Top Town Park Pairs - Special Mention: West Virginia Resort State Parks

The parks, forests and resorts of West Virginia are Almost Heaven. Ancient mountains, woodlands and rivers welcome visitors along Country Roads rich with history and alive with outdoor activities.

× Expand WVTourism.com | Tara Burnett Stonewall Resort State Park is in Roanoke, West Virginia.

• Pipestem Resort State Park (Pipestem). Come for the views; stay for the outdoor land and water activities at this 4,050-acre park on the rim of the Bluestone River Gorge.

• Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center (Davis). Golf at the championship course in summer; ski 47 slopes and trails in winter; hike and bike year-round at this 6,014-acre, high plateau destination.

• Twin Falls Resort State Park (Mullens). Tour the Pioneer Farm; hike the rugged mountain terrain; get the camera ready for stunning photos of two waterfalls at this 3,776-acre, forest ridge park.

• Stonewall Resort State Park (Roanoke). Relax in peaceful luxury; have a round of golf followed by a spa session; choose a chef-created meal; wander 26 miles of shoreline at this 1,900-acre lakeside location.

• Cacapon State Resort Park (Berkeley Springs). Stay at the foot of the highest mountain peak in the state’s eastern region; play a round at the Robert Trent Jones course; explore 6,000 acres at this CCC-built park.

