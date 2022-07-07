A River Runs Through Them: 7 State Parks Defined by Water

What is it about a river that draws us? Is it the sights, sounds, smells and cool waters—nature’s 3D action movie? Is it the meditative quality of water in motion? Is it some singular, esoteric feeling that lifts us? Or, is it simply a brown sign on the road pointing the way to a hitherto unexplored natural destination (which is how this writer often finds travel treasures)? The answer is . . . well . . . yes.

Virginia: New River Trail State Park

Highlights:

57-mile linear park across four counties

Hiking, biking and horseback riding

Three designated campgrounds with 35 sites total for primitive camping

Opened 1987

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Abingdon Visitor Center | Sam Dean New River Trail State Park

The 320-mile waterway for which this park is named is a bit of an enigma. While we call it “new,” this river is ancient—the oldest on the North American continent and second oldest on the planet after the Nile. Also, unlike most eastern rivers, it flows north instead of south!

As it travels through Virginia on its course through three states it calls visitors to its banks. Specifically, to the state’s only linear park. As part of the rails-to-trails project, this 57-mile finished pathway meanders through four counties. And, 39 miles of the park’s trail run parallel to the New River.

There are dozens of access points to walk, hike, bike and horseback ride beside this scenic river. If water travel is calling, hop in a canoe, kayak or tube to paddle and float your way along. Regardless of the mode of transportation, numerous sights await including two tunnels, three major bridges, 30 small bridges and trestles and a bit of history.

Take a day and fish on this exceptional river that boasts a full slate of freshwater game fish of record-holding sizes. Bass, walleye, crappie, cats, perch, sunfish and more await.

Insider Tip: For a complete trip, download or pick up the park trail guide map at a visitor center. It includes all details for access, parking, facilities and points of interest, mileage, usage, difficulty levels and common areas.

At approximately the midway point, visit the historic 1807 Shot Tower where lead shot ammunition was made 200 years ago. Standing at 75-feet tall (with a climbable staircase inside), it is the oldest tower of this type in the country. Enjoy nice views of the river from the top.

West Virginia: Twin Falls Resort State Park

Highlights:

3,776 acres

25 miles of hiking and biking trails

14 secluded, fully equipped cabins/47-room luxury lodge with 18-hole golf course

50 campsites/25 with electric hookup

Breakfast, lunch and dinner year-round at restaurant

× Expand ForestWander Nature Photography Twin Falls State Park

Amongst the high wooded forests in the southern part of West Virginia are many named creeks, branches, runs and river forks. This park is home to several, most notably Black and Marsh Forks. These two waterways boast cascading waterfalls that are the central attraction for visitors and the park’s namesake. Plunging over the intricate geology of rock formations and bounded by deep woods, these waters are representative of the ancient relationship between mountains and rivers.

This land also called to pioneers of the 1800s who chose to stay and farm this region of rich soil and bountiful water. Left behind are rural cemeteries in the woodlands; two are named and open for visiting.

In addition to exploring on blaze-marked trails and an adventure on an unimproved mountain road, check the events calendar at the Nature Center. Throughout the year, guided nature walks for wildflowers and birds, craft activities, concerts and photography classes are available to the public.

Insider Tip: Cell service is spotty. So, take a paper map; enjoy the winding roads; and, watch for wildlife.

A trip to this park would not be complete without a visit to the Pioneer Farm. (Guided tours also available.) Inspired by the “discovery” of an 1830s cabin that had been incorporated into a farmhouse, the 1960s park superintendent began the project of recreating an authentic Appalachian farmstead. A favorite of historians and photographers, this small settlement on Bower Ridge feels like stepping back in time.

Kentucky: Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Highlights:

2,250 acres

10 well-marked hiking trails/20 miles total

11 cottages with basic amenities/35-room lodge with private balconies

Two campgrounds/82 campsites/12 primitive sites

Sky lift ride through the forest canopy with views of the arch

× Expand Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Standing 500 feet above the Middle Fork tributary of the Red River is a sandstone arch millions of years in the making. Spanning 78 feet across at 65 feet high, this wonder of nature tells the story of water, wind and the internal qualities of sandstone that become stronger under pressure, according to recent science. Visitors who inch their way through a rock fissure aptly named “Fat Man’s Squeeze” can walk along the 30-foot wide top of this arch for river and mountain views.

In fact, there are over 150 arches of various sizes and types within a 10-mile radius. With the opportunity to hike amongst the structures at this park, visitors see firsthand the influences of water both small and large on this state park. Founded in 1926 as one of the first four state parks, portions are now protected as a designated wildlife sanctuary and nature preserve.

For a bit of fishing, grab some free loaner gear and cast in the Red River and Mill Creek Lake. Channel cats, bass, bluegill and stocked trout are abundant. Then travel a couple of miles south for a boat, kayak or stand-up paddle adventure underground! The waterways of a flooded, 100-year-old limestone mine deep in the mountain create a unique and memorable experience.

Insider Tip: Two trails are pet-friendly. Carry a bit more water than you’d expect to need during the humid summer months.

While visiting, be sure to attend a traditional Appalachian square dance at the open-air dance floor; listen to interpretive programs about animals, geology and history conducted by naturalists; and, take a dip in the new 80,000-gallon, river-themed pool.

North Carolina: Gorges State Park

Highlights:

7,500 acres

13 hiking, biking, bridle trails/ 56 miles total

Primitive backcountry camping sites\

125 rare and 12 endangered plant and animal species

× Expand Gorges State Park

Where there is water, there is life… and the proof is at this North Carolina state park. Here five streams and two rivers carry water from Blue Ridge Escarpment to the ocean. From a gradual descent to plunging falls and rushing gorges, the water carves paths and brings life all along its course.

Dropping 2,000 feet in elevation in only four miles, the cascades supply a continuous mist that has created, along with 80 inches of annual rainfall, a temperate rainforest biome. Within this ecosystem multiple tropical plant species thrive where they “shouldn’t” be growing—this far north. They cling to spray cliffs and attach themselves to rocks underwater. Rare and robust populations of animal species also call this rainforest home—including the secretive green salamander, three species of fish found nowhere else in the state, and the largest mountain population of Swainson’s warblers.

The terrain is rugged, challenging, breathtaking and explorable in a number of ways. All the streams and rivers in this relatively new state park (1999) are designated Wild Trout Waters and fishing is popular.

Insider Tip: While trail walking, note the 15- to 20-foot-high jumbles of “debris.” In 1916, a dam broke upstream, destroying communities and abrading the gorges with a torrent of water. These piles are the remnants of that historic event.

While rugged backcountry is the defining characteristic here, an easily accessible visitor center can be enjoyed by all—including a large picnic area. There are museum-quality exhibits, maps, retail items and knowledgeable staff on hand.

Tennessee: Norris Dam State Park

Highlights:

Over 4,000 acres

21 miles of trails

19 historic cabins/10 deluxe cabins

2 campgrounds – 85 total sites, water & electric hookups to primitive

Day-use picnic areas

× Expand Chuck Sutherland Norris Dam State Park

The rivers of east Tennessee hold a unique place in history, dramatically affecting the lives and landscapes of residents. Discussions on how to navigate them and control flooding date back to 1824. Nearly 100 years later, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 addressed these challenges and brought electricity to rural Appalachia.

At this state park, the confluence of the Powell and Clinch Rivers provides the waters for TVA’s first hydroelectric dam. Opened in 1936, it measures 265 feet tall and 1,869 feet long. Behind it now resides one of the most pristine dam reservoirs in the state. The 33,840-acre Norris Lake is known for its emerald green beauty. This body of mingling river waters boasts 96% purity with 25-foot visibility.

With over 56 species of fish in the lake, bring gear for bass, cats, crappie, walleye and trout. Or stop by the full-service marina for tackle and a houseboat or pontoon boat rental.

“Below the dam” the Clinch River tailwater flows cold and clear for 13 miles. As a favorite fishing destination, anglers test their skills for rainbow, brown and brook trout—averaging 11 to 12 inches up to 22 inches. Stop along the river’s edge where there’s ample parking, boat ramps and cool breezes.

Insider Tip: Claim a fishing spot just below the weir when the dam is not releasing water (or, in local parlance, “when the water’s off”).

Be sure to visit the working grist mill and museum; attend a Southern Appalachian heritage or nature event; ask a ranger about the submerged community affectionately called “Loyston Sea;” and, explore adjacent woodlands where you can walk alongside creeks bordered by wildflowers and, maybe, see a trout swimming upstream.

South Carolina: Jones Gap State Park

Highlights:

Over 3,000 acres/part of the 13,000-acre Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area

60 miles of trails

18 walk-in trailside (no frills) campsites/18 backcountry campsites

600 wildflower species/60 mammal species

× Expand Jones Gap State Park

This destination is a land of “firsts.” The plunging waters of the Middle Saluda River were the first to receive protection under South Carolina’s Scenic River Program. The tumbling, pristine waterway flows through rocky gorges and drops 1,000 feet in elevation over a four-mile stretch. Multiple creeks and streams flow into the river, most notably Coldspring Branch.

With a large trout population, the area is considered the best freshwater fishing in Upstate. This park is also the location of the first state-owned and -operated fish hatchery.

Capture stunning photos at the 100-foot free-falling Rainbow Falls and the 50-foot cascade at Jones Gap Falls. Falls Creek Falls, which splashes down two levels, has a picnic area at the top.

The park itself was named for the “first American scenic road builder,” Solomon Jones. Legend says this self-taught, remarkable engineer from the early/mid 1800s wanted to lay a road from the top of the mountain down into the valley. So, he held a pig’s tail and followed her down, knowing she would take the shortest route. That ingenuity became Jones Gap Toll Road (1840-1910). The park is located alongside this historic route and the Jones Gap NRT to the falls follows the old road.

Insider Tip: Bring water shoes and hiking poles to explore steep trails with built-in staircases, stream crossings, deep woodlands and rocky cliffs.

Spend some time at the environmental learning center and lab for hands-on nature experiences and some Appalachian music. With a bit of good timing, locals might be playing the hammered dulcimer—one of the first instruments brought here by European immigrants.

Georgia: Amicalola Falls State Park

Highlights:

829 acres

10 trails/Appalachian Trail Approach

24 tent and RV campsites/14 cabins

57-room resort lodge/Len Foote Hike Inn

Year-round restaurant with panoramic views and sunsets

× Expand Amicalola Falls State Park

Amicalola Creek (from the First Nation Cherokee for “tumbling waters”), flowing through the middle of this state park, takes a dramatic 729-foot drop. It is the third-highest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi River. Visitors flock to see it at Georgia’s most popular state park.

Surrounded by lush forest, visitors can access three observation platforms that span the falls—upper, middle and lower. The top and bottom points offer easy access for all to enjoy and plenty of photo opportunities. (The middle section requires walking stairs to reach.) The upper platform looks over the crest of the falls as the water plunges into the valley below. The middle section draws your eyes skyward as you gaze back up the bluff; and the water splashes and dances toward you over boulders at the lower end.

The waterway also offers a bit of trout fishing at the Reflection Pool. Rental gear is available onsite for catch-and-release in this stocked pond at the base of the falls.

Insider Tip: For a complete top-to-bottom look at the falls (and a bit of cardio), take the Amicalola Loop Trail. You’ll see the famous Appalachian Trail stone arch; have amazing views from a ridge; and, get some exercise on hundreds of stairsteps that follow along the waterfall’s edge.

Spend time at this adventure park zip lining through the forest canopy, rock climbing, tomahawk throwing and learning about birds of prey, archery and survival skills.

