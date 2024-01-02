Multicultural Sites in 7 States

Start your travel planning for ‘24 with this exploration of traditions, tastes and more from all over the world—and all in the Southern mountains.

× Expand Gabe Dewitt Helvetia, West Virginia’s Fasnacht celebration is held the Saturday before Fat Tuesday each February.

The tapestry of Appalachia is woven with the traditions of many nations. Individuals and communities from here and around the world stitch together patterns of languages and stories, ideas and skills from their heritage. These differences form a rich texture of life in a region that is filled with creativity, innovation and appreciation for others.

Health, stability and resilience all thrive in nature when there is one key element present—diversity. The same can be true of human societies. To celebrate, let’s journey to year-round destinations, attend festivals and delight in the international tastes of multiple cultures in our seven states.

Year-round Traditions

Helvetia, West Virginia. Connect with the past in this uniquely small destination in the mountains (population under 60!). In the late 19th Century, six men of Swiss- and German-speaking descent left Brooklyn in search of land. Now, 150 years later, this town continues to celebrate and preserve their heritage while welcoming visitors to the community.

Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia Facebook Brethren & Mennonite crafts and art are on display at Harrisonburg, Virginia’s Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center.

Begin your journey at the Folklore Museum where artifacts, photos, tools and stories share the history of the town and its people. Stop by the log structure library for a deep dive into the past, and see handcrafted masks at the Fasnacht Mask Museum. Bring your camera for a rare opportunity to photograph authentic Swiss architecture. Catch a concert by the traditional Helvetia Star Band. And attend an artisan workshop or plan your trip around annual events and festivals where the sights, sounds and cuisine reflect this vibrant culture. helvetiawv.com

Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Step back in time at this 24-acre, 19th century farmstead location. Guests are welcomed by volunteers who share the stories, history and culture of the community whose values include peace, caring for neighbors, land stewardship and faith. The farmers and craftsmen of the Brethren and Mennonite traditions, identified as “the quiet in the land,” have lived in the Shenandoah Valley for more than 200 years.

Begin a tour at the Welcome Center for a video presentation and interpretive panels. Then, listen to stories as your guide takes you to an 18th century shoemaker shop, historic log and brick homes, a blacksmith shop and a one-room schoolhouse. Visitors can watch sorghum molasses making, spinning, basket weaving and corn meal grinding. Children can make old-fashioned toys, churn butter, punch tin and stop by the petting zoo. Heritage skills demonstrations and special events are held throughout the year. brethrenmennoniteheritage.org

Appalachian African-American Cultural Center, Pennington Gap, Virginia. Plan a stop at this institution residing in a historic one-room schoolhouse—once the only primary school available for African American children in southwest Virginia’s Lee County. Founded 35 years ago by family descendants with deep roots, this location is a repository and teaching facility for African-American culture in Appalachia.

Browse the collections of artifacts, photographs and other ephemera donated and housed at the center. Ask about the famous piano player Spike Carson, his boogie-woogie music career and how he navigated the racial divides in his day. Hear about life in this rural mountain setting from those who have shared oral history stories. Celebrate heritage and learn how to help build a more equitable future for everyone by participating in events like the Annual Race Unity Day and ongoing workshops. Visitors should reach out online to schedule a tour as the hours of operation are by appointment only. aaaculturalcenter.org

× Expand visitNC.com Oconaluftee Village in Cherokee, North Carolina, offers performances and much more.

Oconaluftee Village, Cherokee, North Carolina. Wind along paths amongst the trees and watch history come to life at this destination. The village setting is created by authentic reconstructions of buildings, grounds and work spaces as they existed in the middle of the 18th century (including an original 19th century cabin with a garden). Take an interactive journey led by a cultural expert who will share pieces of Cherokee lifestyles and history along the way.

Watch weaving demonstrations, blacksmiths at work, canoes being made, pottery shaped and baskets being crafted. Stay for the blow gun demonstration, learn about traditional medicine; and see live reenactments. Mondays through Saturdays from mid-April to the end of October. Insider tip: Follow a day in this village with a night under the stars at “Unto These Hills” for a transcendent, immersive experience in Cherokee culture. cherokeehistorical.org/oconaluftee-indian-village

Doris Ulmann Galleries, Berea, Kentucky. For a unique international experience, spend the day at this location in a town known for its support and promotion of the arts. This gallery was established in 1935 and named for the photographer who spent decades capturing photographic images of southern Appalachia in all its diversity (Dunkard, Shaker, Mennonite, African American and more). Her work demarcates a shift in photography from mere pictorialism to the documentary realm.

This facility has spent nearly 90 years celebrating and sharing “the best [global] examples of art and artifacts.” Explore the collection of more than 15,000 pieces “of cultural significance from around the world.” See paintings, sketches, texts, coins, statues, textiles, ceramics and many other artistic genres from Europe, Asia, the Americas and island nations spanning more than 5,000 years. dulmanngalleries.berea.edu

× Expand Doris Ulman Galleries Doris Ulman Galleries, Berea, Kentucky, offer some 15,000 culturally significant works from around the world.

Melungeon Heritage Association, Telford, Tennessee. Learn about the rich history and continuing mystery surrounding the ancestry of mixed ethnic and racial people who were first “labeled” as Melungeons in the 19th century. Individuals and communities with a blend of European, Mediterranean, Native American and African roots faced discrimination, isolation and now struggle to regain their collective identity. Founded in 1998, this association embraces what was once a term of disparagement as a proud acknowledgement of heritage and ancestry.

Attend the annual conference to hear speakers, meet authors and network with fellow community members. Reach out to the association for questions, to join this non-profit organization and to gather information via the website’s extensive and illuminating FAQ page. Listen to The Melungeon Voices Podcast, a grant-funded project, to hear the rich and varied stories and experiences of guests from across Appalachia. melungeon.org

HoLa Hora Latina, Knoxville, Tennessee HoLa Hora Latina is Knoxville, Tennessee’s celebration of Central and South America.

African American Heritage Auto Tour, West Virginia. Explore and celebrate the rich cultural history of African Americans in this state with a self-guided auto tour. This project was created by a partnership among the National Park Service and several other heritage organizations. By using a smart phone app or a CD (available at NPS visitor centers) you are guided to 17 historic districts throughout four counties. The entire tour typically takes 10 hours with the option to travel at your leisure.

Drive through the hills and valleys of the region while listening to stories about the life and work of individuals who shaped this area. Stops along the way include churches, coal camps, schools, railroad depots and upscale communities like Harlem Heights where the residents were homeowners, civic activists and professionals. Also on the tour is the first African American 4-H camp, a ghost town and Slab Fork where music connected cultures. nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/african-american-heritage-auto-tour.htm

HoLa Hora Latina, Knoxville, Tennessee. Plan a stop in the city’s art district to visit the “oldest grassroots Latino non-profit organization in East Tennessee.” Founded in 1992, this group is an active member in the community, promoting unity and cultural awareness. Additionally, they support local students via two educational scholarships to applicants from the East Tennessee area.

Visitors can see a rotating gallery of art at the center and shop for merchandise authentic to a variety of Hispanic culture countries. For example, superb examples of Viva Oaxaca tin art and alebrijes (finely crafted wood figures/spirit animals) reveal what only human hands can create. And authentic imports from Central and South America (bags, dolls and more) are also available. Throughout the year, movies, discussion groups and events welcome everyone. For the latter, the annual HoLa Festival and Parade of Nations are enjoyed by thousands of attendees. holahoralatina.org

Festivals & Events

× Expand Irish Spring Festival Ireland WV Facebook Irish Spring Festival is held in Ireland, West Virginia.

Irish Spring Festival, Ireland, West Virginia. Dress up in green and travel to this small unincorporated community in the foothills. Named for the ancestral roots of the first immigrant settlers and home to the community’s Shamrock CEOS Club, this town has celebrated each spring for more than 40 years. Attendees include locals and others from around the area for the multi-day festivities.

Take a trek to Blarney Rock on the Vernal Equinox to ring in the first day of spring. Enjoy Stone Soup, compete in the Fried Potato Contest and taste Irish-themed food and drinks. Participate in the 5K run, field games, kite flying, scavenger hunts and bike tours. Play bingo, sign up for the talent contest and be sure to attend the harp concert. Also, take the opportunity to try your skill at Irish Road Bowling. Yes, it is bowling on country roads with a small, solid iron cannonball! Info and details on the Facebook page, “Irish Spring Festival.”

× Expand Roanoke Greek Festival Facebook Roanoke (Virginia) Greek Festival has celebrated the culture for 30 years.

Roanoke Greek Festival, Virginia. Celebrate, learn about culture and taste the flavors of Greek heritage at this three-day festival. What began over 30 years ago as a gathering to enjoy an authentic Greek meal has grown into a destination event. It is presented by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, an active member of the Roanoke community for more than 100 years.

Visitors can take a guided tour of the historic sanctuary, enjoy traditional Greek music and dances, order delicious gourmet Greek cuisine from a full menu of choices and shop for imported specialty groceries. This celebration has earned accolades as the best food festival in the southwestern part of the state. In addition to the fun and festivities, the event and the church support a slate of philanthropic nonprofit organizations in the community. roanokegreekfestival.com

“Unto These Hills” outdoor drama, Cherokee, North Carolina. Witness the struggles and triumphs of the First Nation Cherokee at this renowned theatrical production. For more than 70 years, audiences have come to the Mountainside Theater to see the second longest running outdoor drama in the country. Music, dance and storytelling are expertly crafted to recreate the history of this First Nation culture with new elements added each year.

Choose from three ticket levels—general admission, reserved seating or a VIP ticket, which includes a backstage tour and souvenir bag. There are 2,800 seats with backs. Insider tip: Bring a small cushion and light blanket for the cool evening air. Performances run nightly (except Sundays) from early June to the middle of August. This beloved drama is appropriate for the whole family. cherokeehistorical.org/unto-these-hills

× Expand Spartanburg International Festival SC Spartanburg (South Carolina) International Festival brings to life the cultures of more than 75 nations.

Spartanburg International Festival, South Carolina. Take a fall trip to this city of more than 100 international businesses and a resident population representing more than 75 countries. Since 1985, this diverse city has welcomed visitors to “celebrate and explore world cultures through food, music, dance, folk art and more.” Held the first Saturday of October each year, it draws thousands to a city park for this free admission event.

Appalachian Highland Celts Appalachian Highland Celts, in Johnson City, Tennessee, celebrates Scots-Irish culture with festival events and competitions.

Meet folks from around the world on the Avenue of Nations; get the kids’ passports stamped; and stay for the Parade of Nations. Taste the flavors of over a dozen countries at the booths along the Boulevard of Food. Purchase handmade crafts of various cultures in the International Trade Zone and attend live performances of traditional dance and music. Enjoy family games at the Global Sports Zone and interactive free craft activities in the Kids Zone. cityofspartanburg.org

Appalachian Highland Celts, Johnson City, Tennessee. Discover the rich cultural heritage of immigrants from Scotland and Ireland who came to the area in large numbers during the 18th century. Research has found that one in five Tennesseans can trace their ancestry to these Scots-Irish settlers. This public charity’s mission is to provide education in an inclusive environment about the culture, heritage and contributions of the Celts, whose global history dates to 700 BCE.

Join the community with a membership or by registering your family clan. Plan to attend festivals and gatherings throughout the year including a celebration of Summer Solstice, the Burns event and the Highland Games. The latter dates to the 11th century as a test of skill, strength and endurance via various games and competitions. Watch and learn the crafts of metalworking, weaving and woodworking or take a class in traditional music, dance and language. All events are open to everyone. ahcelts.com