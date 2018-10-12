Kevin Adams: The Well-Trained Eye Looks at the Mountains

We consider ourselves doubly lucky this issue: Who better for our guest column than photographer extraordinaire and long-time friend of the magazine Kevin Adams.

Aren’t we lucky that we get to run a few images from the guy whose images have graced our pages for decades.

× Expand Kevin Adams Purple Mountain Majesty. The rising sun again contributes to the drama in Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina.

× Expand Kevin Adams Smokies Lightshow. Fireflies light up the night in the Great Smokies, while the red light from a flashlight illuminates the path.

× Expand Kevin Adams Light on the Water. The rising sun illuminates Bridal Veil Falls in DuPont State Recreational Forest, North Carolina.

. . . END OF PREVIEW

The story above is a preview from our Nov./Dec. 2018 issue. For the rest of the story, subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription.