Best of the Mountains 2023

Ready to discover a great new town? Experience an easy bicycle trail? Maybe add to your state parks checklist? We’ve got a reliable source for great recommendations: the readers of this magazine!

× Expand Virginia Tourism Corp. | Sam Dean The New River through Virginia and West Virginia was voted best paddling river in the region.

BEST MAIN-STREET LOCAL SHOPPING TOWN

1 Blowing Rock, NC

2 Waynesville, NC

2 Blue Ridge, GA

BEST ARTS TOWN

1 Asheville, NC

2 Blowing Rock, NC

3 Floyd, VA

BEST RETIREMENT TOWN

1 Hendersonville, NC

2 Brevard, NC

3 Roanoke, VA

3 Boone, NC

BEST REVITALIZED DOWNTOWN

1 Hendersonville, NC

2 Staunton, VA

3 Blue Ridge, GA

TOWN ON MY BUCKET LIST

× Expand VISITNC | Amplified Media Asheville, North Carolina, took several top honors, including bucket-list town and river town.

1 Asheville, NC

2 Helen, GA

2 Boone, NC

BEST COLLEGE TOWN

1 Boone, NC

2 Blacksburg, VA

3 Charlottesville, VA

BEST WALKABLE TOWN

1 Blowing Rock, NC

2 Staunton, VA

3 Blue Ridge, GA

FRIENDLIEST TOWN

1 West Jefferson, NC

2 Hendersonville, NC

2 Floyd, VA

BEST FOODIE TOWN

1 Asheville, NC

2 Abingdon, VA

3 Boone, NC

BEST RIVER TOWN

1 Asheville, NC

2 Bryson City, NC

3 Helen, GA

BEST BIKING TRAIL

1 VA Creeper Trail, Damascus, VA

2 New River Trail State Park, Max Meadows, VA

3 Swamp Rabbit Trail, Greenville, SC

3 Roanoke River Greenway, Roanoke, VA

× Expand Sam Dean The Virginia Creeper Trail was chosen as best biking trail.

BEST MOTORCYCLE ROUTE

1 Tail of the Dragon, Route 16, NC

2 Blue Ridge Parkway, NC-VA

3 Back of the Dragon, Route 16, VA

BEST FISHING LAKE

1 Smith Mountain Lake, VA

2 Watauga Lake, TN

3 Lake Lure, NC

BEST FISHING RIVER

1 New River, VA

2 James River, VA

3 Davidson River, Pisgah National Forest, NC

BEST PADDLING LAKE

1 Claytor Lake State Park, VA

2 Hungry Mother State Park, VA

3 Price Lake, Blowing Rock, NC

BEST PADDLING RIVER

1 New River, VA-WV

2 James River, VA

3 French Broad River, NC

BEST RAIL-TO-TRAIL SYSTEM

1 Virginia Creeper Trail, VA

2 New River Trail State Park, VA

3 Greenbrier River Trail, WV

BEST SWIMMING HOLE

1 Blue Hole Falls, Carter County, TN

2 Sliding Rock, Transylvania County, NC

FAVORITE WATERFALL

1 Cascade Falls, Giles County, VA

1 Crabtree Falls, Nelson County, VA

3 Linville Falls, McDowell County, NC

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL ORGANIZATION

1 The Nature Conservancy

BEST CAVERNS

× Expand ADOBESTOCK Virginia’s Luray Caverns took top honors for such underground wonders.

1 Luray Caverns, Luray, VA

2 Linville Cavern, Marion, NC

3 Bristol Caverns, Bristol, TN

3 Dixie Caverns, Salem, VA

BEST GEM MINING

1 Franklin, NC

2 Emerald Village, Little Switzerland, NC

3 Dahlonega, GA

BEST HISTORIC ATTRACTION

1 Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC

2 Monticello, Charlottesville, VA

3 Oconaluftee Village, Museum of the Cherokee, Cherokee, NC

BEST LOOP DRIVE ON A TANK OF GAS

1 Blue Ridge Parkway, NC-VA

2 Cades Cove, TN

BEST SCENIC TRAIN RIDE

1 Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Bryson City, NC

2 Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, Blue Ridge, GA

3 Cass Scenic Railroad, Cass, WV

BEST MUSEUM

1 Museum of the Cherokee Indian, Cherokee, NC

1 Frontier Culture Museum, Staunton, VA

3 Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, VA

BEST THEME PARK

1 Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, TN

2 Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock, NC

× Expand Joshua Moore Dollywood took home a first place win for Best Theme Park.

BEST PLACE TO HEAR MOUNTAIN MUSIC

1 Floyd Country Store, Floyd, VA

2 Galax, VA

3 Carter Family Fold, Hiltons, VA

BEST HISTORIC THEATER

1 Barter Theatre, Abingdon, VA

2 American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, Staunton, VA

3 Lincoln Theatre, Marion, VA

3 Grandin Theatre, Roanoke, VA

BEST SPA

1 The Spa at Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, NC

2 The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, VA

2 The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV

BEST PLACE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

1 Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC

2 Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg, TN

3 Asheville, NC

BEST ANTIQUING

1 Antique Tobacco Barn, Asheville, NC

BEST CRAFTS VENUE

1 Southern Highland Craft Guild, Asheville, NC

BEST OUTLET SHOPPING

1 Tanger Outlets, Sevierville, TN

2 Tanger Outlets, Blowing Rock, NC

3 Asheville Outlets, Asheville, NC

BEST COUNTRY STORE

1 Mast General Store, original in Valle Crucis, NC (others in various locations)

2 Floyd Country Store, Floyd, VA

BEST FARMERS MARKET

1 WNC Farmers Market, Asheville, NC

2 Historic Roanoke City Market, Roanoke, VA

3 Staunton Farmers’ Market, Staunton, VA

BEST SOUTHERN COOKING

1 Dan’l Boone Inn, Boone, NC

2 The Dillard House, Dillard, GA

3 Southern Charm Restaurant, Blue Ridge, GA

3 Moose Café, Asheville, NC

× Expand Dan’l Boone Inn | Facebook Breakfast fare at the Dan’l Boone Inn, winner for Southern Cooking.

BEST MOUNTAIN SPIRITS TRAIL

1 Route 151 Nelson County VA

BEST MOUNTAIN WINE TRAIL

1 Nelson 151 Craft Beverage Trail, Nelson County, VA

2 Monticello Wine Trail, Charlottesville, VA

3 Blue Ridge Parkway - Chateau Morrisette and Villa Appalaccia, VA

BEST MOUNTAIN BEER TRAIL

1 Nelson 151, Craft Beverage Trail, Nelson County, VA

BEST FAMILY DESTINATION

1 Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area/Dollywood, TN

2 Great Smoky Mountains National Park, NC/TN

3 Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock, NC

BEST LUXURY RESORT

1 The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, NC

2 The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, VA

3 The Greenbrier Hotel, White Sulphur Springs, WV

BEST GOLF RESORT

1 Primland Resort, Meadows of Dan, VA

2 The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, VA

3 Wintergreen Resort, Nellysford, VA

3 The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV

BEST ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW

1 Virginia Highlands Festival, Abingdon, VA

2 Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival, Crozet, VA

2 Arts in the Park, Blue Ridge, GA

BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL

1 FloydFest, Floyd, VA

2 Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Galax, VA

3 MerleFest, Wilkesboro, NC

BEST FALL FESTIVAL (NON-MUSIC FOCUS)

1 Woolly Worm Festival, Banner Elk, NC

2 NC Apple Festival, Hendersonville, NC

3 Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, Ferrum, VA

BEST QUIRKY FESTIVAL

1 Woolly Worm Festival, Banner Elk, NC

2 Queen City Mischief & Magic, Staunton, VA

3 Appalachian Trail Days Festival, Damascus, VA

BEST HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

1 Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, Pigeon Forge, TN

2 Dickens of a Christmas, Roanoke, VA

3 Wintertide, Highland County, VA

3 Bristol Light Festival, Bristol, TN/VA

3 Blowing Rock WinterFest, Blowing Rock, NC

3 Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC