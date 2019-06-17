50 Strange Things In The Mountains

The mountains of the Southern Appalachians are famous for many things, including wonderfully original music, great hiking trails, inviting small towns, scenic vistas, a wealth of plant and animal species, and much more. But today, let’s take a look at some of the stranger things our wonderful region is home to.

1. Ice in July? Yes, ice can last into July in the shady, rock formations of Beartown State Park in Pocohontas, West Virginia. Source: wvencyclopedia.org

2. She appeared to her mom, see, and told her what happened. Greenbrier County, West Virginia is home to the only documented ghost alleged to have solved her own murder. onlyinyourstate.com

3. Is this the one on the Allmans’ album? The world’s largest peach, which is 135 feet tall, is in Gaffney, South Carolina. It’s a water tower that holds over 1 million gallons of water. npr.org

4. Arch support. The greatest concentration of rock arches outside of the Colorado Plateau are found in the Red River Gorge in Slade, Kentucky. rootsrated.com

5. Tunnel of . . . another state. Only two mountain tunnels in the U.S. cross state lines. The first is The East River Mountain Tunnel on I-77 which crosses West Virginia and Virginia. The other is the Cumberland Gap Tunnel which crosses Tennessee and Kentucky. Appalachian Magazine

6. Big doin’s, little town. Helvetia, a small Swiss town of less than 100 residents in West Virginia, still celebrates Fasnacht. The ceremony includes a parade with huge masks and ends with the ritual burning of Old Man Winter. helvetiawv.com

7. Long fall. The ultimate irony: Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River (6,684 ft) was named after Dr. Elisha Mitchell, who during a trip to prove his claim, died in a fall from that same mountain. ohfact.com

8. Still goin’ nowhere. In 2010 the U.S. government paid Swain County, North Carolina, $52 million so that they would not have to complete construction of a road. “The Road to Nowhere” stretches six miles into Smoky Mountain National Park and ends abruptly at a tunnel. greatsmokies.com

9. Old growth much? The biggest and oldest trees in the state of North Carolina are found in Joyce Kilmer Memorial forest near Robbinsville. Some are more than 400 years old and many are over 100 feet tall. onlyinyourstate.com

10. Ponies on the move. The wild ponies in Virginia’s Grayson Highland’s State Park were originally brought to the mountains in 1975 from Assateague Island and, like their forbears, they are thinned out and sold at auction once a year. thetrek.com

11. Walking two football fields-plus. America’s longest swinging bridge is 330 feet long and can be found in Sevierville, Tennessee. tnvacation.com

12. How about 30? The longest single span arch bridge in the western hemisphere is the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, West Virginia, at 3,030 feet. weheartwv.com

13. The Ice Age was here. The only slot canyons (deeper than wide; formed by rushing water) on the East Coast are located in the Channels Natural Preserve Area in Lebanon, Virginia. visitabingdonvirginia.com

14. Naked on Cumberland Ave. In 1974 Walter Cronkite declared Knoxville, Tennessee, the streaking capital of the world when, over the course of the spring season, an estimated 5,000 people ran naked down Cumberland Avenue. offbeaten.com

15. No pit stops! Sapphire Valley Resort in North Carolina sponsors a race where contestants slide down the slope in outhouses on skis. divide.com

