Photo Essay: Keeping The Old Ways Alive

Our contributing photographers present the mountains the way they used to be, and still are in spots. Take a look!
Pat and Chuck Blackley
The Old Mill at Berry College, Mount Berry, Georgia, boasts a 42-foot-diameter iron hub that was moved to the site in the 1930s. The mechanism of the mill was restored to use in 1985 by college staff and students.
Pat and Chuck Blackley
Mennonites travel home after their Ascension Day Church Service west of Dayton, Virginia, in the Shenandoah Valley.
Bill Lea
Cooking meals the old-fashioned way in the fireplace of the John Davis Cabin is demonstrated during Women’s Day at Oconaluftee Farm Museum in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Pat and Chuck Blackley
Old buggy sits in a barn on the Tipton Place Homestead, Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee.
Scott Graham
Founded in 1839, Cades Cove Missionary Baptist Church is one of three churches in Cades Cove, a lush valley surrounded by mountains that is located in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
END OF PREVIEW
The story above is a preview from our Jan./Feb. 2019 issue. For the rest, subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription.