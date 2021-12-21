14 Great Themed Mountain Drive Trails

Pick a passion—history, scenic beauty, music, wineries, agri-visits, gardens and more—and the mountain region has a driving trail for a concentrated dose. Plan your year’s travels here! × Expand Cumberland Gap is part of the Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Heritage Highway. Traveling the Blue Ridge region is equal parts information and inspiration. The mountains, valleys, cities and towns tell the stories of nature, history and culture. What are lesser known, however, are the “trails”—highways, byways and roads—that follow themes across their host states. For those interested in music, period architecture, agritourism and waterfalls, there are trails. Gardens, military history, museums, wineries and the arts can also be explored. Love cheese? There’s a trail for that, too! Spend a day, a week or more to experience over 1,000 points of interest across hundreds of miles in every direction. West Virginia Washington Heritage Trail Explore 300 years of U.S. history and witness the stunning transformation of landforms from upland coastal plains to mountains on a journey through the eastern panhandle. Named in honor of the country's first president, who surveyed and owned land throughout the region, this 136-mile National Scenic Byway meanders through three counties. There are 40 official sites to visit including colonial homes, industry, churches, museums, historic districts, bridges, canals, parks, caves and scenic views. The famed Potomac River outlines the northern border; the Shenandoah River flows in the east; and the wild Cacapon River splashes in the west. Middleway Historic District (Jefferson County). Plan to stay the day in this once "thriving commercial center [from] the antebellum period" of history. Once known as "the Paris of the Valley" for its early abundance of artisans and shops, this village was built at a geographic intersection long used by First Nation peoples. Take a walking tour of 45 historic sites in this town. (middlewayconservancy.org) B&O Railroad Roundhouse & Station Complex (Berkeley County). Step into history at this pivotal location of the country's first public-use railroad, the Baltimore & Ohio. Ten acres and the 16-sided, cast-iron roundhouse (the only one of its kind still in existence) were saved from the ravages of time and now offer visitors the chance to see the station complex and a railway car turntable for locomotives. In addition to a currently working station, an adjacent hotel has preserved the "oldest, intact hotel room in the country." (themartinsburgroundhouse.com) The B&O Roundhouse is a 16-sided iron structure along West Virginia's Washington Heritage Trail. Berkeley Springs aka Bath (Morgan County). Officially named the latter for the warm mineral springs, this district is also called Berkeley Springs. Take a walking tour of the 18th Century town known as the country’s first spa for its healing waters. This destination is rich with arts and culture as well as outdoor adventures including hiking, fishing, water sports, horseback riding and more. Be sure to “take the waters” at a private resort or the public facilities at the state park. Also, stop by George Washington’s bathtub! (berkeleysprings.com) • For in-depth details and maps for all 40 sites, visit washingtonheritagetrail.com. Midland Trail/U.S. Route 60 National & State Scenic Byway This journey along 180+ miles of the state’s oldest scenic byway is nothing short of epic. The two-lane paved highway passes through six counties and is called a “linear community with historical, cultural, archaeological, natural, scenic and recreational qualities” unique to this area of West Virginia. Its entire length can be navigated via the blue mile markers along the roadway. The Byway parses into three distinct areas: 1) The Refined Pastoral East with farmlands, quaint towns and quiet life in the Piedmont, 2) The Recreation Center with vistas, wildlands and “mild to wild” outdoor adventures, and 3) Advantage Valley and The State Capitol area of rapid growth and a deep, vast industrial past. Lewisburg (Greenbrier County). Plan a stop in this destination voted one of “America’s Coolest Small Towns.” The townscape is attractive; the locals include artists, writers, chefs and photographers; green and gold markers guide pedestrians on historic walking tours through period architecture; and citizens happily welcome visitors to restaurants, shops and galleries. Stop by the visitor center for a calendar of activities, concerts, celebrations and festivals. Taste the end result of 1,500 Sugar Maples “on tap.” And, come meet the llamas. New River Gorge National Park (Glen Jean). Travel a few miles south of route 60 for a visit at America's newest national park surrounding one of the continent's oldest rivers. While the 70,000 acres, raging whitewater through deep canyons and the longest steel span bridge in the western hemisphere are well known, this park has some lesser-known treasures to discover. Take a self-guided auto tour (via app or CD) of 17 sites to learn the stories and contributions of African Americans in the region. Drive into the rugged mountain terrain to see what life was like on a subsistence farm in Appalachia. (nps.gov/neri) West Virginia's New River Gorge offers activities ranging from watching the river flow to floating the river. Charleston (Kanawha County). Find a host of cosmopolitan experiences in this capital city with a stunningly beautiful capitol building. Enjoy a symphony concert and catch a minor league baseball game. Visit a museum and take a walk through several art galleries. Attend a world-class theatre production or one of many live concerts. Watch a planetarium show and take the kids to the science discovery museum. (charlestonwv.com) • Detailed information on attractions and events in and around 40+ towns and cities can be found at midlandtrail.com. The West Virginia State Capitol Building is a focal point for downtown Charleston, along the Midland Trail in the state. Virginia The Crooked Road – Virginia's Heritage Music Trail Immerse yourself in the rich and vast history of America's music along 300 miles in southwestern Virginia. In and around U. S. 58, this trail passes through 19 counties, over 50 towns and four cities on a heritage music driving tour. Bluegrass, blues, a cappella gospel, centuries-old ballads, country and more are the sounds you'll hear along the way at live events, instrument shops, museums and historical sites. Wayne Henderson and Friends entertain at the Carter Family Fold along Virginia's Crooked Road Heritage Music Trail. Carter Family Fold (Hiltons). Listen to authentic old-time country and folk music at the hometown area of the legendary Carter family. Country music's first family (A.P., Sara and Maybelle), "discovered" in 1927, went on to record 300 songs and launch the trajectory of this genre. The 800-seat facility has live music (acoustic only!) every Saturday night and a small dance floor to try out the two-step.(carterfamilyfold.org) Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace (Abingdon). For a comprehensive look at the music, food, crafts and traditions of this area of the state, spend some time at this "welcome mat" to the region. The visitor center (pet-friendly with treats awaiting!) has all the maps, brochures and info for exploring the trail. Pick up traditional arts and crafts at the Marketplace – 5,000 pieces for sale from 180 artisans. (swvaculturalcenter.com) Grayson County. Listen to four audio recordings in your vehicle about the wayside exhibits while driving through this county. At the westernmost stop of Whitetop Mountain learn about the use of native trees in the creation of musical instruments. Eleanor Roosevelt attended a folk festival here in the 1930s. Nearby is the state park notable for wildflowers, bird migrations, majestic views and wild ponies. The third stop, Independence, was home to the famous old-time clawhammer banjoist, Wade Ward. The final stop in Galax, once part of this county, is rich with stories of vaudevillian musicians and history of the first "talkie" (sound movie) about country music. • Get all the details on 9 major venues, over 50 affiliated venues, 26 wayside exhibits with printed roadside panels and audio recordings to play on your car's FM radio, 22 festivals and 10 virtual wayside stops at thecrookedroadva.com. For a break from the music along Virginia's Crooked Road, take a hike in spectacular Grayson Highlands State Park. Monticello Wine Trail All within 25 miles of Charlottesville, this trail was inspired by the vision of Thomas Jefferson to surround the countryside of his home, Monticello, with vineyards and "produce high quality wine that could rival the best Old World wines." The trail consists of 40 participating vineyards and wineries committed to the same excellence in their craft. The Monticello Viticultural Area (AVA designated) contains over half the state’s vineyard acres. Lovingston Winery (Nelson County). Stop at the southernmost edge of the trail for a visit to this family farm. Planted on a hillside across 10.5 acres are Bordeaux and South African varietals. By using a “dense” strategy (with 1,200 vines per acre) fewer clusters result in a higher quality of fruit. Wine production is hands-on, and gravity-flow greatly reduces the need for mechanization in the process. Even stay overnight at The Cabin—cozy, quiet and equipped with modern amenities. The tasting room is open Saturdays and Sundays. (lovingstonwinery.com) Septenary Winery at Seven Oaks Farm (Greenwood). Spend the day at this 109-acre estate in the Blue Ridge mountains that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Talk to the owners and learn about their mission as respectful stewards of the land, its history and its fruit. Also on the property, there are 60 acres dedicated to sustainable farming practices. Open Thursday through Sunday. (septenarywinery.com) Horton Vineyards (Gordonsville). Travel to the trail's easternmost vineyard and learn how a pioneer and his research built the "Home of the Original Virginia Viognier." The owner's original experiences growing grapes in the warm and humid Virginia climate led him to the Rhone valley in France in search of more varietals. His discovery, Viognier with its thick skin and loose clusters, was perfect. This, along with a desire to revive the historic Norton with its rich, fruity flavor, has formed the base of an award-winning selection. Tasting room is open year-round. (hortonwine.com) • Find all the specifics on the vineyards, wineries and their histories and offerings at monticellowinetrail.com. At Horton Winery, along Virginia's Monticello Wine Trail, Viognier and Horton are the primary varietals. Kentucky Country Music Highway Drive through the seven counties along the state’s eastern border that have “produced more million-selling [musical] artists than any other region per capita in the world.” This area, a homeplace to superstar singing and songwriting talent, is also rich with other artists, pioneer history, the most famous feud of all times (Hatfield-McCoy) and unsurpassed natural beauty. For 150 miles along U.S. 23, visitors can experience life in Appalachia both from the past and today. Paramount Arts Center (Ashland). This historic theatre offers 120 performances per year across many entertainment genres. Built in 1931, it seats 1,417 people and draws over a quarter of a million patrons per year. There are concerts, plays, seasonal productions, a jazz series, classes and workshops all happening here. Local country music stars Billy Ray Cyrus and The Judds launched their careers at this location. (paramountartscenter.com) Loretta Lynn Homeplace, Butcher Holler (Van Lear). No visit to the hills of Kentucky would be complete without a stop (and some photos) at the birthplace of the “Queen of Country Music.” The famous “coal miner’s daughter” and her sister Crystal Gayle spent their early years here before stepping onto the world stage. Stop at Webb’s Grocery, 100 years old and run by Loretta’s brother, to get info on touring the homeplace. And, with a bit of good timing, listen to some pickin’ on a porch. (paintsvilletourism.com/index.php/attractions)

Pike County. Plan a scenic drive on U.S. 23 through the largest county in the state, and home to country music star Patty Loveless. This county is home to the world’s most famous feud (tours available); has a connection with Henry Ford; and, contains the “eighth wonder of the world,” the Pikeville Cut-Through, a massive undertaking to protect the town from devastating floods and pollution. The CVB visitor center welcomes you to the county. (tourpikecounty.com) • Read about more specific destinations at countrymusichighway.com. Wilderness Road Heritage Highway Take a drive on Kentucky’s 94-mile highway dedicated to preserving the natural and cultural history of the state. State Highway 299 and U.S. 25 carry travelers through the wilderness and the towns. Along the way, visitors can see the majesty of the mountains and valleys and learn about this location’s role in westward expansion, the Civil War, music and the arts. Several national and state parks are included; and there are ample places to stop for a bite, stay overnight and tour cultural and entertainment attractions. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (Middlesboro). Start your journey in the footsteps of Native Americans and early pioneers as they navigated their way through the 800-foot, wind- and water-carved mountain pass. Over 24,000 acres stretches across the corner of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. Explore caves; hike 80 miles of trails; see unique geologic formations; stand beside waterfalls and streams; see the state’s largest peat bog; tour the Hensley Settlement for a glimpse of early life in a mountain community; stop by the visitor center for a museum exhibit; learn about the diverse flora and fauna species that live here; and, snap photos of the spectacular landscapes. (nps.gov/cuga) × Expand Joshua Moore top: Early pioneer reenactors are part of the experience at Kentucky’s Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. Pat & Chuck Blackley Berea, along Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Heritage Trail, is the Folk Arts & Crafts Capital of Kentucky. Barbourville (Knox County). Pick up a map and brochures at the visitor center. The Daniel Boone Memorial Park commemorates the intersection of Warrior’s Path, Boone’s Trace and the Wilderness Road. Informational kiosks and murals at the Civil War Interpretive Park talk about the state’s first battle. Popular photo archives, a library, exhibits and memorabilia at the Knox Historical Museum document the history of the area. And, a tour of historic downtown reveals the diverse history, culture and enterprise in the town. (barbourvilletourism.com) Berea (Madison County). Include a tour of the Folk Arts & Crafts Capital of Kentucky at the northern point of the heritage highway. Artisan Village is packed with galleries, studios and shops demonstrating the depth and breadth of talent in the area. Visit the Kentucky Artisan Center for exhibits, displays and items for sale by over 800 artists. Stroll on Chestnut Street to enjoy a sculpture park and antique shops. Or, do the “best hike in the state” at The Pinnacles. (visitberea.com) • Find the specifics about this trip at go-kentucky.com/Wilderness-Road-Heritage-Highway. Tennessee Top Secret Trail For the ultimate in self-guided driving tours, spend some time on this 465-mile trail boasting 200 stops across east Tennessee. Plotted for “off the beaten path” experiences, visitors can immerse themselves in the history and culture of the area. Appalachian heritage abounds; fascinating towns are preserved; museums share the past; friendly folks welcome visitors; and, scenic drives go for miles. The Secret City (Oak Ridge). What better place to start this trail than the city whose location didn’t exist on a map. Built seemingly overnight in 1942, some 75,000 workers told nothing about their jobs to anyone. Most didn't even realize the scope until atomic bombs ended WWII. Ten stops on the trail include the American Museum of Science & Energy, the New Hope Center at the Y-12 Complex, a children's museum, the new K-25 History center, Welcome Center, a commemorative park and an International Friendship Bell created with Japan—"an expression of hope for everlasting peace." (exploreoarkridge.com) The former K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, housed some 12,000 employees in the 1940s. Rugby (Morgan and Scott counties). Tour one of the best authentically preserved historic communities in the nation. Started as a utopian dream, over half of the original structures have been preserved. Known as "Victorian England in the Tennessee Cumberlands," visitors start their exploration with a film at the Visitor Centre. Then, take a walking tour to see the oldest public library in the South (7,000 volumes all predating 1900); the cottage home of the town’s founder; a church with all its original furnishings used continuously since 1887 and more. (historicrugby.org) Roane County (Rockwood and Harriman). Antique and specialty shops await in the former along with bluegrass shows, an old-fashioned drug store and authentic general store and a highway patrol museum. In Harriman, learn the history of “The Town that Temperance Built.” At the museum, once home to the American Temperance University, are artifacts and exhibits about this social movement of the 1800s. One hundred homes are listed on the National Register in the Cornstalk Heights District. (roanetourism.com) • Plot a course across the 10 counties on this trail: tnvacation.com/articles/uncover-top-secret-trail. Harriman, on Tennessee's Top Secret Trail, is known as "the town that temperance built." Ocoee Scenic Byway For up-close views of the southern mountains, take a drive on this 26-mile, two-lane paved highway where the forests, rivers and lakes flank the roadway. Parts of modern-day U.S. 64/74 began as wagon trails; became a transportation route for copper mines; and, are now all designated as the first National Scenic Byway in the country's national forests. A journey here will be filled with nature, wildlife and engineering marvels that changed the future of this area. The entire route is within the Cherokee National Forest in Polk County. Ocoee Whitewater Center. Find your inner wagon train speed for the 10-mile drive to or from the OWC. The river gorge is spectacular with mountains and cliffs on one side and a roaring river on the other. At the Center, walk where Olympians won medals in 1996 and wander along the river on quiet pathways. The popular Tanasi Bike Trail System is here. Stroll the downriver footbridge, and turn right on the other side for a less crowded hiking opportunity. (fs.usda.gov/generalinfo/cherokee/recreation/generalinfo/?groupid=71012&recid=35096) Hydroelectric Power. While winding through the gorge you’ll see four examples of visionary engineering begun at the turn of the 20th century: three massive TVA dams and a flume that snakes along the bluffs above. The first two dams stretch hundreds of feet across the Ocoee River, and still generate power for the area residents. A stop at dam number one will offer a good view. The third dam, at 110 feet tall, was constructed for WWII energy needs. (tva.com/energy/our-power-system/hydroelectric) This view of Ocoee Lake is one of the highlights of Tennessee's Ocoee Scenic Byway. Forest Service Road 77 - Chilhowee. Point north (and upward) to drive this 7-mile winding, switchbacked road. There are three overlooks to your left as you climb – stop at ALL of them! The mountains, forests and waterways spread out for miles and miles. Excellent opportunity for photos. At the terminus is the recreation area and campground and small mountaintop lake. Access the 3-mile roundtrip trail (easy and dog-friendly) to 65-foot Benton Falls. (fs.usda.gov/recarea/cherokee/recarea/?recid=35078) • For more info on points of interest: fs.usda.gov/recarea/cherokee/recarea/?recid=35094. North Carolina Waterfall Byway Plan a trip on U.S. Route 64 from Murphy to Rosman to see "the land of waterfalls." Some 200 of these cascading water features dot the landscape along this byway. See the fullness after spring rains. Feel the cool spray on a summer day. Snap photos of the falls in autumn. Be amazed at the icicles and sparkling frozen beauty during wintertime. Plan to use some old school paper maps for the journey, because (happily) many remote stops have no cell signal. Cullasaja Falls (10 miles east of Franklin). At this roadside waterfall visible from U.S. 64 there’s only a small parking area, but the view of this 250-foot falls is stunning. A small trail leads to a viewing area; and there’s a small, steep and slippery path leading to the base (insert caution here). From this point, those with mountain goat skills can snap some excellent photos from several rock vantage points. (ncwaterfalls.com/cull1.htm) Bridal Veil Falls (2 miles west of Highlands). The magic here is that you can walk behind the falls (like you can at the nearby Dry Falls)! Easily accessible as it is literally right beside the road and the parking lot. The 60-foot visible cascade of this 120' waterfall is most dramatic in spring. With good timing, see a rainbow through the "veil" of water. (romanticasheville.com/bridal_veil_falls_highlands.htm) Dry Falls offers viewing from behind the falls. Rainbow Falls and Turtleback Falls (Gorges State Park). Start at the visitor center for directions to the trailhead, and pack for a 3-mile out and back. Framed with lush forest and tumbling over a near-vertical cliff, the first cascade is exceptional. Continue on to Turtleback through this temperate rainforest for a different experience. Folks slide down the 10- to 15-foot sloping rock formation into a swimming hole. Trails rated moderate to strenuous. (ncparks.gov/gorges-state-park/home) • Get preliminary guidance on planning the 98-mile trip here: blueridgemountainlife.com/waterfall-byway-scenic-drive. Western North Carolina Cheese Trail You might be thinking, “Do people actually go on trips to eat?” The answer: Yes, we…er…they do indeed. And what better food to travel in search of than cheese! In the last few years, North Carolina has established a well-deserved reputation for artisanal and farmstead cheeses. Working by hand using the traditional arts and sciences, the state’s local cheesemakers draw visitors from around the region. Come taste why. Yellow Branch Farmstead Cheese and Pottery (Robbinsville). For 35 years, this location in a small mountain valley has followed sustainable, organic practices for the pasturelands where their Jerseys graze. Small-batch cheeses are created with original recipes. These include farmstead cheese that is mild, buttery and melts well, pepper cheese flavored with homegrown jalapenos, basil cheese using organically grown fresh herbs from the garden, and more. Oh, there’s a working pottery studio! (yellowbranch.com) Blue Ridge Mountain Creamery (Fairview). Meet a master glassblower turned fromager. Using locally sourced, raw cow milk and locally grown flavors, the owner and cheesemaker is inspired by European cheeses. As a first-generation Italian American, he made cheese with his father, a native of the Molise province. At his property, he built a natural rock cave to age his creations for months—a practice used for centuries. Popular flavors: Alpine sage, asiago, pepper jack, naked cheddar, ridge blue, Johnny Valdez (espresso) and Ugly Baby (gorgeous Alpine-style Toma). (caveagedcheeses.com) Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy (Crumpler). Tour the milking room and cheese kitchen; meet the Saanen, Alpine and Nubian goat family; and taste some amazing cheese at this family-owned farm. They offer a host of spreadable cheeses such as lemon, jalapeno pimento, herbs de Provence, roasted red pepper basil pesto, ginger and mango, garlic and chive and more. Also made on site are feta, fudge and gourmet caramel sauce—all from goat milk. Make an appointment to visit, or order online. (heritagehomestead.com) • Find more delicious stops at wnccheesetrail.org. Cheesemaker Crosby Jack holds a wheel of cheese at Looking Glass Creamery in Columbus, a stop along the Western North Carolina Cheese Trail. South Carolina Revolutionary War Road Trip For an in-depth look at the former colony with more battles in the Revolutionary War than any other, spend some time in this state. Some 200 military engagements were fought from the coast to the upcountry. While often smaller than those fought in other colonies, these were dramatic and bloody engagements in the country's War for Independence. In the Blue Ridge area, you can access the 330-mile Overmountain Victory Trail and visit these sites to stand on the grounds of history.