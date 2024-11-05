Artists of the Mountains

Paint brushes and pencils, clay wheels and welding irons, wood, metal and more are the tools and materials for these 14 artists. × Expand Keith Burgess: “Painting is the direct spiritual connection with the common force that runs through the universe.” As we set upon a quest for expressions of creativity across the region, we were once again happily overwhelmed to rediscover the Blue Ridge teeming with talent. From across seven states, these exceptional artists use a variety of tools and techniques, represent a diversity of perspectives and purposes and holds themselves to the highest standards of integrity. Expand Keith Burgess Through their work, we see the value of art as an expression of individuality, avenue for community engagement, a reflection on and reverence for heritage, commentary on culture and representation of the beauty found in nature and humanity. Let’s meet them, state by state. Georgia Keith Burgess, Hiawassee. “I would describe the primal truth [of painting] as the direct spiritual connection with the common force that runs through the universe.” After utilizing his creative talents for years as a graphic artist/illustrator with an Atlanta-based publishing corporation, Keith Burgess returned to his lifelong love of painting. Expand Eric Strauss: “My art is nature inspired. I am surrounded by majestic mountains and streams.” “As a child, the work of the French Impressionists had always fascinated me. The first painting I remember creating was as a teenager. I painted the view of the neighbor’s house across the street from my home. It was also my first time using oils so it was very challenging. I had been drawing up until then and I knew after that I was hooked on painting.” Burgess then expanded the formal art education from his college days by studying with nationally renowned artists. Now he finds that representational art is his preferred means of expression. And “over the years, like many seasoned painters, my style or brushwork has become more abbreviated and I am constantly trying to say more with less detail—leaving more interpretation to the viewer.” Beyond the skills, Burgess describes “the primal truth [of painting] as the direct spiritual connection with the common force that runs through the universe.” In addition to exhibitions, one-man gallery shows and numerous honors and awards across several states in the region, Burgess teaches art. “The most rewarding part is that I learn from my students, as well. I usually teach adults, and I have even taught persons suffering from dementia which has its own special challenges. There has been much research about how art can help these patients.” Expand Eric Strauss Moving forward: “My plans are to build my brand as an artist by entering national shows and competitions, and continue learning. I think the rest will fall into place.” keithburgessart.com Eric Strauss, Ellijay. “Working with fire goes back to the dawn of time. So, my processes of working with metals are physical and spiritual experiences for me.” From his home on a micro blueberry farm in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Eric Strauss mountain bikes to his studio on a secluded ridge overlooking the Cohutta Wilderness. Here, with fire and metal, his vision of art interplays with elemental science to create hand-forged, organic assemblage sculptures. Expand Malcolm Wilson Jeff Chapman-Crane: “The people I paint tend to have a universal quality to them, as if they could be found in one’s own community.” “My art is nature inspired. I am surrounded by majestic mountains and streams—this where I am my happiest,” he says. “I start with a concept and direction (keeping a consistent organic theme). And I work without blueprints during the build. The parts and pieces I forge dictate the direction and look [of the final assembly] and are subject to change at any given time.” To create his massive sculptures and delicate details, he enjoys working with forged steel, bronze, copper and stainless steel. “Working with fire goes back to the dawn of time. And I have an overwhelming need to create… So, my processes working with metals are physical and spiritual experiences for me. The heat, fire, excitement and an element of danger all at the same time – that’s what keeps me going back,” he adds with a smile. In addition to an extensive traveling exhibit, Strauss’s sculptures reside in public spaces, galleries and private collections across the country (including a horse he created for Sir Elton John). Moving forward: In addition to growing his equipment, techniques and craftsmanship to continue public and commission art pieces, Strauss plans to focus on “art education in order to inspire a younger generation to learn the skills of hands-on work.” ericstrauss-sculptor.com Kentucky Jeff Chapman-Crane, Eolia. “Art often illuminates our shared experience as members of the human race and helps us find common bonds.” Following four years of high school art classes, Jeff Chapman-Crane continued (for 50 years) to “be challenged and inspired to exceed [his] own expectations and limitations” by his exceptional teacher, mentor and friend. × Expand Jeff Chapman-Crane Chapman-Crane’s realism portraits and scenes of Appalachia are rich with detail, layered with feelings and possess unique dynamic qualities. “I think the people I paint tend to have something of a universal quality about them, as if they could be found in one’s own community or most anywhere in the world. I also believe the portraits I’ve done tell a part of the human story.” Expand Lacy Hale: “Art is a way to speak to and with a higher power, to capture beauty, to create beauty. To address sadness, to conquer pain.” He continues: “Life is dynamic. It’s in constant motion. Even when a person is completely still, there is a torrent of activity happening in every part of their body and even in the atmosphere all around them … even in a still moment of quite reflection. Art often illuminates our shared experience as members of the human race and helps us find common bonds, bridging the expanse of differences that too often divide us. [It can] record the history of a particular place and help us better understand our place in that history. Simply stated, art is vital to our existence.” Moving forward: “To do the work I’ve been doing for the past five decades—tell the story of Appalachia from my own unique perspective. I do want to try to identify what gaps may exist in that story and address that (paintings of children and portraits of people of Asian descent—they are a growing population in our region). Beyond that, I want to [pursue] artforms that are completely different from painting like dry stone masonry, mosaics using native rocks, small scale dioramas and found object assemblages.” jeffchapmancrane.com Lacy Hale, Whitesburg. “Art is a way to speak to and with a higher power, to capture beauty, to create beauty. To address sadness, to conquer pain.” Expand Lacy Hale “Art can be therapy. Art can be healing. Art is a form of self-expression,” says Lacy Hale, fine artist, printmaker and muralist. “Art is a way to speak to and with a higher power, to capture beauty, to create beauty. To address sadness, to conquer pain.” She is also the creator of No Hate in My Holler and used block printing (a technique dating back 400 or more years) to make her initial designs. “I think I’m most proud of the love and message that it shares. I hope it makes oppressed populations feel safer to live in or visit Appalachia…and helps dispel stereotypes [about] people from our mountains. If I can highlight the fact that there are many people who live in our region who are open, caring, supportive and loving, then that’s a good thing.” Hale has also earned accolades and acknowledgements as “the mural queen” (according to fellow Kentucky artist Jeff Chapman-Crane and others). For these public art pieces, Hale says, “I use many symbols that I find to be universal and nature imagery like a shining sun, hands reaching out to one another, thriving plants, flowers … and even happy baby possums,” she adds with a smile. “It’s all about listening to the property owners and/or organizations and trying to make their visions come to life.” Moving forward: “I hope to keep moving onward and upward and making beautiful and uplifting things in the mountains of Appalachia. [Specifically], I want to grow No Hate in My Holler into a traveling exhibit. There have been many communities and organizations that have reached out to ask about it. I’m on the funding search right now.” lacyhale.com North Carolina × Expand Jody Bradley Lipscomb: “I want Cherokee women to be able to see themselves, their mothers and their grandmothers in my work, and be proud.” Jody Bradley Lipscomb, Lake Junaluska. “I want people to hear and feel the story I tell through my paintings. And I want Cherokee women to be able to see themselves, their mothers and grandmothers in my work and be proud.” Expand Jody Bradley Lipscomb Jody Bradley Lipscomb, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, proudly calls the Cherokee Indian Reservation her birthplace and home for much of her life. “Sometimes it amazes me that people do not know they live beside the reservation. I want to open their eyes to their neighbors through my art. I want people to think, to be amazed, to say ‘I didn’t know that.’” Bradley Lipscomb’s first painting (and many since) focus on women. “I grew up loving and respecting Lucy Raleigh and Emmaline Cucumber. They always carried a Cherokee basket and wore dresses and red bandanas on their heads.” (“Women of the Red Bandana” series.) She continues, “They spoke Cherokee to each other and would laugh a lot. I have painted over 60 paintings of these ladies for tribal members because we all loved them.” This self-taught artist describes herself as a “quiet activist and secret educator.” She explains, “In every painting I try to teach something. I want people to hear and feel the story I tell through my paintings. And I want Cherokee women to be able to see themselves, their mothers and grandmothers in my work and be proud. I want [people] to know Native American women are lost every day to violence. And it is a desire to convey that, regardless of the atrocities the Cherokee people have suffered, the Cherokee people are still here.” Her work is seen in exhibits, shows, museums and galleries across several states and Bradley Lipscomb founded the “Start My Art” Collection program to allow children to purchase affordable art with Cherokee Syllabary for their families. Moving forward: “I am remodeling my home studio and look forward to [working on] a long list of paintings. [Specifically], modern abstracts that include the Cherokee Syllabary.” jody.bradley763 on Facebook Ansel Ringler, Green Mountain. “Nature is the actual artist. I’m just the messenger.” Expand Ansel Ringler: “Cleaning up a piece of wood, or milling a slab from a log, is like unwrapping a Christmas present.” “As a woodworker, I see many things when I look at wood,” says Ansel Ringler. “I analyze it structurally. What characteristics dictate its workability, the pattern of the growth rings, any warping, how dry it is, how strong it is. On the other hand, I view it for its beauty and figure and how it will work into a piece. “I drive around these beautiful Appalachian Mountains and see the wide variety of beautiful trees growing everywhere and can’t help but imagine what the wood inside of them would look like. Yes, I’m that guy taking pictures of burled trees on a hike,” he adds with a smile. Ringler says, “I view my work as bringing to life the character that nature has created over time in functional form. Nature is the actual artist. I’m just the messenger. And cleaning up a piece of wood, or milling a slab from a log, is like unwrapping a Christmas present.” He works with small local family-owned sawmills for logs primarily felled due to natural causes to create pieces that now live in clients’ homes across the country and the world. “Woodworking is an engineering project with a whole series of decisions. In each one of those decisions is where the ‘art’ comes in… something more intuitive that you just feel is the right thing to do,” Ringler states. “It may sound cheesy,” he says with a grin, “but you can ‘listen’ to the wood or the project and feel what may fit it best. I think there’s art in everything humans do. It’s something that is built and refined by your lived experience.” × Expand Ansel Ringler Moving forward: “My next plan is to build and design unique cabins that are immersive in their natural environments.” estatoewoodworks.com South Carolina Allison Ford, Greenville. “Starting a new canvas is one of the most amazing feelings – so full of potential. And that feeling carries over to real-life. When things get hard, from deep down you gather that sense of ‘I can do this!’”

Expand Mike Etheridge Allison Ford: (On her dual careers as attorney and artist): “I enjoy using both sides of my brain. I consider myself a lifelong creative.” The dual careers of attorney and artist bring a balance to Allison Ford. “I enjoy using both sides of my brain. And I consider myself a lifelong creative.” She began her artistic pursuits in earnest following a six-week course “which was really a gathering of seasoned artists in town who enjoyed painting together and offering feedback on each other’s work. I was very much out of place but I came away with helpful guidance.” Ford’s inspirations for her abstract paintings come from landscapes, waterscapes, scripture, color, the sky and her family history. “My ancestors are a part of who I am and their stories shine through my work, but I think it’s a subconscious thing. Because I tend to stay away from ‘real life objects’ (people, faces and places), I’ve had people question my approaches and motivations as an African-American artist. But my objective is always to capture feelings and joy—the joy of those who came before me—in my work.” Juried exhibitions, shows and galleries have been the recipients of Ford’s work and students in her Hello Allison Art School continue to benefit from her skills and passion for teaching. Ford also brings into the community “a huge part of [her] story as an artist”—living with multiple sclerosis. “What a gift it is to be able to use my hands, brain and heart to communicate and to inspire others with medical differences and challenges to keep going.” “Starting a new canvas is one of the most amazing feelings—so full of potential. And that feeling carries over to real-life. When things get hard, from deep down you gather that sense of ‘I can do this!’” She is currently working on a commission piece for the local unit of the National MS Society. Moving forward: “I love all my jobs. So, my plans are to just keep going and doing what I am doing.” helloallisonart.com April Hudgins, Easley. “When I throw that ball of clay on the wheel and it starts to spin, I can’t help but feel joy and total calm. I usually catch myself smiling … at nothing in particular.” × Expand April Hudgins: “You can’t rush clay. You must learn its characteristics and how to work with it, not against it.” “I am a self-taught potter,” says April Hudgins. “I took one pottery class. After that, I learned on my own with the help of my mentor and YouTube whenever I wanted to learn a new technique. But more than anything, it was trial and error. You can’t rush clay. You must learn its characteristics and how to work with it, not against it. I swear it has a mind of its own. My favorite part is when I throw that ball of clay on the wheel and it starts to spin.” She adds with a smile, “I can’t help but feel joy and total calm as I listen to the hum of the wheel and feel the cool clay. I usually catch myself smiling … at nothing in particular.” Expand April Hudgins Hudgins continues, “Most of my inspiration comes from nature. I grew up in the foothills of South Carolina and spent my childhood hiking, kayaking and learning native plants from my dad. My artwork on my pots reflects some of my favorite plants and places. Even my earth tone glazes and abstract patterns are sparked by my love for the outdoors.” She continues, “I love learning about traditional southern pottery and the ways that I can apply it to my own work. Pottery was not always these luxury art pieces people use to decorate their homes. They were functional necessities. “Art is such a wonderful thing. It brings us joy, allows us to express our thoughts and feelings and tells stories of a community for generations to come.” Moving forward: “We are looking to build a brand new studio on our property. I also plan to do more markets/art shows farther from home. My long-term plan is to have a storefront where I can teach larger classes and sell pots.” (Website under construction.) Tennessee Allen Monsarrat, Knoxville. “There’s a lot to think about before pulling out a canvas.” After a successful 24-year career in pottery, Allen Monsarrat put down the clay, sold his kiln and explored other artistic endeavors. His decorative wall finishes led to faux painting and cabinetry finishing, which coalesced into a refined set of fine art skills. “Trompe-l’oeil and photorealism styles appeal to me as very rational and intellectual approaches to painting.” × Expand Allen Monsarrat: “My process begins in constantly observing the world around me, most importantly the play of light.” Monsarrat’s approach to painting “is very analytical. [There’s] a lot to think about before pulling out a canvas.” He continues, “My process really begins in constantly observing the world around me. Most importantly absorbing the play of light. Always having my phone/camera with me, I can immediately make a photo note of it.” Expand Jacqueline Rueff: “I feel I have a special connection to my great-grandmother, Mary, and she has been my inspiration.” He enjoys hopping on his mountain bike, “exploring some small pocket, scouting a scene and planning what time of day to return to capture it best.” He then reviews photos on a monitor, “crops images to a rectilinear format, previews the possible composition, converts color photos to black and white to see if there is enough value range (dark to light)” and other techniques prior to painting. Monsarrat, whose pieces have been on display at juried shows and exhibits, recently added a new layer of talent to his body of work. He now also creates pieces with “soft pastels as a medium …to force myself to work more loosely.” His paintings “mostly feature subjects in Knoxville and surrounding areas. And people seem to appreciate my artistic take on something familiar to them.” Moving forward: “Continue to evolve as an artist. I know for myself, working plein aire is certainly an area of weakness. Working outdoors in changing light and weather within a short time frame is a huge challenge. I’ve done a few. I need to do a lot more.” monsarratart.com Jacqueline Rueff, Greenville. “I often refer to the sense I get from the forests surrounding my home as the spirit of the woods—a sense of calm, harmony and balance. It is this sense that I try to incorporate into my art and share with others.” Inspired by nature and informed by the lives of her great-grandmothers, artisan Jacqueline Rueff incorporates natural elements into her “woodland spirits” art dolls and heritage art Appalachian brooms. “I often refer to the sense I get from the forests surrounding my home as the spirit of the woods—a sense of calm, harmony and balance. It is this sense that I try to incorporate into my art and share with others. × Expand Jacqueline Rueff Rueff also had another ancestor, an Appalachian “wise woman,” who “lived in a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. She collected herbs and made natural medicines to treat her neighbors. Granny Stallard rode horseback from cabin to cabin treating those who needed her.” Her Granny Rexrode doll represents “those herbalists who lived off the land and used the healing arts.” Expand Greg Galbreath: “I think it’s important to know that banjos originated in Africa and were brought to the Americas by enslaved Africans.” All Rueff’s creations incorporate natural elements responsibly gathered and sourced and often selected for their deeper cultural meaning. “The first broom I made was inspired by my great-grandmother, Mary. It was made of natural broom corn with green twine and was adorned with a jade turtle. Green represents new beginnings, while the jade turtle represents the Cherokee creation story of Grandmother Turtle.” Her art (including a series of clay miniatures) has grown in popularity across the region via placements in galleries, shows, stores, exhibits and a welcome center. And her woodland spirits sculptures have “found their way” to homes in the Netherlands and Sweden. Moving forward: “Short term, I want to continue creating my heritage brooms. Long term, I would like to add a studio on our property (four acres in the Cherokee National Forest) where I can work and display my art.” jacquelineyvette1.wixsite.com/mountainlaurelclaycr Virginia Greg Galbreath, Eggleston. “I’ve always liked digging down to the roots of things. So, I was drawn to the open-back banjo partially because of [its] deep history.” Expand Greg Galbreath More than 27 years ago, Greg Galbreath “discovered” a love of old-time music, learned to play clawhammer banjo “in exchange for working on a farm and in a woodworking shop” and constructed his first instrument during an “unofficial yearlong apprenticeship.” The rest, as they say, is history—which became an integral element in Galbreath’s love of the banjo. “I think it’s very important that folks know banjos originated in Africa and were brought to the Caribbean and the Americas by enslaved Africans in the 1600s.” He explains that following “the appropriation of the banjo by white people [in the mid-1800s], it remained primarily a ‘white instrument’ until fairly recently, but is currently having a huge resurgence in the Black community.” Galbreath says, “I’ve always liked digging down to the roots of things. So, I was drawn to the open-back banjo partially because of this deep history … and the driving, rhythmic, dance-oriented nature of clawhammer [heard in old-time music]. Also, the deeper, mellower tone of open-back banjos appealed to me more than the brighter, sharper tone of resonator banjos.” With the help of his wife, Cindy, who “takes care of the financial side of the business, has a wonderful sense of design and is a [terrific] fiddle player,” Galbreath continues to “encourage folks that show an interest in instrument making … and help younger makers, if I can.” Moving forward: “Rework my system for a bit more creative freedom to explore some ideas I’ve had for years but haven’t had time to try. Overall, I’m really excited to create a better balance in the instruments I make—hopefully a mix of custom banjos, simple workhorse spec banjos and the occasional weird, experimental banjo or fancier, more highly ornamented banjos.” buckeyebanjos.com Brett LaGue, Fincastle. “To me, the brushstrokes are the soul of a painting, making them as interesting up close as they are at a distance.” Expand Brett LaGue: “The fun is in the push and pull of getting the paint to do what I need, yet letting its expressive nature work magic.” Brett LaGue’s focus for his American Impressionism paintings “is not on capturing specific details of an image, but more about sharing the emotion of the painting experience. Depending on someone’s mood on any given day, without precise details, they may view a painting differently than the day before. To me, the brushstrokes are the soul of a painting, making them as interesting up close as they are at a distance.” LaGue works in oils, acrylics and watercolors with an eye toward “choosing the right medium for what I want to say. For slow drying acrylic, which is rather thin, the paint allows me create a more careful and focused design. Oils are usually best on location, using the texture and roughness of the paint to express things like wind, sound, distractions, etc. Watercolor is about setting up and painting quickly. The fun is in the push and pull of getting the paint to do what I need, yet letting its expressive nature work magic with loose marks, runs and puddles.” He also has a variety of spaces to create including his studio, a workroom, a drawing table in the house and “several favorite spots on location. One of those is the Blue Ridge Parkway. If you can’t find a view to paint there, then nature’s probably not your thing,” LaGue adds with a smile. His works can be found in several galleries in Virginia and in private collections in the United States, England and France. Moving forward: “Painting is a great excuse to go outside and play, but call it work. I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve never experienced a ‘creative block.’ There always seem to be more ideas available than I’ll ever find time for. I really have no interest in doing anything else. Not something every adult gets to say!” brettlague.com × Expand Brett LaGue West Virginia Ralph Cale, Morgantown. “An old rusty car covered with patina is so much more interesting to me than a shiny new one. People are no different… they have textures and a story to tell. You can see it on their faces. You can see it in their eyes.” There are artists among us who have a gift for capturing “the extraordinary” within what some might consider “the ordinary”—a face in a window, a fishing lure, an old vehicle. Ralph Cale is one such fine artist. And in doing so, he tells us a story.