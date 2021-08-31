West Virginia Backroads Ramble: A 160-mile, Two-day Nirvana

Yes, there are great leaf views along the way, and a great spot to watch the hawk migration as well.

× Expand David Lee The Hanging Rock Observatory atop Peters Mountain has recorded up to 3,000 hawks and eagles on a fall migration day.

With its twisty rivers, old mineral spring resorts, covered bridges and stunning mountain backdrops, southeastern West Virginia has to be a contender for the title of “Scenic Drive Capital of the U.S.” All manner of neat stuff shows up in your view when you’re tooling along two-lane roads at an unhurried pace. Carroty turk’s cap lilies, for instance. Or a highway sign in a secluded valley noting the home of the first U.S. woman journalist.

My nirvana is a rolling retreat in West Virginia, a 160-mile, two-day ramble through Monroe, Summers, and Greenbrier counties on routes 3, 219, 122, 12, 63, and 92. The tour wanders past a Mennonite bakery, a hawk-watching observatory, a memorial to a legendary steel-driving man, and West Virginia’s oldest general store. It meanders into a formerly Confederate town named Union and flower-filled burg with its own Carnegie Hall. This is the kind of variety you find on backroads in West Virginia.

× Expand The former Pence Springs Resort is now a girls’ boarding school.

The route is punctuated with pull-off picnic areas built 70 years ago, and the eateries are the one-of-a-kind, family variety. The roadsides pop with blue and yellow wildflowers, and the radio stations coming in best are West Virginia Mountain Radio and country out of Roanoke, Virginia.

Before the Civil War, this was the place to come for the healing spring water and to rub shoulders with well-heeled society. Now folks visit to escape society, and the healing comes from outdoor recreation, relaxation, and immersion in hay-scented beauty.

Sweet, Sweet Springs

I get off the beaten path—Interstate 64—at Exit 183 and head, not toward The Greenbrier (which is a, sniff, rather young resort), but south on U.S. 311 toward the older Sweet Springs. Its grand lodge juts up from the rural landscape like a West Virginia Versailles. Thomas Jefferson is reputed to have designed the 1839 Georgian Colonial hotel, and George Washington most certainly did spend the night here—many times—as did James Madison, Patrick Henry and Gen. Robert E. Lee. Virginia Governor John Floyd sleeps here still, in a cemetery at across the road.

The Pence Springs pump remains.

The massive lodge, remnants of the classical bath house, and several two-story guest houses now stand empty while a nonprofit foundation raises the funds to save the structures and create a park which will put the hotel back in business.

“Old Sweet,” as it was called, drew celebrities and noted statesmen before the Civil War, while nearby Salt Sulphur attracted the partiers and Red Sulphur Springs (of which nothing remains) the seriously ill. The younger Pence Springs appealed to those who sought a soak and others who disappeared into the basement for a Prohibition-era nip.

Old Sweet, with her 100,000-square-foot lodge, was the crown jewel of southern West Virginia springs. When the mineral water that surged warm from an artesian spring no longer lured guests over the mountain roads, the resort became a tuberculosis sanatorium, then a nursing home, and then sat empty while a string of investors failed to turn profits. Now Ashby Berkley, who renovated Pence Springs in the 1980s, has purchased Old Sweet and is leading the charge to put her back on her feet.

× Expand Salt Sulphur Springs is the largest complex of limestone buildings in the state.

“I could not stand the thought that this building was going to fall down,” says Berkley, who thought he was retired until he bought the resort at auction in 2015 and created a nonprofit dedicated to restoring it.

At Sprouting Farms near Talcott, new farms are taking root.

The resort isn’t Sweet Springs Valley’s only historical property. Just down the road is a sign denoting the home of the first U.S. female journalist, Anne Royall. Royall came to the area as a servant for the wealthy Royall family and ended up marrying the patriarch. It wasn’t until he died and his family left her nearly penniless that she became a traveling journalist and newspaper publisher.

Before Sweet Spring’s lodge was built, guests who were perfectly innocent of any crime sometimes overnighted in the jail. Eager to see the region prosper, resort owner William Lewis built a courthouse and jail for the court system in 1795, using both as guest quarters in the off-season. The small stone building I spot in the hayfield beside the resort is said to be the oldest jail building west of the Alleghenies.

Across the road stands the state’s oldest Catholic church still in use. St. John’s Chapel isn’t used much—the occasional wedding, summer services and Assumption Day mass—but it continues a tradition started around 1850 by chapel founder, Letitia Floyd Lewis. After Assumption Day mass, her family served homemade ice cream to the community—something that often still happens here following the mid-August mass.

I’m a little early for Assumption Day, so I head south on Route 3 to Kitchen Creek Bakery and Cheese ‘N’ More at Gap Mills. I find the Mennonite-run bakery as instructional as a cooking show as I watch women shaping donuts and rolling out the dough for pepperoni rolls—the unofficial state food. The shop across the road deals in candy, deli sandwiches, local jams and bulk goods, and of course, cheeses. I pick up Bermuda onion cheddar and eat it on the porch.

× Expand Old Rehoboth Church, near Union, dates to 1786.

This nibbling makes me want some exercise, so I follow Mountain Shadow Trail scenic byway (County Road 15) to Limestone Hill Road and shoot up Peters Mountain to the 1.5-mile footpath leading to Hanging Rock Observatory. The cedar cabin braces on a rock outcropping atop 3,812-foot Peters Mountain, the perfect 360-degree vantage for watching raptor migrations or the unfolding of the seasons. Visitors from 43 states have recorded their sightings of eagles and hawks, as many as 3,000 birds in a single day during peak fall migration. It’s windy up here, so I gaze at vultures gliding upward in the thermals from behind the picture windows.

Cheese ‘N’ More, near Union, serves the state’s classic pepperoni rolls and much more.

Returning to the valley, I follow Route 3 toward Union. Just north of Gap Mills, I detour six miles to secluded Moncove Lake State Park. The 144-acre lake contains large-mouth bass, catfish and trout known to take the hook, but I’d rather just paddle. Rowboats, kayaks and paddle boats can be rented, and campers can choose among 48 campsites arranged in a semi-circle around the swimming pool. (304-772-3450 or wvparks/moncove)

Back on Route 3, I spot the sign for Rehoboth Church a few miles before Union. Since 1786, Rehoboth Church has hunkered in a dimple in the Monroe County hills, hidden to road travelers. Built when Shawnee Indians raided the region, the log church is sited so no one can slip within rifle-shot range unseen; it was considered a place of refuge.

Historic Union

The log structure, now a United Methodist shrine, is known as the oldest church west of the Alleghenies. In its dim interior, I test a backless, split-log bench where parishioners sat for three-hour sermons—a butt-numbing roost. An iron plaque declares this a place for worship “as long as the grass grows and water flows,” but I’m not surprised that a congregation no longer sits for regular services. Rehoboth and its accompanying museum are open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday afternoons, May through October.

After admiring the battered communion table itinerant preachers hauled between churches, I head to historic Union, a village without stoplights or chain eateries. Despite the town’s name, a large Confederate monument stands just north of Union on U.S. 219. Loyalties were mixed here. Local Hugh Tiffany was the first Confederate officer killed in the Civil War, and his former neighbor James Madison Harvey served as a captain in the Union forces, becoming governor of Kansas after the war.

× Expand This one-room schoolhouse is in Lowell.

Although both armies crossed this area repeatedly, they were kind to Union—30 unscathed ante-bellum structures sit in Union’s downtown area. Elmwood, a four-story, pillared mansion recently renovated as an inn, was the home of Hugh Caperton, who served in both the U.S. and Confederate senates. The 1810 Wiseman House on Main Street, furnished with local antiques, is part of the Monroe County Historical Society. The adjoining museum contains early tools, Confederate relics and Victorian clothing. In the nearby carriage house museum stands a magnificent 1880s omnibus used to transport the gentry to springs resorts, as well as other 19th century horse-drawn vehicles. The free museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from June through October.

Route 219 follows West Virginia’s Mountain Music Trail. In Union, I sample local old-time Appalachian music at a jam held every Friday morning at the senior center. The lady in charge encourages me and other visitors to break out our instrument. I decline, in deference to my audience.

× Expand This covered bridge is south of Salt Sulphur Springs on U.S. 219.

“You’ll leave these jams with a new appreciation for traditional music, plus some new friends,” Ned Savage, the VISTA volunteer who helped organize the Mountain Music Trail, had said, and he was right.

Heading south from Union on Route 219, I spot a cluster of stone buildings at a bend in Indian Creek. The stone bath house, chapel, spring house and great lodge of Salt Sulphur Springs comprise the state’s largest complex of limestone buildings. In the early 1800s, hundreds of guests from all over the South converged here to revel in the sweetly sulfurous waters. People now gather here to celebrate weddings, and owner Betty Farmer still bottles water to treat her family’s ailments. The lodge accommodates overnight guests who fall asleep listening to the quiet riffling of Indian Creek as it heads south toward Indian Creek covered bridge.

Blind potter Marcia Springston works in Forest Hill.

The waters some folks take in this area have been turned to wine—Old World Libations’ meads, ciders, and wine. Even if you’re not a big wine drinker, it’s hard to resist a beverage described as having “the bold flavors of cherry and currants with subtle hints of vanilla.” The winery is located off Rt. 219 eight miles south of Union on Route 122 at the edge of Greenville. The tasting room opens Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons as well as other times by appointment (304) 992-8424.

The Greenville community is known for music and Cook’s Old Mill, whose spring-fed stream flows out of a nearby cavern. The last several owners of the old grist mill at the western edge of town put energy into its restoration. The current owners, the Zieglers, created a picturesque setting where visitors may walk the grounds and picnic by the mill dam waterfall. They’ll even give tours if they’re not busy.

In Forest Hill, where Rt. 122 hits Rt. 12, Marcia Springston-Dillon produces stunning stoneware in an old general store. Ironically, the renowned potter can’t see the bowls, vases and plates she generates. Blind since birth, Springston-Dillon creates with a delicate sense of touch. In fact, she can tell the color of a glaze by its feel. Green, she tells me, has a nice texture—not too slick and shiny. The shelves of her Wake Robin Gallery are lined with her work, including her specialty chili bowls with attached cracker platters. Handmade wooden gifts, local baskets, glass and other crafts made by regional artisans also help stock the shop. The gallery is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.