No matter where we look in the Blue Ridge region, a river runs through it—at least 50 of them. We profile 13 mountain favorites.

× Expand Digital Relativity for Bridge Day West Virginia’s section of the New River hosts Bridge Day in the fall.

Rivers provide drinking water to 10 million people in the Southeast, and make this one of the most biologically diverse regions on Earth,” says Gail Lazaras, associate director of Rivers of Southern Appalachia and the Carolinas at American Rivers. “Rivers are the lifeblood of our economy…and connectors of people through time and across space.”

Let’s explore 13 of our favorites!

New River

Despite the name, this river is one of the oldest on the planet. It’s even thought to be more ancient than the Appalachian Mountains upon which it meanders. Unlike most rivers which plot their courses at lower elevations, this one runs on the crests and mountaintop basins. Its cuts and curves have exposed rocks dating back over one billion years, while the river itself is thought to be between 10 million and 360 million years old.

Description: Spilling from headwaters in North Carolina, The New flows northward for 320 miles through Virginia into West Virginia. The complex swirling waters fall 900 feet in elevation over the distance and wander about in sharp bends and steep gorges. With miles of untouched waters, it is a designated Wild and Scenic River with 53 miles set aside as the New River Gorge National River. Crossing this challenging landscape is the longest steel span bridge in the western hemisphere.

What to do: For the “best” views and interpretive information, visit the overlook at Canyon Rim Visitor Center (West Virginia). Former mining communities along the Gorge are now explorable ghost towns.

Once per year, the New River Gorge Bridge hosts pedestrians at the largest extreme sports festival in the world—BASE jumping into the abyss included!

Nature preserves, as well as state and national parks all along the river, offer camping, hiking, rock climbing and fishing. The Gorge is popular for whitewater rafting and kayaking.

Factoid: One drop of water would theoretically take 110 days to travel from the New’s origin to its final destination in the Gulf of Mexico.

Challenges: Reclamation of mining sites is ongoing, and development continues to pressure wild areas. Air and water pollutants due to human activity are increasing.

Get Involved:

New River Conservancy (newriverconservancy.org):“Protecting the waters, woodlands and wildlife of the New River Watershed.”

Friends of New River Gorge National River (friendsofnewriver.org): “[We] strive to preserve, restore [and] enhance the natural beauty, features, ecological systems, cultural and historical heritage.”

James River

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Tourism Corp. James River, Virginia, is known for its great slow floats.

Flowing west to east from the mountains to the sea, this river cuts its path entirely within the state of Virginia. As a witness to and backdrop for significant events, the James River has welcomed human travelers, hunters and settlers for 15,000 years.

Description: Over 15,000 miles of tributary streams feed this 340-mile river. With headwaters in the mountains of Alleghany County, its course to the Chesapeake Bay positively impacts over 3 million Virginians across the 10,000-square-mile James River watershed.

What to do: Fishing, tubing, swimming and camping are all favorites along the river. Canoeing and float trips are easily accessed via many launch points along the route.

Find dramatic views and walk a piece of the Appalachian Trail in the nine-mile long, 2,433-feet deep gorge of the same name.

Explore the scenic and undeveloped Upper James River section with a river outfitter’s guidance; and cross the waters on foot at the 170-year-old historic Buchanan Swinging Bridge.

Factoid: An ingenious creation called the James River Batteau allowed goods to be transported through the shoals and rapids throughout the early settlement days. It was a six-foot wide, flat bottom wooden boat that could carry 10,000 pounds while only needing 12 to 14 inches of drafting water.

Challenges: In the mid-1970s discovery of the neurotoxin Kepone in the river devastated human health, the fishing industry and the environment for decades. Over four decades later, it’s now viewed as one of the country’s most improved rivers thanks to the work and vision of individuals and groups who fought for restoration and protection.

Get Involved:

The James River Association (thejamesriver.org): “We provide a voice for the river and take action to promote conservation and responsible stewardship of its natural resources.”

Russell Fork River

× Expand Courtesy of Va State Park Russell Fork River, Virginia/Kentucky, cuts the deepest gorge in the east.

Now one of the most popular rivers in the central Appalachians, Russell Fork created what is known as the “Grand Canyon of the South.” The deepest gorge east of the Mississippi River, Breaks Canyon, runs for five miles with depths of 830 to 1,600 feet.

Description: This 52-mile river is renowned for its screaming tumultuous whitewater. Specifically, the canyon in Breaks Interstate Park offers Class V to Class VI adventure for kayakers with extreme skills. This location sits near the Virginia/Kentucky state line. Up- and downstream waters are where the rest of us can enjoy calmer rafting and floating.

What to do: Beginners to professionals enjoy water activities along the river’s course including fishing for rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, walleye and channel cats. On the surrounding land, camping, rock climbing, hiking and picnicking by the river’s edge draw many visitors to the area. Explore the riverside town of Elkhorn (KY), population 982, for some small-town charm.

Factoid: Breaks Interstate Park is one of only two state parks in the nation operated by an interstate compact between two states.

Challenges: While water quality and eco-health continue to improve, pollutants from mining and human endeavors still threaten the river. Most recently, plans for mountaintop removal coal mining at multiple tributaries loom as a danger for overburden dumping and toxic waste in the streams and valleys.

Get Involved:

Friends of the Russell Fork (forf.weebly.com): “Dedicated to improving the quality of the Russell Fork River. FORF partners with schools, businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to promote environmental stewardship, environmental education and eco-tourism.”

Kentucky River and its Forks

× Expand Courtesy of SUP Kentucky The Kentucky River and its forks begin in eastern Kentucky and flow westward.

Perhaps one of the rivers most intimately connected to the advance of civilization is this one. It supplied native communities with sustenance along hundreds of miles; early explorers with a route to the Ohio River; and European settlers with a goods and commerce transportation route.

Description: Known for its natural beauty from the Appalachians across the Cumberland Plateau, the North Fork is 168 miles famous for a nice variety of fish including three bass species, channel catfish and muskellunge. For 105 miles, the Middle Fork begins near the Virginia line and joins the North Fork. The South Fork flows north for 45 miles in a broad path with shallow to medium depths over rock bars and mudbanks. Born of the confluence of these three forks, the “main stem” of the Kentucky River flows 255 miles northwest to Ohio.

What to do: Fish, paddle, float or motor your way along the river. Enjoy camping, hiking and picnicking along the Forks in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Factoid: The Middle Fork had one of the first mixed pony-through metal truss bridges built in the state (1917).

Challenges: Watershed efforts to add crucial riparian buffer zones along the Forks and river continue to be difficult as development grows.

Get Involved:

Lower Howard’s Creek Nature and Heritage Preserve (lowerhowardscreek.org): “The primary purposes of the Preserve [240 acres immediately upstream from the confluence of the Creek and the Kentucky River] are to protect rare species, protect and interpret historical/archaeological resources, conduct scientific research, protect and restore natural communities and foster environmental education.”

Watauga River

× Expand VisitNC.com The Watauga River flows through Tennessee and North Carolina.

Although the exact translation is lost in time, this river’s name is thought to mean “beautiful water” or possibly “the land beyond” in original Native American languages. Mountain peaks, crystal clear streams and rare mountain bog wetlands abound in Watauga’s relatively undisturbed river basin ecosystem.

Description: Flowing 78 miles northwest from North Carolina into Tennessee, this river possesses a variety of aquatic characteristics. Shallow waters rush over river stones; deep pools harbor fish; and whitewater races past limestone bluffs and their caves at Bee Cliff Rapids. Two dams impound reservoirs on the Tennessee side.

What to do: The daily cold-water release from Wilbur Dam makes the 16 miles of tailwater below a designated trophy location for rainbow and brown trout. Find wading spots in the upper waters.

Cross the river via the Appalachian Trail over Watauga Dam. And, the lake offers camping, picnicking, boating, swimming and other developed recreational activities.

The surrounding rare and disappearing wetland bogs are crucial for natural water purification processes.

Factoid: Wilbur Dam was the first hydroelectric construction in the state, going online in 1912. As one of the first recipients of the new technology, the city of Elizabethton, Tennessee was once known as the “City of Power.”

Challenges: The currently excellent water quality across the basin’s streams and bogs are in danger of contamination from pesticides, fertilizers, road salt and other human wastes transported via runoff waters.

Get Involved:

Watauga Riverkeeper (mountaintrue.org): “Key protector and watchdog of the Watauga River Basin in western North Carolina.”

Clinch River

× Expand Courtesy of Va State Parks The Clinch River is recognized as among the most biodiverse in the Northern Hemisphere.

Second only to the Amazon in concentrations of rare aquatic species, the Clinch is recognized as the most biodiverse river in the entirety of the Northern Hemisphere.

Description: This river flows for 300 miles in Virginia and Tennessee through the gigantic landform feature known as the Great Appalachian Valley. There are two dams that create navigable lakes upstream. River waters can be characterized as calm, cool and swift over much of the route.

What to do: Thirteen miles of tailwaters below Norris Dam are world-class trout fishing waters for rainbow, brook and brown. Paddle and float at various points with the option to snorkel in the clear waters. Boating, water skiing, swimming, camping, hiking and picnicking are popular at both lakes (with a small marina available on Norris Lake).

Factoid: From 1895 to 1936, Clinch River pearls were sought by buyers from around the world. These freshwater gems from river mussels came in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes—one found in 1903 was three-quarters of an inch long, egg-shaped and weighed 117.5 grains, making it the second largest in the world at the time.

Challenges: The country’s largest coal ash disaster in 2008 released 1.1 billion gallons of toxic slurry into the Clinch and Emory rivers when the wet storage pond dike breached. In 2015, the cleanup was declared complete, leaving homes, health and environmental systems forever altered.

Get Involved:

The Clinch River Valley Initiative (voicesforbiodiversity.org): “A collaborative effort in southwest Virginia, focusing on the Clinch River Valley – one of the most biodiverse river systems in North America.”

Holston River

× Expand Courtesy of TVA The Holston River’s flow is through Virginia and Tennessee.

Among the rivers we are visiting, this waterway has had measurable effects upon the livelihood and character of the nation. Its qualities, location and resources have all played crucial and varying roles in the successes (and failures) of human life.

Description: The Holston proper is formed by the confluence of miles of three main tributaries called the North, Middle and South forks. At 100 yards or more wide in places, this 136-mile river is mostly shallow, slow and outside the reach of water releases from hydroelectric dams. In Knoxville, it joins the French Broad River to create the headwaters of the Tennessee River.