21 Natural Wonders in 7 States

Virginia's McAfee Knob, on the Appalachian Trail near Roanoke, offers 270-degree views including the Peaks of Otter (twin peaks on horizon to the right of the hiker).

Selecting favorite wonders of nature (full disclosure) is a challenging endeavor. Many places in our corner of the world are exceptionally beautiful, inspiring, intriguing and downright awesome. After thoughtful consideration, here are our suggested destinations—a primer list to launch further exploration.

Virginia

Virginia's Crabtree Falls tumble 1,200 feet.

McAfee Knob. For a moderately challenging (and very-much-worth-the-effort!) hike, journey to one of the most visited, photographed and famous spots on the Appalachian Trail. Standing at 3,197 feet, this dramatic ancient outcrop with its iconic rock ledge has an unprecedented 270° view. Avoid parking lot headaches and take the weekend (Fri-Sun) shuttle to the trailhead.

Check the civic center calendar in nearby Salem for sports, music, festival and performance events. Take the family to indoor entertainment centers and museums and outdoor parks for horseback riding. Stop by local brewing companies, order a calzone at Mac and Bob’s or stop by a local diner.

Then, stay the night at your favorite hotel or book a special stay at the Inn at Burwell Place—four guest rooms in a 1907 downtown historic home.

4440 Catawba Valley Drive, Catawba. roanokecountyva.gov/2935/McAfee-Knob

Virginia's Natural Channels present a maze of boulders creating a crevice 30 feet deep.

Crabtree Falls. Drive just six miles off the Blue Ridge Parkway to see the “highest vertical-drop cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi River.” Five large falls and several smaller ones create a 1,200-foot drop! There are five overlooks of the falls and Tye River Valley—the first is accessible for all abilities via a paved trail.

Visit a fish hatchery, ride horses through the mountains, take the family to a frontier museum or safari park and enjoy a meal at a country store in nearby Montebello.

Extend your travels with a stay in the cabins at a camping and fishing resort, a bed and breakfast like Steeles Tavern Manor (a 1916 mansion) or the country-chic log structures at Sugar Tree Inn.

11581 Crabtree Falls Highway, Montebello. nelsoncounty.com/crabtree-falls

The Channels Natural Area Preserve. Wind through a maze of 400-million-year-old sandstone crevices and boulders. The singularly unique 20-acre labyrinth is an otherworldly destination formed during the last ice age. The remoteness of this high-elevation forest requires planning ahead for food, drinks and sufficient time to explore.

While in the area, fish for trout at Big Tumbling Creek, visit Hayters Knob Fire Tower and paddle Hidden Valley Lake.

Georgia's Mount Yonah provides a destination reached via stone staircases, boulder fields and an elevation gain of 1,500 feet over a two-mile climb.

Eight miles south in Abingdon, restaurants, cafés and diners offer a wide variety of local and international cuisines. Choose from several overnight accommodations in historic structures, such as the Black Dog Inn (1934), The Martha Washington Inn and Spa (1832) or Abingdon Donkey Lodge (1760).

4250 Hayters Gap Road, Saltville. dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/natural-area-preserves/thechannels

Georgia

Mount Yonah. Find easy access to this steep two-mile climb to an extensive rock face summit with commanding views. Stone staircases, boulder fields, a footbridge and an elevation change of 1,500 feet await. Explore the various small side trails at the summit and watch your footing around the vertical drops!

Schedule a visit at The Gourd Place (the country’s oldest gourdcrafting business); and tour BabyLand General Hospital (home of Cabbage Patch Kids). Have lunch at The Soda Fountain Café, dinner at Clyde’s Table and Tavern and snacks at Country Bake Shoppe.

Combine a wine and vineyard tour with overnight accommodations at Dahlonega Resort and Vineyard or Sylvan Valley Lodge and Cellars.

1900 Chambers Road, Cleveland. hikethesouth.com/hikes/yonah-mountain

Panther Creek Falls. Take a challenging seven-mile roundtrip hike through deep forests to this secluded waterfall with a welcoming swimming hole at the base. Only experienced hikers should attempt this steep, rocky and (sometimes) narrow and precarious trail. At publication, high water and downed tree repairs in sections is ongoing.

Georgia's Panther Creek Falls features a swimming hole at the base.

Pet alpacas, visit an automotive museum, shop for antiques, fish for trout and watch artists create pottery pieces in local art galleries. Eat at a country kitchen; grab a coffee and dessert; and, have local BBQ for lunch or dinner.

Stay overnight in an elegant, rustic room at Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant, a B&B or a charming, family-owned motel.

3995 Old Historic US 441, Turnerville. gawaterfalls.com/panther-creek-falls.html

Tallulah Gorge. Experience verticality and five cascading waterfalls at this 1,000-feet-deep gorge (second only to the Grand Canyon). Rim trails and an 80-foot-high suspension bridge offer views; and (for the adventurous), descend 1,099 stairs to the bottom of the gorge. Look for the Wallenda tightrope towers—yes, Karl Wallenda crossed on a high wire in 1970!

Georgia's Tallulah Gorge was once high-wire crossed by Karl Wallenda, as some 30,000 people watched.

Enjoy rock climbing, fishing, paddling, swimming and biking. Then, go horseback riding and geocaching, and ask about the “water release”—700 cubic feet per second into the gorge.

Eat in the old railroad station, Tallulah 1882, or grab a soup and sandwich at Tallulah Adventures. Camp in the state park or primitive backcountry. Stay at Lake Rabun Hotel—the state’s last surviving historic lakeside lodge.

338 Jane Hurt Yarn Drive, Tallulah Falls. gastateparks.org/TallulahGorge

Kentucky

Kentucky's Carter Caves can be explored either as a guided hike or on your own.

Carter Caves. Channel your inner spelunker exploring six unique cave environments via guided or self-guided tours. Ancient structures, caverns, a 30-foot underground waterfall and stories from history await. Experience lighted adventures or muddy, dark and tight spaces. Make reservations and ask about appropriate clothing.

See five natural bridges above ground, watch for birds and pan for gems at the park. Explore hiking, water and rail trails in the town that once produced the largest number of fire bricks in the world. Listen to country and bluegrass music and eat local at Walker’s Family Restaurant, bison brisket at Tierney’s Cavern Restaurant, followed by dessert from Sweet Sensations.

Extend your visit at the campground (RV and tent), new cottages or the 28-room lodge with private balconies.

344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill. stateparks.com/carter_caves_state_resort_park_in_kentucky.html

Pine Island Double Falls. Walk “off the grid” through the untouched wilderness to see a rare double waterfall. The hike is a mile roundtrip along a creek and is considered easy to moderate (follow the pink ribbons—no cell service here). Time your visit to follow a good rain for the best experience.

Ride bikes in the state’s “cycling capital” of London. Learn Civil War history. Watch a race at the dragway. Find treasures at the flea market. And be sure to eat fried chicken—this is home to the Colonel’s original restaurant.

Kentucky's Pine Island Double Falls is reached with an easy to moderate hike.

Choose from (interestingly named) accommodations like The Bird House, The Beehive and Peaceful Nostalgia for an overnight stay.

Daniel Boone National Forest. Laurel County. kywaterfalls.com/dir/index.php/cumberland-plateau/1895-pine-island-double-falls

Kentucky's Yahoo Falls offers a cave behind the 133-foot cascade.

Yahoo Falls and Arches. Leave the crowds behind to stand inside a “rock house” cave behind a 133-foot waterfall.

A moderate one-mile hike on a loop trail leads to this shady location—best water flow in spring. Acoustically, the spot for listening (or singing!) to the music of a waterfall.

Take the trail spur to see two classic arches. In the surrounding towns, learn about the culture at the Blue Heron Coal Mining Camp and McCreary County Museum. Ride the Big South Fork Scenic Railway and go whitewater rafting. Have a vegetarian meal at Kristina’s Kitchen and homemade pie at Whistle Stop.

Then, add an entirely unique experience by staying in a “company house” constructed from original floor plans (with modern amenities) at the historic Barthell Coal Mining Camp.

Big South Fork, 700, McCreary County. world-of-waterfalls.com/waterfalls/eastern-us-yahoo-falls

North Carolina

Mingo Falls. Slip away into a quiet mountain hollow for a 120-foot horsetail cascade. A favorite of locals, this little-known waterfall is just 0.4 miles from the parking lot up a steep climb of 161 steps and an uneven trail. A wooden viewing bridge across the creek at the base has exceptional views. Although the hike will be slippery, after a rain or in early morning fog offer great photo opportunities.

Mingo Falls offers good views from the base.

Watch for elk; experience First Nation culture at museums, villages and plays; try your luck at the casino; and drive into the Great Smoky Mountains. Find casual dining throughout the town, gourmet choices at the casino and stop at roadside stands for boiled peanuts and cheeses.

Rustic and luxury cabins aplenty, campgrounds and iconic vintage establishments, like the Pink Motel, are readily available.

Welch/Sherrill Cove Roads, Cherokee. nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/mingo-falls.htm

Sliding Rock. Queue up for a ride on nature’s best water slide—a 60-foot waterfall sloping over a wide, smooth rock face. Eleven thousand gallons per minute of 50° to 60° water propels you into an eight-foot-deep pool below. Wear rugged swimsuits and water shoes for the ride.

Sliding Rock is indeed smooth enough to slide down.

In Brevard, attend festivals, walk the quaint main street, mountain bike, visit the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute and watch for the famous white squirrels. Eat at a 1941 lunch counter, Rocky’s Grill and Soda Shop, or select from eclectic cuisine at The Square Root.

Spend the night at cottages or cabins (like Pilot Cove or Appalachian Havens) or a four-star resort (like Earthshine Lodge or The Greystone Inn).

US 276, Brevard. fs.usda.gov/recarea/nfsnc/recarea/?recid=48156

Chimney Rock. Climb 494 stairs (or ride the elevator) into the sky to reach the top of this 535-million-year-old granite monolith. See 75 miles in all directions from this 315-foot natural tower. While you can stop, rest and enjoy the scenery along the way, it is a fitness trek even riding the elevator (which requires climbing 44 steps at the top).

Chimney Rock presents 360-degree views.

Learn about the park’s animal ambassadors; take rock climbing and rappelling classes (all levels); and listen to live hammered dulcimer music. Shop for local arts and crafts, play mini-golf and mine for gems in the small village nearby.

Book a luxurious night at the 1927 Lake Lure Inn and Spa, The Esmeralda Inn & Restaurant or the Hickory Nut Gap Inn for a comfortable stay.

431 Main Street, Chimney Rock. chimneyrockpark.com

South Carolina

Issaqueena Falls. Add a walk inside a human-made Pre-Civil War tunnel and a covered bridge in the journey to this 100-foot popular cascade. Read about the legends on the signage and take an easy five-minute walk through lush forests to the viewing platform. The bottom of the falls is accessible via a steep, dirt and caution-worthy path.

Issaqueena Falls offers a picturesque 100-foot cascade.

Visit a veteran’s park and museums, walk the downtown area for shopping and tour historic churches. Grab picnic supplies at Mountain Rest Trading Post. Have a meal at Dakota Grill steakhouse. Or relax at The Last Chance of Walhalla bar and grill.

Bring your horses and stay at the Chattooga Trails Bed and Barn. Pitch a tent, rent a glamping site or stay in the chalet at Mountain Rest Cabins & Campground.

Stumphouse Tunnel Road, Walhalla. visitoconeesc.com/destination-issaqueena-falls-oconee

Reedy River Falls. Discover an urban landscape oasis at the gentle waterfalls of a historically important river. Walk the gardens, rest on benches, look across the landscape from Liberty Bridge and enjoy public art. Check online for an activity booklet for family fun and self-guided tour information.

Reedy River Falls is the signature natural feature of downtown Greenville.

“America’s Friendliest City” boasts over 115 retail shops, 13 museums, “foodie” tours and over 110 independent restaurants. Taste award-winning casual fare like burgers at Golden Brown & Delicious, southern cooking at Soby’s and hometown favorites at Grits & Groceries.

Get a good night’s rest downtown at one of many upscale hotels or B&Bs like Pettigru Place, The Swamp Rabbit Inn or The Orchard Inn.

37 Furman College Way, Greenville. greenvillesc.gov/167/Falls-Park

Table Rock. Lace up the hiking boots, take a deep breath and hike (“climb”) 2,000 feet up to the most photographed natural wonder in the state. The 3,100-foot exposed granite dome calls to adventurers for the challenge, the scenery and the sense of accomplishment. Follow the red blazes for 3.4 miles. Take your time. Keep your resolve. This summit is attainable!

Table Rock's exposed granite dome is worth the hike.

Go fishing, boating, kayaking and swimming on two lakes. In town, visit the Hagood-Mauldin House, the museum and the historic Hagood Grist Mill. Eat world-class BBQ and visit vineyard wineries.

Book a reservation in a CCC-built cabin. Bring the tent or RV. Stay the weekend at nearby Sunrise Farm B&B or the Table Rock Inn.

158 E Ellison Lane, Pickens. southcarolinaparks.com/table-rock

Tennessee

The Lost Sea. Travel deep inside a mountain to ride a glass-bottom boat upon America’s largest underground lake. See rare “cave flower” crystals and huge rainbow trout. Hear stories of moonshining, First Nation cultures and Civil War activities. Stop at the visitor center to see tracks left by a jaguar 20,000 years ago.