Photo Recap: Appaloosa - An Appalachian Roots Music Festival

Appaloosa, a rich two-day Appalachian roots music festival nestled in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley in Front Royal, Virginia, is growing a name throughout the Blue Ridge Region.

Joshua Moore

Danylo Fedoryka and his brother Alexander Fedoryka, founding members of the band Scythian, created the Appaloosa Music Festival, hosted at the Skyline Ranch Resort every Labor Day weekend.

Appaloosa has been going strong since its inception in 2015, and we asked the brothers what inspired them to create this music festival, to which they replied:

“Alex and I grew up in Front Royal, Virginia, and even though this area had a rich folk tradition through the 70’s and 80’s, most of that had faded away. I didn’t see my first live show until I was fifteen years old, and was very inspired by it. We went on to found Scythian, becoming City Paper’s "DC Band of the Year" twice, selling out the 930 Club. We were always leaving the area to find festival work, and we knew there was a void, we knew there was a rich musical past, so we had a hunch that “if we built it, they would come.” We have a 501c3 which provides free music workshops all weekend, and I feel we’ve succeeded in exposing the next generation to roots music and hopefully [reawaken] the music that used to echo down the Blue Ridge Mountains in years before.” - Danylo (Dan) Fedoryka

Appaloosa hosts an array of Bluegrass/Americana bands and offers music workshops, camping and even Sunday Mass for those needing a spiritual connection. This year's lineup included one of the largest Bluegrass Bands of all time, Blue Highway, along with Scythian, Carbon Leaf, The Screaming Orphans, Chatham Rabbits, Christian Lopez, Bee Taylor, Arbo, Kat Higgins, Tophouse and many, many other great bands and artists.

The festival also offered a wide variety of crafters and food trucks, along with having a large play area for kids, which included bouncy houses, and if it wasn't 96 degrees, I might have joined in on that action. A V.I.P. area was available for those who purchased the V.I.P. package, which had a special tent set up with a private bar and restrooms, and access to one half of the stage where you could get up close and have a unique experience with the bands performing.

I attend many festivals as I am usually there to photograph them. Appaloosa stands out on its own, not because it is set in one of the most beautiful parts of the country, but for the family-style atmosphere. There were more families and kids at Appaloosa than at any other festival I have attended. The kids not only enjoyed the play area, they also enjoyed the music. It was great seeing kids up close, singing with the bands or participating in the music workshops. The guys at Scythian have created something special, something uniquely their own that stands out amongst the crowded field of festivals. If you love attending festivals or simply love music, then add Appaloosa to the list to attend; you won’t be disappointed!

For those interested in attending in 2024, visit appaloosafestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets when they become available early next year.