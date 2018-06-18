The Blue Ridge Mountain Frescoes of Ashe County, N.C.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally appeared in our July/August 1994 issue. It is being presented again here as part of our 30th Anniversary celebration.

You don’t have to travel to Europe to see paintings that look as if Michelangelo held the brushes. Or to experience the miracles of their creation. In two small Episcopal churches in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina’s Ashe County, Italian-style frescoes inspire and renew a never-ending stream of visitors.

× Expand "THE MYSTERY OF FAITH." A dedication to the memory of artist Ben Long's grandfather, the 12' x 27' fresco was completed in 1977.

Some people cry, they are so moved by the scenes,” says The Rev. Dr. Robert H. Crewdson, Rector of the Parish of the Holy Communion in Ashe County, N.C. The parish includes the two fresco churches – at West Jefferson and Glendale Springs – and a third, St. Matthew’s at Todd, which has a “wonderful bell cast in England.”

Tiny “Carpenter’s Gothic” St. Mary’s church is actually in Beaver Creek, hardly even a hamlet, at the southwestern edge of West Jefferson. American chestnut is its wood, fashioned into a house of worship by hands of faith in the 1890s. Ten miles away, in the village of Glendale Springs, only 400 yards from Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 258, white clapboard Holy Trinity, dates to 1902.

By what miracle did small rural churches come to be recipients of art masterpieces of immeasurable, far-flung influence? For the story is not only of beautiful paintings, but of their catalystic effects on hopes renewed, communities revitalized, lives changed and changing still.

For more than 30 years the first rector, much-loved Father William Rutherford Savage, rode the circuit on his horse, Logan. When Savage died in 1934, the churches became ill, too. Interest waned. The buildings began to deteriorate, especially Holy Trinity. The communities lost some heart. For almost four decades the churches limped along without regular services.

In 1972, Father Faulton J. Hodge came from New York's largest cathedral as resident rector to begin the task of restoring the ailing churches and re-building congregations whose membership had dropped to 13. What happened next you may call predestination, fate, a remarkably happy coincidence, or the hand of God at work.

At a social gathering in the Blowing Rock home of artist Phillip Moose, Father Hodge met artist Ben Long. Native North Carolinian Long had studied for four years in Italy to learn fresco techniques. Back in this country, he searched for a church where he could donate a fresco to try his skills. Over and over churches turned him down.

Long told Father Hodge of his quest. The genial Hodge, the story goes, threw open his arms expansively as he exclaimed, "We'll take it." Then-"By the way, what is a fresco?"

If the story is partly apocryphal, the frescoes are real indeed. So real that between 75,000 and 125,000 pilgrims come annually to view them. Some estimates say as many as a quarter of a million. There is no admission, only free-will offerings. No records document the numbers who come around the clock-alone, in small groups and by the busload- to look at the paintings in reverence and meditation, which was the way Ben Long executed them.

Long began in 1974, and he worked mainly in silence, requesting his helpers, his students and those who watched to do the same. For several summers he continued to transform the little churches, asking no pay except artists' supplies and a place to stay.

"It was as if he poured out his soul," says Father Crewdson.

From the beginning, the miracles continued. Consider two.

In St. Mary's church, as he and Hodge contemplated suitable Biblical scenes, Long said, "I feel a great expectancy about this place."

Hodge answered, "This is St. Mary's-why don't you paint Mary expecting?"

Long began to look for a model for Mary's face. The answer came in a stranger he met on a country road. He asked permission, and she waited obligingly while he sketched. As she turned to hurry away, Long remembered to ask her name. "My name is Mary," she answered. It was the only time he saw her. No one in the small community knew of any young woman who answered her description. In that first fresco, "Mary, Great With Child," Long's model from the head down was his pregnant wife, Diane. This painting and "John the Baptist" flank the centerpiece "Mystery of Faith," Christ's crucifixion/ascension.

While Long painted at St. Mary's, Hodge contemplated the fate of Holy Trinity. He could struggle, with no funds, to repair a building that seemed beyond rehabilitation, or he could just let it go. One day as he stood in the churchyard, a car drove up. Its elderly occupant had come to see his mother's childhood church. Hodge explained the predicament, pointing to the fallen altar wall.

"How much would it take to rebuild it?" the stranger asked.

"Around $1,500," Hodge ventured. The man pressed a $1,500 check into the astounded rector's hand. Repairs cost $1,400. The small surplus bought paints. Now finished at St. Mary's, Long began work on Holy Trinity Church's new wall panel to produce the masterwork, "Last Supper."

Local people were models for the figures except for Judas, Christ and the servant lady. The betrayer Judas is going out the door, his back to viewers. Christ's face is a spiritual portrait of compassion and love. One face is Father Hodge's; another is the artist's. An old dog who came each day represents faithfulness.

Long's frescoes contain layers of meaning. For many, the surface beauty alone is enough to bring peace, to renew faith, hope and love. For others, inspiration stems from deeper ecclestical symbolic meanings of Christianity that undergird the paintings. No one leaves empty.