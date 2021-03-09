New Book for Youth Explores Road Ecology

Great Smoky Mountains Association, a partner in Safe Passage: The Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project, has just released its newest title for youth: “A Search for Safe Passage.”

An accessible introduction to the problems and solutions associated with highways, traffic, and wildlife aimed at ages 9 to 13, this vividly illustrated 122-page book follows the journey of a variety of likeable forest animals trying to find a safe way to cross a large mountain highway. Including an educational section about real animals and road ecology issues, “A Search for Safe Passage” is available along with downloadable Discussion Questions for Teachers at smokiesinformation.org.

