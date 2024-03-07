April 2024 Festival & Event Guide

Food and drink! Music and artworks! Seasonal celebrations galore! Pick your favorite festival theme and start planning.

× Expand Neyla Photos / DogWood Arts Artists showcase their creativity on April 6 at the Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk.

Thru April 14 — I Will Always Love You Music Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Thru May 23 — Spring at Biltmore. Asheville. North Carolina

Thru Jan 5 — Chihuly at Biltmore. Asheville, North Carolina

April 5-6 — Spring Sip & Shop. Asheville, North Carolina.

April 5-7 — Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival. Toccoa, Georgia.

April 5-May 12 — Rock City Nights: Flora Luna. Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

Expand Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival runs from April 12-13.

April 6 — Chalk Walk Live Art Competition. Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 6 — Chocolate Festival. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

April 6 — Hot Slaw & Art Y'all Festival. Cleveland, Tennessee.

April 6 — iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

April 6 — Trout Derby. Blowing Rock, North Carolina

April 6 — Tweetsie Railroad Opening Day. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

April 8 — Eclipse Adventure Day. Bryson City, North Carolina.

April 11-12 — New River Symposium. Radford, Virginia.

April 12-13 — Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

April 12-14 — Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show. Berryville, Virginia.

April 12-14 — Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo. Pilot Mountain, North Carolina.

April 12-May 12 — Rhododendron Festival at Hamilton Gardens. Hiawassee, Georgia.

April 12, 19, 26 — Smoky Mountain Music Festival. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

April 13 — 18th Annual Mac Arnold Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival. Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

April 13 — Cheese Fest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 13 — Music in the Mountains Spring Parade. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

April 13 — Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest. Lexington, Virginia.

April 13 — Rocktown Author Festival. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

April 13-14 — Spring Lavender Academy. Wytheville, Virginia.

April 17-20 — Bronco Super Celebration. Townsend, Tennessee.

April 18-19 — Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's Cosmos Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 18-20 — Hillbilly Days. Pikeville, Kentucky.

Expand Bear on the Square Dahlonega’s Bear on the Square Mountain Festival takes place April 20-21.

April 19-20 — Great Smoky Mountains Fiber Fair. Townsend, Tennessee.

April 19-20 — Rock the Country Music Festival. Ashland, Kentucky.

April 19-21 — Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

April 19-21 — Down by Downtown Music Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

April 19-June 9 — Dollywood's Food & Flower Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

April 20 — 14th Annual Cork & Fork. Blacksburg, Virginia.

April 20 — BaconQue 24. Dalton, Georgia.

April 20 — Blues & Jazz Festival. Mauldin, South Carolina.

April 20 — Bourbon & Beers Dinner. Minden, West Virginia.

April 20 — Franklin County Moonshine Heritage Festival. Moneta, Virginia.

April 20 — Greer Goes Global International Festival. Greer, South Carolina.

April 20 — Keg, Cork, & Barrel. Cleveland, Tennessee.

April 20 — RockyFest. Hiddenite, North Carolina.

April 20 — Spring Fling '24 - Find Your Flow. Bryson City, North Carolina.

April 20-21 — Bear on the Square Mountain Festival. Dahlonega, Georgia.

April 20-21 — Rossini Festival: An International Street Fair. Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 20-21 — Virginia Country Living Festival. Fishersville, Virginia.

April 22-26 — Folk Art at the Lakes. Ripley, West Virginia.

April 25 — Acoustic Sunsets Spring Concert Series. Hiawassee, Georgia.

April 25 — The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Bristol, Tennessee.

April 25-28 — MerleFest. Wilkesboro. North Carolina.

Expand Courtesy of Knoxville Opera Knoxville’s Rossini Festival returns April 20-21.

April 26-27 — Azalea Festival. Pickens, South Carolina.

April 26-27 — Polk County Ramp Tramp Festival. Reliance, Tennessee.

April 26-27 — Soiree Arts Festival. Anderson, South Carolina.

April 26-28 — Dogwood Arts Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 26-28 — Spring Herb Festival. Fletcher, North Carolina.

April 26-May 5 — Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Winchester, Virginia.

April 27 — Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival. Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

April 27 — Classic Cookie's Annual Cookie Festival. Sevierville, Tennessee.

April 27 — Greening Up the Mountains Festival. Sylva, North Carolina. April 27.

April 27 — Spring Thyme in the Garden Festival. Morristown, Tennessee.

April 27 — Trout and Outdoor Adventures Festival. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

April 27 — Vinton Dogwood Festival. Vinton, Virginia.

April 27-28 — Civil War History Weekend. Buchanan, Virginia.

April 27-28 — Sassafras Artisan Market. Clayton, Georgia.

April 27-28 —Sweet Tea & Sunshine Family Festival. Cleveland, Tennessee.

April 29-May 4 — New River Birding & Nature Festival. Fayette, West Virginia.

