Top 15 State Parks for Birding in the Mountains

Spring travels from the south, and a tour of this set of state parks ideal for birding could be undertaken in the same manner.

One hundred years ago the National Audubon Society led the way to protect birds from harmful human activities. The end result was passage of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) of 1918, granting us the privilege in 2018 of watching, counting, listening to and admiring hundreds of species that might otherwise be lost.

While contemplating on how to celebrate this momentous centennial, I could see the Blue Ridge just on the horizon of my hometown. The following birding journey is now the plan. I’ll begin in the south and touch 15 state parks across seven states in search of the next avian members for my life list. Join me, won’t you!

GEORGIA

Unicoi State Park & Lodge

This small 1,050-acre state park shares the north Georgia mountains with the vast Chattahoochee Wildlife Management Area. It offers all the fun of a larger park including fine programs on the culture, history, and natural surroundings of the area.

LIFE LISTERS: Rusty Blackbird / Willow Flycatcher / Brown-headed Nuthatch / Wood Thrush / Cerulean Warbler / Kentucky Warbler / Prairie Warbler / Red-headed Woodpecker

BIRD TRAILS: There are 12 miles of nature and hiking trails and a 53-acre lake; all excellent for birding.

WHERE TO STAY: Unicoi SP offers 105 tent, RV, and trailer campsites with 33 walk-in and 16 shelters; a 100-room Lodge; and 30 cottages (some pet friendly).

MUST-SEE: The quaint village of nearby Helen, Georgia: Bavarian charm in the midst of the southern Blue Ridge Mountains. Enjoy artisanal food and drink, walkable streets, and natural beauty in Georgia’s third most-visited town.

CONTACT: explore.gastateparks.org/lodges/unicoi/default.aspx

SOUTH CAROLINA

Table Rock State Park

Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal Program, 3,083-acre Table Rock SP is a top choice for mountain birding. With mixed pine and hardwood forests, extensive gneiss cliffs and outcroppings, streams and two man-made lakes, this is a birder favorite.

LIFE LISTERS: Peregrine Falcon (reintroduced in 1989 and successfully nesting each year in 1800- to 2800-foot cliffs) / Brown-headed Nuthatch / Dark-eyed Junco / Blackburnian Warbler / Chestnut-sided Warbler / Black-and-white Warbler / Worm-eating Warbler / Hooded Warbler / Swainson’s Warbler / Black-throated Green Warbler / Black-throated Blue Warbler / Solitary Vireo / Scarlet Tanager / Red Crossbill / Wild Turkey / Broadwinged, Cooper’s, and Sharp-shinned Hawks (fall migration) / Osprey and American Kestrel (fall migration)

BIRD TRAILS: Six main and connector park trails ranging in difficulty from easy to very strenuous. All well maintained, marked and rich with views and wildlife. You might even see black bear and gray fox.

The trailhead for the Foothills Trail, an 80-mile-long path along the Blue Ridge Escarpment wilderness, originates at Table Rock SP.

Join fellow birders for the Great Backyard Bird Count in February and the Hawk Watch program each fall.

WHERE TO STAY: Table Rock SP offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom cabins; trailside tent camping; primitive group tent camping; 69-site camping area near the entrance and additional 25-site camping area with water, electrical hookup, and picnic table (some accommodations for RVs up to 40 feet); and a primitive walk-in camping area with central water.

MUST-SEE: Come to Table Rock SP on the second Saturday of each month for the “Music on the Mountain” bluegrass program.

CONTACT: southcarolinaparks.com/table-rock

NORTH CAROLINA

Gorges State Park

This 7,500-acre park has a fascinating history of a broken dam, the Singer Sewing Machine Company, and a spot on the N.C. Registry of Natural Heritage Areas for its abundance of rare species. Be sure to visit the museum-quality visitor center on the way to plunging waterfalls, soaring vertical rock walls and breathtaking river gorges.

LIFE LISTERS: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (most critical nesting area in the Southern Appalachians) / Black-throated Blue Warbler / Golden-winged Warbler / Rose-breasted Grosbeak / Ruffed Grouse / Winter Wren / Red-breasted Nuthatch / Ovenbird / Golden-crowned Kinglet

BIRD TRAILS: The most popular trail is the Gorges SP portion of the Foothills Trail, a 76-mile National Recreation Trail winding through North and South Carolina. Nine other named trails offer access to woodland strolls for beginners, sweeping vistas, boardwalks, suspension bridges, picnic areas, primitive campsites, strenuous journeys with water crossings and powerful waterfalls, and abandoned lime kilns from the 1800s.

WHERE TO STAY: Gorges SP is known for its spectacular primitive camping backpack sites throughout the park. There are various amenities at each location. For other accommodations, consider a stay in nearby Sapphire, North, Carolina, or various cabin and chalet rentals in close proximity to the park.

MUST-SEE: Bearwallow Creek waterfall cascades with mountain water and mist has an easily accessible overlook platform from the Bearwallow Picnic Area parking lot. Follow the trail marked with blue circles, and enjoy benches along the way.

CONTACT: ncparks.gov/gorges-state-park

Grandfather Mountain State Park

With several mountain peaks reaching over 5,000 feet into the sky, this area of North Carolina has the highest elevations in the Blue Ridge. With an abundance of hardwood and spruce-fir forests, coves, balds, and rocky outcrops, Grandfather Mountain SP boasts the second highest breeding bird diversity (118 species) in the country.

LIFE LISTERS: Northern Saw-whet Owl (key conservation site) / Sharp-shinned Hawk / Cooper’s Hawk / Ruffed Grouse / Golden-crowned Kinglet / Yellow-bellied Sapsucker / Red-breasted Nuthatch / Brown Creeper / Canada Warbler / Warbling Vireo / Blue-headed Vireo / Black-throated Green Warbler

BIRD TRAILS: With eight trails totaling 12 miles, be prepared for challenging hikes to see the upper elevations. There are trail ladders and cables along the cliff edges and chutes that require hand-over-hand. Several trails offer views of Calloway Peak, the highest point in the Blue Ridge Range. For beginners, several trails start with ease and offer ample birding opportunities.

WHERE TO STAY: Grandfather Mountain SP offers 13 backpack campsites within the trail system. There are various regulations about parking, campfires, water availability and other information depending on the location of your site—check before you go. For hotel accommodations consider staying in Boone, Blowing Rock, or Linville, North Carolina.

MUST-SEE: Mile High Swinging Bridge: This 228-foot bridge is the highest suspension footbridge in the country, and offers panoramic views from the mountain.

CONTACT: ncparks.gov/grandfather-mountain-state-park

