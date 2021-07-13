Top Town Park Pairs - Night Sky State Parks

× Expand Rex Robichaux The Milky Way is visible from Sky Meadows State Park Virginia.

The Blue Ridge region of Virginia recently added two (or a billion) stars in her crown this year: Official International Dark Sky Park (IDSP) status for Natural Bridge State Park and Sky Meadows State Park.

The curator of this honor, the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), states “eight out of 10 people live under a light-polluted night sky, at least $3 billion is wasted on outdoor lighting each year in the U.S., and virtually every species has been harmed by light pollution.” (darksky.org)

There are only about 130 designated IDSPs on the planet. Virginia, with a total of four, now has more than any other state east of the Mississippi. (Staunton River SP and James River SP were the first two, added in 2015 and 2019, respectively.)

So, let’s celebrate our star-filled night skies and go gaze up at the Milky Way!

Natural Bridge State Park. Continuing the success of the “Full Moon Yoga” interpretive program on the hilltop at Jefferson Point, the park will offer a sky full of events. While normally closed after dark, you can now join a twilight hike to the see the sun set and the moon rise; eclipse parties; meteor shower viewings; and educational presentations on the effects of light (and the lack thereof) on various species.

Sky Meadows State Park. At the northern reaches of the Blue Ridge, this perfectly dark place has been known to amateur and professional astronomers for decades. Thanks to a recent partnership with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (joining and volunteer opportunities for all), the park should be open year-round for stargazing, planet watching and galaxy viewing—through telescopes. (novac.com)

A park’s official recognition as an IDSP means it “possess[es] an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment.”

