Su's Hiking Energy Bombs

These little bursts of flavor give you the long-lasting energy of fat and protein to keep you going. They are my fallback food on long treks in the Blue Ridge. I often skip breakfast and eat these on the trail.
- 2 C whole oats
- 1/2 C white sugar
- 3 Tb cocoa powder
- 1 Tb water
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1/3 C butter, soft
- 4 Tb peanut butter
- 2 Tb flaked coconut
- Mix oats, sugar and cocoa powder in a medium bowl.
- Add water, vanilla, butter coconut, and peanut butter.
- With clean hands, thoroughly mash together the ingredient, combining until the butters are evenly distributed.
- Grab a small amount of dough and squeeze it together firmly in your hand, then roll it into a ball, about 1″ in diameter.
- Refrigerate at least 20 minutes before serving or packing to harden them.