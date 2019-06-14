Top Trending West Virginia Mountain Destinations 2019

(Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs)

× Expand The Greenbrier has been welcoming visitors for more than 240 years.

The Greenbrier Valley’s energized and creative communities have contributed heavily to the area’s recent growth. Focusing on quality products and warm hospitality, the independent shops, restaurants and niche businesses are thriving in Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs. Golf at The Greenbrier. Hike on the Greenbrier River Trail. See a show at Carnegie Hall.

“The Greenbrier Valley is the right blend of history, outdoor adventure and an impressive culinary scene,” says Valerie Pritt, communications manager for the Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “With a push to use locally sourced ingredients, you’re likely to get a fresh-from-the-farm meal at many of the restaurants.”

(Bluefield, Princeton)

Since the creation of the ATV trails on the county’s coalfields, outdoor adventure from state parks to scenic overlooks continue to climb in popularity. The downtowns of Princeton and Bluefield burst with revitalization, offering exciting new restaurants and attractions, and helping create a new experience for visitors craving the outdoors and Appalachian culture.

“With more outdoor projects on the horizon, Mercer County is tying its historical background—railroad and coal—into a destination for hikers, bikers, ATV riders and more,” says Jamie Null, executive director of Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It is exciting to watch the transformation.”

(Seneca Rocks)

Pendleton County is West Virginia’s fourth largest county in terms of land mass and has just 7,000 residents. Quaint mountain towns are nestled in between rolling mountains, majestic rock formations and some of the best fishing east of the Mississippi River.

“Pendleton County represents everything people picture when they think of a mountain getaway,” says Laura Brown, executive director of the Pendleton County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “You can get lost in a scenic back roads drive or explore hiking trails with views of mountains that seem to never end. The fishing is spectacular and the people make you feel at home.”

(Morgan County)

Berkeley Springs is a charming small-town and star attraction of Morgan County, which also includes the municipality of Bath. Known for its healing waters and worldly sophistication, Berkeley Springs remains a postal address and what locals call “a state of mind.”

“When you have a town where there are three times as many massage therapists as lawyers,” says Jeanne Mozier, vice president of Travel Berkeley Springs, “you know it’s a place dedicated to making people feel good. That’s Berkeley Springs.”

(Fayetteville, Oak Hill)

The New River Gorge region of Fayette County is home to the eclectic shops, eateries and breweries. Tie that together with good fishing, hiking and lodging, and you have something for everyone.

“The New River Gorge is a place where you feel at peace,” says Sharon Cruikshank, president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. “The pace is slower, the fishing is great and the food is fantabulous! There is lodging for everyone—from camping to tree houses to luxury homes.”

About This Story: Our coverage area—the mountain regions of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky—is home to more great places to visit than you could shake the proverbial stick at.

The process of finding the full list of all 35 destinations presented here began with U.S. Travel Association data (for West Virginia, a Dean Runyan Associates study) assessing the increase in travel spending—2017 over 2016—in all geographically relevant counties and cities in each state.

We then determined the top eight in that realm for each state, listed them alphabetically, and offered online voting for our readers, toward creating the top-five lists presented here. The data affirmed increased visitorship to each; the reader input—voting for up to three destinations per state—narrowed those lists to voters’ favorite/hope-to-visit destinations.

Reader-poll voting took place between February 20 and April 7, 2019. Our thanks to all who took part.

Destinations in each state are listed in order of vote totals. For more details on each destination – including our editors' picks for 175 can't miss attractions and reasons to visit – subscribe now to get the July/August 2019 issue as your first copy. Thank you!