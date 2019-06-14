Top Trending Kentucky Mountain Destinations 2019

(Whitesburg,Payne Gap)

× Expand Tim D. Hudson At an elevation of 2,377 feet, the Hemlock Overlook gives guests a180-degree view of Letcher County’s mountains.

Experience an unforgettable getaway by enjoying hiking, ATV trails, horseback riding, fishing, kayaking, great music, square-dancing, golfing, moonshine tasting and delicious homemade cookin’.

“We are honored to have been given this distinction, and to those who live here, it is no secret why our area was named one of Kentucky’s top trending destinations for 2019,” says Letcher County Tourism Director Jessica Howard. “It’s the feeling you get when you visit that turns an ordinary getaway into a memorable experience. Along every turn, Letcher County is definitely becoming the place for adventure seekers of all ages.”

(Harlan, Evarts, Cumberland)

Harlan County offers thrilling adventures with ATV trails; Kentucky’s highest peak; and hiking trails. Harlan is also a place bursting full of history, culture and hospitality. The county offers Kentucky’s only underground mine tour, a coal museum, friendly downtowns and fun restaurants.

“We are currently in a state of transition in Harlan County,” says Brandon Pennington of the City of Harlan’s Tourist and Convention Commission. “We have had to define ourselves on the industry that dominated our county for the longest time: coal. However, we are at a point in our trajectory where we are. With that comes a lot more freedom to inspire small businesses, attractions, art, culture and much more. It’s part of the puzzle, and I think we are on the right track.”

(Hazard, Vicco, Buckhorn)

Surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains, Hazard and Perry County, Kentucky, is a down-home, friendly kind of place. The Perry County Fair, Summer in the Park, Black Gold Festival, Battle of Leatherwood Re-enactment, Christmas in a Small Town, Perry Park Hiking Trails and more engage all age groups.

“I am so excited for what our area has to offer our tourists and visitors,” says Terry Feltner, Chairman of Hazard/Perry County Tourism. “We have just completed several new hiking trails in the Perry County Park. They range from super easy to challenging and are already being used every day by lots of folks. We have kayaking on the river with marked trails that are so fun and refreshing. The Perry County Park offers swimming, putt putt, walking, basketball, boat ramp and baseball, baseball, baseball!”

(Prestonsburg, Allen City)

Peek into Appalachian living in Floyd County, Kentucky, where heritage is rooted with art, history and adventure. From adventure trails and nature’s grace welcoming you in to country music legends to top technological science and entertainment centers, this isn’t the eastern Kentucky you’ve seen on TV.

“Floyd County is a place that will make you feel the freedom of childhood,” says Samantha West, the executive director of Prestonsburg Tourism. “We encourage you to slow down, say yes to adventure and enjoy the creation of new memories.”

(Slade, Bowen,Clay City)

Powell County, Kentucky, is home to the beautiful Slade, which houses the famed Natural Bridge State Resort Park and the legendary Red River Gorge. This area boasts some scenic views, and outdoor experiences are around every corner, making Powell County an adventure seeker’s dream as well as a fun-filled outdoor weekend destination for families.

“This area is thriving thanks to social media,” says Miranda Fallen, executive director of the Powell County Tourism Commission. “New businesses and attractions are opening, new cabins—even tree-houses—are being built. Slade welcomes you to get away and get back to nature.”

About This Story: Our coverage area—the mountain regions of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky—is home to more great places to visit than you could shake the proverbial stick at.

The process of finding the full list of all 35 destinations presented here began with U.S. Travel Association data (for West Virginia, a Dean Runyan Associates study) assessing the increase in travel spending—2017 over 2016—in all geographically relevant counties and cities in each state.

We then determined the top eight in that realm for each state, listed them alphabetically, and offered online voting for our readers, toward creating the top-five lists presented here. The data affirmed increased visitorship to each; the reader input—voting for up to three destinations per state—narrowed those lists to voters’ favorite/hope-to-visit destinations.

Reader-poll voting took place between February 20 and April 7, 2019. Our thanks to all who took part.

Destinations in each state are listed in order of vote totals.