Brown Mountain Lights: The Mystery Continues (and Maybe Even Deepens)

The story below is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the complete article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Since we last explored the Brown Mountain Lights (March/April 1995), new scientific research teams were formed, the Burke County Tourism Authority offered sold-out symposia, the lights were featured in a National Geographic show, Brown Mountain received a bonafide overlook and sign, and there’s a new book and a new song. Writer of the original piece, Linda Shockley, has the updates.

× Expand Ed Phillips Ed Phillips took this shot of the lights at night.

The spectacular Pisgah National Forest of western North Carolina spans 500,000 acres of wild, lush woodland, rising over 5,000 feet high and dipping into deep gorges. Known as the birthplace of forestry in America, the ruggedness of its terrain kept large swaths of the hardwood forest safe from the industrial logging suffered by other nearby areas. The Pigsah offers waterfalls, whitewater rivers and hundreds of miles of hiking trails, all with remarkable views.

These southern mountains also offer legends and lore that have fascinated generations of locals, tourists, scientists, authors and filmmakers. The mystery of the Brown Mountain Lights is one of the most captivating legends. They have mystified, haunted and inspired scientific research and cultural inquiry. They’ve been the focus of books and films, songs and even an episode of the “X-Files” hit TV show.

Surveyors as early as the 1770s noted “some kind of luminous vapor.” A 1913 Charlotte Observer article mentioned members of the Morganton Fishing Club who saw the lights. Subsequent Observer articles explored other explanations, including the lights from passing locomotives, and the fire and smoke from moonshine stills.

The lights have been investigated by the U.S. Weather Service and twice by the U.S. Geological Survey. Results from the 1922 geological survey offered 11 proposed explanations for the lights, including Will-o’-the-wisps, phosphorus, Andes light, chemical reactions and radium emanations. (Read the report: pubs.usgs.gov/circ/1971/0646/report.pdf)

Could the flickering lights, as often speculated, be foxfire (an eerie, phosphorescent light related to fungus and decaying wood, insects and animals), or burning marsh grasses? Are they moon dogs (moonlight shining on haze) or St. Elmo’s Fire (electrical discharges from sharp objects during a thunderstorm)? Are they beings from outer space? Are the visions the result of too much moonshine, bottled or otherwise?

Local legends offer love, loss and calamity aplenty. Maybe the lights are Cherokee maidens or warriors searching the mountains by lantern light for fallen lovers. Or perhaps the lights are the souls of murder victims, like the long-suffering Belinda and her child, or Revolutionary war soldiers searching with torches for lost family.

North Carolina native Ed Phillips, director of the Burke County Tourism Authority, grew up listening to tales about the lights and has witnessed them himself.

“The lights are one of North Carolina’s top legends, its most popular paranormal legend,” he says. “When I became director of tourism, I developed a couple symposia in 2012 where experts talked about what the lights might be, what they aren’t and what we don’t know.”

Phillips continues: “There was lots of eyewitness testimony, including from historians, researchers and two retired U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers who had worked on Brown Mountain and in the Linville Gorge for most of their careers. After they retired, they started telling stories about what they saw. To this day, it makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up.”

