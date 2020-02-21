Su's Hiking Energy Bombs

These little bursts of flavor give you the long-lasting energy of fat and protein to keep you going. They are my fallback food on long treks in the Blue Ridge. I often skip breakfast and eat these on the trail.

  • 2 C whole oats
  • 1/2 C white sugar
  • 3 Tb cocoa powder
  • 1 Tb water
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 1/3 C butter, soft
  • 4 Tb peanut butter
  • 2 Tb flaked coconut
  1. Mix oats, sugar and cocoa powder in a medium bowl.  
  2. Add water, vanilla, butter coconut, and peanut butter.  
  3. With clean hands, thoroughly mash together the ingredient, combining until the butters are evenly distributed.
  4. Grab a small amount of dough and squeeze it together firmly in your hand, then roll it into a ball, about 1″ in diameter. 
  5. Refrigerate at least 20 minutes before serving or packing to harden them.