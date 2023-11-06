A Guide for Planning the Perfect Mountain Reunion

From rustic to luxurious, it’s time to reminisce about the past, celebrate the present and make memories for the future. It’s reunion time in the mountains!

× Expand Welcome Valley Village, Benton, Tennessee, offers glamping in Conestoga wagons.

Whether you are having your first gathering or are an old pro, our Five-Ws planning guide with a built-in destination directory is here to help.

Who

Pitch the idea. For this first step, just ask one question: “Who wants to have a reunion?” Reach out to absolutely every person you can locate in your group to gauge their interest in a reunion. Keep in mind that some folks will need an old-fashioned phone call. For others, set up a group text, message or email. This way all recipients can see what all the others are saying.

Once the enthusiastic responses come rolling in, start on the next step—who will do what.

Leading the reunion planning can be (or rather is) a demanding task. The key to success with less stress? Delegate. Depending on the number of attendees, a committee of only a handful of folks or a large group might be needed to assure all the elements are covered.

Ask for volunteers to take the lead in the following categories:

Finance. For large families or class reunions, it is imperative to have someone in charge of collecting, recording and disbursing the funds. This volunteer could set up a temporary bank account and create spreadsheets for expenses related to lodging, venues, catering, supplies, activities and other costs. They would work directly with the others below to ensure all financial matters are handled prior to the reunion.

For large families or class reunions, it is imperative to have someone in charge of collecting, recording and disbursing the funds. This volunteer could set up a temporary bank account and create spreadsheets for expenses related to lodging, venues, catering, supplies, activities and other costs. They would work directly with the others below to ensure all financial matters are handled prior to the reunion. Lodging and venues. Once the location is chosen, this volunteer will be the “voice” for the group; confirming availability, negotiating room rates and ultimately booking accommodations and venues based on who will be attending.

Once the location is chosen, this volunteer will be the “voice” for the group; confirming availability, negotiating room rates and ultimately booking accommodations and venues based on who will be attending. Correspondence. The person in charge of correspondence will have varied responsibilities all related to keeping everyone in the loop. They will work with lodging and finance, send regular updates on the planning and upcoming festivities, create a private online reunion page on social media and “mail” the final invitations.

The person in charge of correspondence will have varied responsibilities all related to keeping everyone in the loop. They will work with lodging and finance, send regular updates on the planning and upcoming festivities, create a private online reunion page on social media and “mail” the final invitations. Entertainment. This volunteer will create an itinerary of activities once the location is decided. It should cover a wide range of interests and include slots of time for family fun and games (see the What section below).

This volunteer will create an itinerary of activities once the location is decided. It should cover a wide range of interests and include slots of time for family fun and games (see the What section below). Welcome. An often overlooked but necessary part of any reunion is this aspect—how to welcome everyone. Depending on the type of gathering, there may be a need for greeters, name tags, signs, decorations or some type of break-the-ice activity.

An often overlooked but necessary part of any reunion is this aspect—how to welcome everyone. Depending on the type of gathering, there may be a need for greeters, name tags, signs, decorations or some type of break-the-ice activity. Memories and keepsakes. To tie the past with the present, this volunteer can request attendees to bring photos and artifacts from the past for display. For family reunions, a large genealogy chart on the wall is a conversation starter. Make or order small gift items specific to your reunion theme; and place disposable cameras all around to catch candid moments.

After volunteers are in place, this group can work together to do two things: make a list of locations to be voted on by everyone followed by planning a budget.

Once the planning is fully underway, the reunion leader should keep in touch with all the volunteers to check on and assist with their tasks as needed.

× Expand West Virginia Tourism The Resort at Glade Springs, Daniels, West Virginia, has 200 guest rooms.

When

Decide on a date. Send the next communication to everyone, sharing the excitement from your responses to the first question and ask the next one: “What time of year?” Planning a reunion for next week or next month is not a good idea. Why? There are lots of moving parts to consider. In fact, event planning experts recommend that six months to a year ahead is ideal for date selection. Based on the responses you receive, choose the most popular time of year and let everyone know.

Where

Pick a place. This is the time to send a detailed communication outreach to everyone. (The first big task for the Correspondence volunteer.) Ask everyone to select two or three choices for the location. For the mathematically inclined, create a rank order list of choices and calculate the top vote-getters. Have the lodging/venue volunteer conduct a preliminary check on availability and ask about reservation requirements. Then, follow up with an enthusiastic, “mark your calendars” reminder for where the reunion will be held.

Depending on the size of your event, travel distance for most attendees and the budget, consider some of the following exceptional and varied Blue Ridge destinations for your next reunion.

West Virginia

× Expand Capon Springs Capon Springs and Farms, High View, West Virginia, is home to a spring-fed pool.

The Resort at Glade Springs, Daniels. The vast and varied array of activities offered here includes: basketball, archery, pickleball, tennis, bowling, laser tag, classic arcade games, escape rooms, pools, golf, skeet, skiing, hiking, geocaching, fishing, a fitness center and cinema. A shuttle service is available to carry guests to a multitude of area attractions like The New River Gorge—one of America’s newest national parks.

The 4,100-acre property offers 200 guest rooms ranging from hotel rooms to villas, cabins and manor houses. Some of these accommodations sleep up to 40 people. Along with private bedrooms, these larger options have common areas and porches. The inn is ready for events in the conference center and ballrooms with an activity concierge on site. Multiple venues are available for dining, including a “cookout under the open sky.” gladesprings.com/family-reunions

Capon Springs and Farms, High View. The first construction here, in the 19th Century, was inspired by healing springs that still provide all the water to this day. A spring-fed outdoor pool, golf courses, evening entertainment, recreational activities and the Hygeia Bath House & Spa are just some of the activities found across the 4,700 acres.

There are 14 cottages (115 rooms total) and the property is laid out in a community (walkable) pattern. Lodging includes all activities and three meals per day. The comfort food menus are homemade from their farm ingredients, served family style and all-you-can-eat. And there’s freshly baked bread! Five differently sized meeting spaces are available. Dress code: strictly casual. caponsprings.net/group-getaways

Virginia

Skyland, Shenandoah National Park. Located at 3,680 feet up, this 27-acre destination is the highest elevation on the Blue Ridge’s Skyline Drive. Chosen for the views (“beauty beyond description”), this spot dates to a summer retreat from the late 19th century. Ranger and guest-led programs such as nature hikes, horseback rides, musical entertainment, games and skywatching (a sky full of stars seems just overhead!) are popular activities.

× Expand Skyland, Shenandoah Facebook Skyland, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia.

Strategically placed along the mountain ridge are cabins, traditional premium and preferred rooms and suites—including pet-friendly and mobility and hearing ADA compliant accommodations (178 total). Enjoy the large dining room and terrace, Taproom, Grab ‘N Go and gift shop. Due to its elevation, this destination is open from mid-April to late November. No in-room phones and limited cell service—unplug and enjoy. goshenandoah.com/lodging/skyland

Rhododendron Lodge, Breaks Interstate Park. Book your next gathering at “The Grand Canyon of the South.” This unique park offers guided elk tours, a canyon rim zipline, forested birding experiences and 300 routes of exceptional rock climbing. Also, hike multiple trails amongst ancient geology, boat and fish on a lake, kayak, visit the museum and splash in the water park. Interpretive nature programs are popular as are traditional Appalachian arts demonstrations.

Accommodations at the 4,500-acre park are varied including a 70-room lodge, five lakefront cabins, woodland cottages and even yurts. Bring tents and RVs and pick a wooded site from the 138 available. For reunion events, the park has a banquet room (36 people), meeting rooms (up to 100 people) and a conference center (200 capacity). Restaurant catering and picnic menus are available. breakspark.com

× Expand Rhododendron Lodge Conference Rhododendron Lodge, Breaks Interstate Park, Virginia.

Kentucky

Cliffview Red River Gorge, Campton. Gather for the scenery and stay for the outdoor activities in the heart of Red River Gorge country. Nearby sandstone cliffs, waterfalls and rock formations in the Daniel Boone National Forest are perfect for hiking, exploring, rock climbing, horseback riding and even underground kayaking.

× Expand CliffviewResort.com Cliffview Red River Gorge, Campton, Kentucky.

Accommodations include two mega cabins (11-12 bedrooms) and a rustic lodge with 16 bedrooms. Each can be rented in their entirety. Also, the large reception hall has a full kitchen with the option for full catering services throughout the property. Onsite is an event staff to help with planning, and room-activity package discounts are available. cliffviewresort.com/host-an-event/reunions

Lake Cumberland, Russell County. The fishing on one of the largest manmade lakes in the country is world-class; water skiing and swimming are exceptional; and the wooded shorelines (1,255 miles of them!) are ready to explore. Play some poker, disc golf or tennis; attend a bluegrass festival; visit the nature center and fish hatchery; explore the islands and coves.

× Expand Adobe Stock Lake Cumberland, Kentucky.

For a unique lodging experience, reserve everyone a houseboat from the largest fleet in the United States. Or, reserve the 63-room Lure Lodge or stay in one of the many cabins or campsites. Also available for smaller groups is the popular Pumpkin Creek Lodge (13 private rooms) with large great room, kitchen and meeting area. lakecumberlandvacation.com/kentucky-family-reunion-locations

Tennessee

Welcome Valley Village, Benton. Come see why this riverside destination nestled beside the Cherokee National Forest is a local favorite for reunions. Nearby lakes, waterfalls, hiking trails and history await exploration. Visit the site of the 1996 Olympic canoe and kayak venue and (insider tip) stop by Webb Brothers’ General Store—in business since 1936.

Located along 900-plus feet of the Ocoee River, the 17-acre property is an attractive mix of native woodlands and landscaped common areas. Select from six charming mountain cabins (that sleep between four and 10 guests) strategically placed throughout the hills and trees. Or, glamp in the authentically designed, temperature-controlled Conestoga Family Wagons. Gather to enjoy the dock and riverside pavilion along with fire pits at each accommodation. welcomevalleyvillage.com

× Expand Stock Adobe Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Gatlinburg. Choose from a multitude of large-group lodging options at this famous Great Smoky Mountains destination. Located in the heart of America’s most visited national park, this destination is packed with family fun, shopping, dining, attractions and nature. Among 45 popular activities, find museums, an aquarium, aerial rides, winter skiing, games, golf, shows and ghost tours.

Horseshoe Farm Dining at The Horse Shoe Farm, Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Accommodations for groups come in all shapes and sizes covering a wide variety of budgets. Choices include chain hotels, mountain lodges, cabins, resorts, chalets, cottages and inns—some with conference and meeting rooms at the property. Surround yourself with rolling valleys, stay by a river or perch on top of a mountain. Planning help available online. gatlinburg.com/groups-and-reunions

North Carolina

Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins, Asheville. Access all the amenities of the “big city” from the peaceful surroundings of this new urban cabin campground. Visit the River Arts District, foodie hotspots, shops, museums and historic areas; take trolley tours; explore the legendary Biltmore Estate and gardens; hike, bike and birdwatch; and attend live musical performances.

Then, return to your A-frame cabin (sleeps 4) for some vintage vinyl, a nap in the hammock or a spirited board game. There are 16 cabins on the property along with an indoor event space and patio. Arrange for customized farm-sourced, seasonally inspired meals for the group. Take a walk on the French Broad Greenway River Trail and spend the evening around a campfire in The Meadow. wrongwaycampground.com/event-inquiry

Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins, Asheville, North Carolina.

The Horse Shoe Farm, Hendersonville. Find everything you need for a relaxing reunion at this 85-acre luxury resort and spa. In nearby Hendersonville, take a Main Street stroll, enjoy the craft beverage trail, visit wineries, golf, fish, bike and tour historic sites and museums. Insider tip: Be sure to eat delicious foods made with locally grown apples (and visit an orchard, in season).

Back at the farm, book reservations in eight well-appointed homes that sleep a total of 61 guests. Ask about the new Stable Spa Loft spaces for a truly unique room. Enjoy spa services including massages, transformative therapies, hydrating mask treatments and curated wellness classes. Modern farm-to-table chef creations await at the cookhouse. On the grounds, guests find rivers and ponds, sports areas, farm animals, a labyrinth, organic gardens, pool and firepits with ‘smores. All-inclusive specialized packages are available for reunions. thehorseshoefarm.com/family-gatherings

South Carolina

Table Rock State Park, Pickens. Surround your reunion with mountains, forests, lakes, waterfalls and wildlife at this 3,083-acre state park. Breathtaking views, swimming, fishing, canoe/kayak/paddle boat rides, bird watching, geocaching, playgrounds, picnic shelters and an extensive hiking trail system await. In the nearby town, shop for antiques, see ancient petroglyphs, visit a working grist mill and learn about culture and history built by freed slaves.