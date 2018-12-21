Photo Essay: Keeping The Old Ways Alive

Our contributing photographers present the mountains the way they used to be, and still are in spots. Take a look!

× Expand Pat and Chuck Blackley The Old Mill at Berry College, Mount Berry, Georgia, boasts a 42-foot-diameter iron hub that was moved to the site in the 1930s. The mechanism of the mill was restored to use in 1985 by college staff and students.

× Expand Pat and Chuck Blackley Mennonites travel home after their Ascension Day Church Service west of Dayton, Virginia, in the Shenandoah Valley.

× Expand Bill Lea Cooking meals the old-fashioned way in the fireplace of the John Davis Cabin is demonstrated during Women’s Day at Oconaluftee Farm Museum in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

× Expand Pat and Chuck Blackley Old buggy sits in a barn on the Tipton Place Homestead, Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee.

× Expand Scott Graham Founded in 1839, Cades Cove Missionary Baptist Church is one of three churches in Cades Cove, a lush valley surrounded by mountains that is located in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

