Rocky Fork - Preserved!

David Arthur Ramsey and Jerry D. Greer The peaks and ridges of Rocky Fork and Rich Mountain are viewed here from Unicoi County's Unaka Mountain Overlook.

The book “Rocky Fork: Hidden Jewel of the Blue Ridge,” by David Arthur Ramsey, with photos by Ramsey and Jerry D. Greer, celebrates the long process of preservation of some 10,000 acres on the border of Unicoi and Greene counties in northeastern Tennessee. David Ramsey, who grew up in the area and whose family has lived there for five generations back, tells the story of the nearly 15-year battle to save the land, and of the heroes of that fight. The state park that now rests on 2,036 of those acres was renamed in January for one of those who worked to save the land: Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park.

Also, see page 66 for David Ramsey’s Guest Column on Rocky Fork.

The 120-page book is $19.95.To order: ramseyphotos.com

David Arthur Ramsey and Jerry D. Greer The Appalachian Trail. The Great Trail crosses the western border region of Rocky Fork. The trail's presence was a major factor in the Appalachian Trail Conservancy's leading role in the efforts to save Rocky Fork.

David Arthur Ramsey and Jerry D. Greer Bikers awheel. Rocky Fork's renowned 30-mile forest road network helped build the efforts of mountain bikers in support and advocacy for protecting the tract.

David Arthur Ramsey and Jerry D. Greer Forest Road. The old logging road, also used by John Sevier in the 1789 Batttle of Flint Creek, has served for more than 200 years as the way up from the Rocky Fork valley.

