The Natural Wonders Travel Guide

The 2018 Blue Ridge Country Travel Guide explores the joys of discovering this great region’s natural wonders and curiosities.

The Blue Ridge may look like a mild-mannered mountain range, smoothed and rounded over the years into gentle peaks, rolling farmland and forest.

But no! Hidden beneath—and in some cases far above—the mild peaks and sloping land there’s a world of wonder that shows just how alive the earth really is.

From the craggy 5,945-foot pinnacle of Grandfather Mountain to the cavernous depths of underground Ruby Falls, from Virginia to Georgia, these jewels of the landscape have been carved into fantastic shapes by water and wind, earthquake and volcano. And by humans too.

Gradually, over eons, these old mountains we know so well rose from an ancient seabed and have been worn down to just the right size for exploration, fun, and geologic discovery.

Luckily for us, the entire Blue Ridge region is a gorgeous patchwork quilt of public and private lands lovingly tended by many hands. National parks and forest preserves, state and local parks, plus private attractions and a few public-private partnerships give us an endless array of destinations.

Come join us in visiting 50 of our favorites. You may be able to add to the list.

NORTH CAROLINA

Cullasaja Gorge Scenic Byway, Dry Falls, between Franklin and Highlands

So much water, so little room. The Cullasaja River pounds through a narrow gorge where two-lane U.S. 64 also threads its way along the rocks. Be sure to view this series of major cascades beginning at Franklin and heading south toward Highlands; northbound vistas are limited. Dry Falls makes an unforgettable stop, where a footpath leads to a large chamber just behind the falls. Dry Falls has newly expanded parking.

blueridgeheritage.com/attractions-destinations/cullasaja-river-gorge

866-372-5546

Grandfather Mountain State Park, Linville

North Carolina’s state park system now maintains 12 miles of rugged back-country trails over nearly 2,500 acres of the most amazing peaks in the East, while the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation operates the iconic mile-high suspension bridge that spans a windswept chasm. The foundation’s naturalist programs are superb, and the facilities remain open year-round. Online trail reservations are suggested for busy times.

ncparks.gov/grandfather-mountain-state-park

877-722-6762 (state park back country camping reservations)

grandfathermountain.com

828-733-4337(Grandfather Mountain attraction entrance gate)

Hot Springs Resort and Spa, Hot Springs

Taking various forms over centuries—Indian stopping place, Gilded Age hideaway, rustic spa—the mineral hot springs bubbling from deep underground provide timeless relaxation. Today the funky resort consists of private hot tubs in woodland shelters. The geological bones of the French Broad River lie close to the surface here and are best viewed from the hiking trail to Lovers’ Leap. Add a side trip to ancient petroglyphs at Paint Rock nearby.

nchotsprings.com

828-622-7676

Whiteside Mountain National Recreation Trail, Highlands

Thrill to the clifftop views from this sheer wall of rock at the boundary between North Carolina and South Carolina. An easy footpath leads from the trailhead near Highlands to the very edge of the Blue Ridge escarpment. Behind: the endless woods of Nantahala National Forest. Ahead and far below: miles of pristine wilderness, a shimmering viewscape of trees and sky.

alltrails.com/trail/us/north-carolina/whiteside-mountain-national-recreation-trail

828-526-5841

Pilot Mountain State Park, Pinnacle

Imagine a column of rock 2,000 feet high pushing its way through the gentle piedmont woodlands. That’s Pilot Mountain, visible from great distances and therefore a historic landmark for navigation. Nowadays the mountain itself gets a lot of love for its hiking trails, bridle trails, canoeing access and family-friendly campsites. Rock climbers add to the allure.

ncparks.gov/pilot-mountain-state-park

336-325-2355

Pisgah National Forest, Asheville (supervisor’s office)

Preserved for generations to come, this half-million-acre wilderness serves as a backdrop for the geologic forces eternally at work in the Blue Ridge. Waterfalls abound, highlighting the active interplay between rock and water. An array of recreational amenities serves nature lovers of all activity levels: hiking and biking and equestrian trails, scenic overlooks, quiet bends in the river, plus cabins and campgrounds.

fs.usda.gov/recarea/nfsnc/recarea/?recid=48114

828-257-4200

Thermal City Gold Mine, Union Mills

There’s gold in them thar’ hills and the folks at Thermal City Gold Mine will help amateur miners find it. This “recreational” mine site operates a bit over half the year, March through October, and offers gold panning supplies and workshops, plus heavier dredging and other equipment and access. There are cabins and campsites so that serious hobbyists can stay for a while.

thermalcitygoldmine.com

828-286-3016

Emerald Hollow Mine, Hiddenite

Few jewels hold the allure of emeralds, with their cool deep-green tones and sometimes eye-popping size. North Carolina’s gemstone reserves include rich veins of emerald, and Hiddenite deposits have yielded some of the largest North American specimens. Discover the thrill of the hunt at this year-round facility, where fees cover sluicing, creeking or digging. There’s lapidary service on site, and camping.

emeraldhollowmine.com

828-635-1126

Chimney Rock State Park & The Chimney Rock, Chimney Rock

At Chimney Rock State Park the geological underpinnings of the Blue Ridge play hide and seek with the forest. Hiking trails crisscross the landscape and waterfalls punctuate the heights. A separate attraction in the midst of it all is “the rock” itself, a gnarled spire of stone with both elevator and walking access and a huge view from the top. Rock climbing is permitted by prior arrangement.