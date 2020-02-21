Su's Hiking Energy Bombs

These little bursts of flavor give you the long-lasting energy of fat and protein to keep you going. They are my fallback food on long treks in the Blue Ridge. I often skip breakfast and eat these on the trail.

2 C whole oats

1/2 C white sugar

3 Tb cocoa powder

1 Tb water

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/3 C butter, soft

4 Tb peanut butter

2 Tb flaked coconut