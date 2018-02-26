The Tragic Death of Zelda Fitzgerald

The story below is an excerpt from our March/April 2018 issue. For the rest of this story and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Ray Hardee’s piece in the May/June 1989 issue covered F. Scott Fitzgerald’s time at Asheville, North Carolina’s Grove Park Inn in 1935 and 1936, where he battled a mild case of tuberculosis, writer’s block, alcoholism and depression. Here, as part of our revisits to stories over the magazine’s first 30 years, he teams with his daughter, Marla—a long-time BRC contributing editor—to take a closer look at Scott’s wife, Zelda, and how she tragically burned to death at a mental hospital in Asheville.

F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald seem more like characters from a Greek tragedy than a real-life couple. Their storyline, punctuated with exhilarating highs and devastating lows, remains laced with intrigue among those smitten with the couple’s legacy as darlings of the Jazz Age.

Zelda, who was named after the gypsy heroine of an 1874 novel, was known as America’s first flapper as she and Scott enjoyed the spoils of high society. The pair married in 1920, just weeks after publication of Scott’s book “This Side of Paradise.” They basked in the fame and financial success of the book as they traveled, partied and lived the good life.

But the good life was really an illusion as the marriage began cracking with the strains of an excessive lifestyle, along with insecurities, mental instability, and creative competition.

By early 1921, Zelda was pregnant. Frances “Scottie” Fitzgerald arrived on October 26, 1921 and the family moved for a time to Long Island, NY. The addition of a child into the family really didn’t change their self-absorbed patterns. They simply hired a nanny when Scottie was young and sent her to a boarding school in Connecticut when she was older.

In 1924, with money becoming tighter, they moved to France. Friends had told them it was more economical to live there. While Scott worked on “The Great Gatsby,” Zelda turned her focus to painting.

She loved creating on canvas as well as writing stories. She also craved attention and developed a romance with a French aviator named Edouard Jozan while Scott was preoccupied with his novel. Whether the two actually had a sexual relationship is up for debate, but the association did produce a great deal of jealousy in Scott, and further strained their marriage.

When Zelda was 27 years old, she turned her attention to becoming a professional ballet dancer. She immersed herself into dance and would spend up to eight hours a day practicing. The Royal Ballet of Italy invited her to dance in 1928, but she declined the offer.

In the book “Zelda: An Illustrated Life,” her daughter, Scottie, is quoted as saying, “It was my mother’s misfortune to be born with the ability to write, to dance and to paint and then never to have acquired the discipline to make her talent work for, rather than against her.”

Zelda suffered her first mental breakdown in 1930 in Paris. Diagnosed with schizophrenia, she spent time at a variety of mental health institutions overseas and in the U.S. as she hoped for a solution to save her from her mental demons.

She found therapy in writing short stories and spent five months producing a novel, “Save Me the Waltz,” which was published in 1932. Reviews of the book were sharply critical.

Plagiarism marked their relationship as Scott would take chunks of her journals and incorporate them into his own writing. Some of her short stories were published under his name, and in others, publishers added his name to a joint byline to increase sales.

Zelda was Scott’s muse. They were both creative spirits who were drawn to each other and loved each other, but at the same time they really weren’t good for each other.

As Scott put it: “Perhaps 50 percent of our friends and relatives would tell you in all honest conviction that my drinking drove Zelda insane—the other half would assure you that her insanity drove me to drink.”

Suffering from a mild case of tuberculosis, Scott retreated to Western North Carolina in the summers of 1935 and 1936. He spent time in Tryon and Hendersonville before holing up at the Grove Park Inn in rooms 441 and 443. He tried to write, but housekeepers were carting out bins filled with beer bottles and wadded-up paper—the evidence that he was writing a bit and then rejecting his efforts.

Zelda was spending time at a mental hospital in Baltimore, but he ultimately moved her to Highland Hospital in Asheville in 1936.

