What's New in the Mountains in 2019?

New hostelries and new breweries dominate our collection of new destinations and attractions recently added to the mountain region.

Renovated rooms are a new bonus for Unicoi State Park and Lodge in Helen, Georgia.

NORTH CAROLINA

Asheville Foundry Hotel gives new life to the city’s historical African-American business district known as “The Block.” These Eagle Street buildings, in turn, were once home to the foundry that forged the steel for Biltmore Estate and many other iconic Asheville structures (exploreasheville.com).

Also in Asheville: The skyline wins a new icon—and four-star luxury property —with the arrival of Hotel Arras, boasting a completely new Art Deco façade for Asheville’s tallest building. The hotel includes Bargello, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant; and District 42, a casual spot with outdoor seating.

Forestry Camp Brewery also comes to Asheville, using buildings that once housed young forestry workers of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Sideways Farm & Brewery debuted in August 2018 on 11 acres in rural Etowah, joining the beer-rich culture of nearby Asheville while offering a farm-based commitment to growing its own ingredients (sidewaysfarm.com).

White Duck Taco Shop’s new riverfront restaurant opens its Beer Bus in Asheville with draft and canned beers on a beach along the French Broad River.

Located adjacent to the French Broad River in the Horse Shoe community, just outside Hendersonville, the Horse Shoe Farm is an 85-acre upscale retreat established in 2018. Eight homes on the estate accommodate groups up to 50 people, offering extensive equestrian facilities, private chefs, luxury car rentals, daily excursions and grocery delivery (thehorseshoefarm.com).

Blowing Rock has gained a new downtown feature with Mayview Plaza. This gathering space on Main Street features tributes to landmarks like The Blowing Rock, Tweetsie Railroad, and the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show grounds (blowingrock.com).

Well-known Asheville chef Dan Silo honors memories from his family’s Adirondack cabin with Sawhorse, a new restaurant in nearby Leicester, set to serve house-made cheese curds, preserved meat and boiled egg and salt potatoes.

New eats: Mountain Chef Bistro opened in 2018 with a cozy, 45-seat dining room in downtown Burnsville at the former Blind Squirrel Brewery building on Main Street (828-536-0014).

The new French Broad Chocolate Factory in the River Arts Makers Place Studios offers daily tours, a chocolate museum and a view of the sweet bean-to-bar treats being made in Asheville. Also on site is Ginger’s Revenge, a ginger beer brewery.

East Fork, an Asheville pottery studio, has opened a new ceramics manufacturing facility with tours available in Biltmore Village. The Center for Craft, in downtown Asheville, also expands with The National Craft Innovation Hub, offering new galleries, lecture space, classrooms and a co-working space.

More art parts: Asheville Art Museum features a new state-of-the-art building with education facilities and an art library. Also in the city, the Diana Wortham Theatre has been transformed into The Wortham Center, offering two new theaters for more intimate performances and a totally revamped entrance and courtyard. Nearby, a museum illuminating the legend of Black Mountain College (1933-1957) has moved to the heart of downtown Asheville along the greenery and Art Deco architecture of Pack Square Park.

At the Biltmore: You can ride remote trails and roads with an electric recumbent tricycle on the Outrider Tour. Or experience the thrill of a raptor flying to your hand with a new falconry offering.

Grapes to glass: A new trail makes it easier for visitors to navigate their way through the heart of North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley wine country. The Surry County Wine Trail opened in 2018 by highlighting 15 wineries in and around Surry County, along with five breweries and distilleries (yadkinvalleync.com).

Drink in the view: Point Lookout Vineyards opened in July 2018 atop Point Lookout Mountain at Hendersonville. This site has grown popular for its 4,000-square-foot open-air pavilion, framed by cedar logs and offering a sweeping view of the Blue Ridge Mountains from an elevation of nearly 3,000 feet (828-393-5793).

VIRGINIA

Blackburn Inn bridges artful design with a modern, upscale, state-of-the-art experience in Staunton. Set on a picturesque 80-acre campus, the boutique hotel offers stunning views at every turn at a site that dates to 1828 (blackburn-inn.com).

Hotel Bristol opened in 2018 with 65 rooms overlooking Bristol’s unique State Street. Just a few blocks away, Bristol’s Cameo Theater has witnessed a large-scale restoration.

For a stay: The Stone House at Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke now offers lodging for up to six guests and private receptions.

Overnight camping has arrived at Explore Park in Roanoke, with dozens of new sites. Don’s Cab-Inns Campground at Explore Park features four Pod Cab-Inns, four yurts and six RV sites. Other recent additions to Explore include the Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course.

Bryce Resort opens its Shenandoah Center for 2019 near Mount Jackson-, with 4,500 square feet of seating space, a state of the art kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of the ski slope and surrounding scenery.

Wytheville’s new Appalachian Regional Expo (APEX) Center is set to offer seating for up to 5,000 (appalachianexpo.org).

What’s on tap: Box Office Brewery opened in October in a newly renovated former theatre in Strasburg; the 7 Dogs Brew Pub comes to Wytheville; and Roanoke’s craft beer scene gains Three Notch’d Brewing Company and A Few Old Goats Brewery.

The new Mattie’s Place offers bike rentals and baked goods at Burke’s Garden while nearby Bland’s new, 256-acre Eupepsia Wellness Center focuses on wellness, body, energy, mind and spirit.

For a more woodsy adventure, journey to the Kairos Resort of the Two Virginias, a collection of cabins, a campground and yurts that is shared along the Mercer County border with Giles County, Virginia (kairosresort.com).

In Dickenson County, a new trail for hiking and biking is slated to connect Haysi to Breaks Interstate Park. In turn, the park has opened routes for climbing enthusiasts on its rugged rocky cliffs overlooking the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River.

