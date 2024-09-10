The Beauty of Mountain Autumn

×

A hiker visiting the Chimneys (just past Table Rock on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail), gazing out toward Table Rock Mountain and the northern part of the Linville Gorge, North Carolina. From the photographer: “The Linville Gorge erupts with color each year around the middle of October, with higher elevations showing the first signs of autumn because of cooler temperatures. Hues of red, orange and yellow creep down the mountain and into the valley, making a spectacular show for gorge visitors. The best viewing points include Wiseman’s View, the Chimneys or the main peaks of Hawksbill, Shortoff and Table Rock Mountains.”