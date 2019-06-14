Top Trending Georgia Mountain Destinations 2019

(Clayton, Dillard, Tallulah Falls, Sky Valley)

× Expand Courtesy of Rock City Rock City’s Lovers Leap is one of five things not to miss in Walker County, Georgia.

This location is the Farm to Table Capital of Georgia, with five Best Chefs America creating cuisine. Per capita, there are more working farms and BCA chefs than anywhere else in the state.

“Visitors are drawn to the natural beauty here,” says Teka Earnhardt, Rabun County Tourism Development Authority executive director. “We’re 74 percent U.S. Forest, state parks and Georgia Power-owned lakes. The views are incredible everywhere you go, and we cannot be overdeveloped. You feel the peacefulness and tranquility.”

(Helen, Cleveland)

Explore nature on hundreds of miles of multi-use trails, support local artisans with specialty shopping, and relax in the evenings at the state’s first and only Georgia Grown Agritourism brewery.

“Soothe your soul in White County, where Mother Nature comes to play. Relax and stay awhile,” according to the White County Chamber of Commerce website.

(Hiawassee,Young Harris)

Crystal-clear waters for fishing and swimming, and clear skies above for star gazing. This destination, sharing a border with North Carolina, is two-thirds public lands and all about the outdoor life. The Chattahoochee National Forest and award-winning Lake Chatuge create an idyllic environment.

“Our county is perfect for those who like to hike, boat, or fish with plenty of exploration mixed in,” says Candace Lee, Towns County Chamber of Commerce president. “Then, at the end of the day, there is nothing better than enjoying locally made wine or beer, catching a free concert on the square or watching a show at the O. Wayne Rollins Planetarium.”

(Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain)

Want to stand on a mountain and see seven states? Sip signature drinks at the area’s first craft brewery? Paddle through one of the country’s first national military parks? Rock climb and spelunk in the wilderness? This county just south of Chattanooga is your destination. While there, enjoy a variety of lodging options including yurts, cottages, cabins, B&Bs, a plantation, a farmhouse and even treehouses.

“We are an outdoor enthusiast’s dream,” says Lacey Wilson, Walker County Chamber of Commerce president. “Along with an abundance of activities, you’ll be hard pressed to find an area that boasts more scenic views, all located within a few minutes of a metropolitan area.”

(Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold)

Local Civil War history comes to life, and a World War II museum supports the community and local veterans. Every citizen in the area has memories from the 1925 amusement park still in operation today. And, celebrities (including Dolly Parton) come to town for the nuptials.

“Located right on I-75, our county draws visitors from all over for unique shopping, a wide dining selection, historical spots, family activities, and outdoor recreation,” says Amy L. Jackson, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We are definitely a friendly destination with many fun things to do.”

About This Story: Our coverage area—the mountain regions of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky—is home to more great places to visit than you could shake the proverbial stick at.

The process of finding the full list of all 35 destinations presented here began with U.S. Travel Association data (for West Virginia, a Dean Runyan Associates study) assessing the increase in travel spending—2017 over 2016—in all geographically relevant counties and cities in each state.

We then determined the top eight in that realm for each state, listed them alphabetically, and offered online voting for our readers, toward creating the top-five lists presented here. The data affirmed increased visitorship to each; the reader input—voting for up to three destinations per state—narrowed those lists to voters’ favorite/hope-to-visit destinations.

Reader-poll voting took place between February 20 and April 7, 2019. Our thanks to all who took part.

Destinations in each state are listed in order of vote totals.