”

Inside she posted a pledge: "I promise shows will be presented in a quiet, orderly atmosphere. I will in no way tolerate or allow drinking, cursing or disturbances.” On every Saturday night since, Janette has been the mistress of ceremonies, performer (she sings and plays the autoharp) and disciplinarian. When there's a violation of any of the posted rules, she takes to the stage to admonish the audience like a strict mother dealing with a bad boy.

"Now I'm not a gonna put up with any drinking,” she lectures the crowd before each show. "My daddy never allowed anyone drinking at his shows and he never told dirty jokes. I feel it would be an insult to my daddy if I did.”