Best of the Mountains 2023

Ready to discover a great new town? Experience an easy bicycle trail? Maybe add to your state parks checklist? We’ve got a reliable source for great recommendations: the readers of this magazine!

BEST MAIN-STREET LOCAL SHOPPING TOWN

1  Blowing Rock, NC

2  Waynesville, NC

2  Blue Ridge, GA

BEST ARTS TOWN

1  Asheville, NC

2  Blowing Rock, NC

3  Floyd, VA

BEST RETIREMENT TOWN

1  Hendersonville, NC 

2  Brevard, NC

3  Roanoke, VA

3  Boone, NC

BEST REVITALIZED DOWNTOWN

1  Hendersonville, NC

2  Staunton, VA

3  Blue Ridge, GA

TOWN ON MY BUCKET LIST

1  Asheville, NC 

2  Helen, GA

2  Boone, NC

BEST COLLEGE TOWN

1  Boone, NC

2  Blacksburg, VA

3  Charlottesville, VA

BEST WALKABLE TOWN

1  Blowing Rock, NC

2  Staunton, VA

3  Blue Ridge, GA

FRIENDLIEST TOWN

1  West Jefferson, NC

2  Hendersonville, NC

2  Floyd, VA

BEST FOODIE TOWN

1  Asheville, NC

2  Abingdon, VA 

3  Boone, NC

BEST RIVER TOWN

1  Asheville, NC

2  Bryson City, NC

3  Helen, GA

BEST BIKING TRAIL

1  VA Creeper Trail, Damascus, VA

2  New River Trail State Park, Max Meadows, VA

3  Swamp Rabbit Trail, Greenville, SC

3  Roanoke River Greenway, Roanoke, VA

BEST MOTORCYCLE ROUTE

1  Tail of the Dragon, Route 16, NC

2  Blue Ridge Parkway, NC-VA

3  Back of the Dragon, Route 16, VA

BEST FISHING LAKE

1  Smith Mountain Lake, VA

2  Watauga Lake, TN

3  Lake Lure, NC

BEST FISHING RIVER

1  New River, VA

2  James River, VA

3  Davidson River, Pisgah National Forest, NC

BEST PADDLING LAKE

1  Claytor Lake State Park, VA

2  Hungry Mother State Park, VA

3  Price Lake, Blowing Rock,  NC

BEST PADDLING RIVER

1  New River, VA-WV

2  James River, VA

3  French Broad River, NC

BEST RAIL-TO-TRAIL SYSTEM

1  Virginia Creeper Trail, VA

2  New River Trail State Park, VA

3  Greenbrier River Trail, WV

BEST SWIMMING HOLE

1  Blue Hole Falls, Carter County, TN

2  Sliding Rock, Transylvania County, NC

FAVORITE WATERFALL

1  Cascade Falls, Giles County, VA

1  Crabtree Falls, Nelson County, VA

3  Linville Falls, McDowell County, NC

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL ORGANIZATION

1  The Nature Conservancy 

BEST CAVERNS

1  Luray Caverns, Luray, VA

2  Linville Cavern, Marion, NC

3  Bristol Caverns, Bristol, TN

3  Dixie Caverns, Salem, VA 

BEST GEM MINING

1  Franklin, NC

2  Emerald Village, Little Switzerland, NC

3  Dahlonega, GA

BEST HISTORIC ATTRACTION

1  Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC

2  Monticello, Charlottesville, VA

3  Oconaluftee Village, Museum of the Cherokee, Cherokee, NC

BEST LOOP DRIVE ON A TANK OF GAS

1  Blue Ridge Parkway, NC-VA

2  Cades Cove, TN

BEST SCENIC TRAIN RIDE

1  Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Bryson City, NC

2  Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, Blue Ridge, GA

3  Cass Scenic Railroad, Cass, WV

BEST MUSEUM

1  Museum of the Cherokee Indian, Cherokee, NC

1  Frontier Culture Museum, Staunton, VA

3  Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke, VA

BEST THEME PARK

1  Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, TN 

2  Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock, NC

BEST PLACE TO HEAR MOUNTAIN MUSIC

1  Floyd Country Store, Floyd, VA

2  Galax, VA

3  Carter Family Fold, Hiltons, VA

BEST HISTORIC THEATER

1  Barter Theatre, Abingdon, VA

2  American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, Staunton, VA

3  Lincoln Theatre, Marion, VA

3  Grandin Theatre, Roanoke, VA

BEST SPA

1  The Spa at Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, NC

2  The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, VA

2  The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV

BEST PLACE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

1  Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC

2  Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg, TN 

3  Asheville, NC

BEST ANTIQUING

1  Antique Tobacco Barn, Asheville, NC

BEST CRAFTS VENUE

1  Southern Highland Craft Guild, Asheville, NC

BEST OUTLET SHOPPING

1  Tanger Outlets, Sevierville, TN

2  Tanger Outlets, Blowing Rock, NC

3  Asheville Outlets, Asheville, NC

BEST COUNTRY STORE

1  Mast General Store, original in Valle Crucis, NC (others in various locations)

2  Floyd Country Store, Floyd, VA

BEST FARMERS MARKET

1  WNC Farmers Market, Asheville, NC

2  Historic Roanoke City Market, Roanoke, VA

3  Staunton Farmers’ Market, Staunton, VA

BEST SOUTHERN COOKING

1  Dan’l Boone Inn, Boone, NC 

2  The Dillard House, Dillard, GA

3  Southern Charm Restaurant, Blue Ridge, GA

3  Moose Café, Asheville, NC

BEST MOUNTAIN SPIRITS TRAIL

1  Route 151 Nelson County VA

BEST MOUNTAIN WINE TRAIL

1  Nelson 151 Craft Beverage Trail, Nelson County, VA

2  Monticello Wine Trail, Charlottesville, VA

3  Blue Ridge Parkway - Chateau Morrisette and Villa Appalaccia, VA 

BEST MOUNTAIN BEER TRAIL

1  Nelson 151, Craft Beverage Trail, Nelson County, VA

BEST FAMILY DESTINATION

1  Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area/Dollywood, TN

2  Great Smoky Mountains National Park, NC/TN

3  Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock, NC

BEST LUXURY RESORT

1  The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, NC

2  The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, VA

3  The Greenbrier Hotel, White Sulphur Springs, WV

BEST GOLF RESORT

1  Primland Resort, Meadows of Dan, VA

2  The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, VA

3  Wintergreen Resort, Nellysford, VA

3  The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV

BEST ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW

1  Virginia Highlands Festival, Abingdon, VA

2  Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival, Crozet, VA

2  Arts in the Park, Blue Ridge, GA

BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL

1  FloydFest, Floyd, VA

2  Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Galax, VA

3  MerleFest, Wilkesboro, NC

BEST FALL FESTIVAL (NON-MUSIC FOCUS)

1  Woolly Worm Festival, Banner Elk, NC

2  NC Apple Festival, Hendersonville, NC

3  Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, Ferrum, VA

BEST QUIRKY FESTIVAL

1  Woolly Worm Festival, Banner Elk, NC

2  Queen City Mischief & Magic, Staunton, VA

3  Appalachian Trail Days Festival, Damascus, VA

BEST HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

1  Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, Pigeon Forge, TN

2  Dickens of a Christmas, Roanoke, VA

3  Wintertide, Highland County, VA

3  Bristol Light Festival, Bristol, TN/VA

3  Blowing Rock WinterFest, Blowing Rock, NC

3  Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC 