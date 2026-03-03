11 Picnics with a View

These bucket-list destinations are perfect spots to kick back, enjoy a delightful meal and take in the great outdoors.

× Expand AdobeStock | Courtesy of youtube.com/@ncmemorymakers Chimney Tops Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park rewards a steep climb with exceptional mountain views.Inset: Gatlinburg, Tennessee’s Chimneys Picnic Area sits beside the West Prong of the Little Pigeon RIver.

It’s no secret the Blue Ridge region is home to some of the most iconic and concentrated natural beauty on the planet. And few things in life pair better than good company, mountain views and a sizable cache of gourmet food and drink.

The internationally famous, namesake parkway, for instance, runs for 469 miles through a jaw-dropping sequence of ridgelines studded with a hit parade of nearly 300 designated overlooks — and is a veritable gold mine for picnicking opportunities. But that’s honestly just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

Here we explore the region’s seven-state bounty with 11 fabulous plug-and-play ready spots to bask in high-elevation scenery and share a delicious, packed lunch from a luxe local eatery.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Expand AdobeStock A sweeping town-river panorama greets those who reach the summit of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia’s Maryland Heights Trail.

The Spot. The Maryland Heights Trail carries you to an eponymous, near-1,400-foot stone outcropping with mind-boggling southward panoramas of the historic, cliffside town perched above the peninsular confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers. Tackle the 4.5-mile out-and-back on a weekday and you’ll likely have the summit to yourself.

Get Provisions. Find the nifty Appalachian Snail Market & Cafe in a painted, turn-of-the-century brownstone building on historic Washington Street. The eatery and farm-driven grocery offers a robust menu of gourmet sandwiches on locally baked breads and thermos-ready, house-made soups. appalachiansnail.com

While You’re There. Celebrate your hike with craft brews and/or ciders across the Potomac at Harpers Ferry Brewing. The taproom boasts an on-site wood-fired pizzeria and countless outdoor seating areas with lovely views of the town from a grassy, 1,000-foot cliffside. harpersferrybrewing.com

Fayetteville, West Virginia

Expand AdobeStock, Billy McDonald Rock slabs along Long Point Trail in West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park & Preserve are ideal spots to sit and snack.

The Spot. The 3.2-mile Long Point Trail out-and-back passes more or less gently through dense forests in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and rewards trekkers with one of the nature area’s most iconic vistas. A big, 1,600-foot stone outcropping juts from the high hillside and brings stunning views of the waterway rushing beneath the nation’s longest single-span arch bridge.

Get Provisions. Level up your picnic basket with gourmet handhelds from downtown’s Secret Sandwich Society. Bakery-fresh breads are stuffed with farm-sourced meats like sweet Italian sausage or house-smoked brisket slathered in creamy pimento cheese. secretsandwichsociety.com

While You’re There. An unwritten law states no trip to Fayetteville is complete without a stop at beloved local dive Charlie’s Pub. Expect dim lights, old-school pool hall vibes, a coin-fed jukebox and great regional bands on weekends. charliespubwv.com

Palo Alto, Virginia

Expand Pat & Chuck Blackley 360-degree views of the Shenandoah Valley await at Reddish Knob, located about 25 miles from downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Spot. The Shenandoah mountain range’s highest point awaits at Reddish Knob some 25 miles west of downtown Harrisonburg. The drive climbs through the George Washington National Forest via a series of picturesque gravel roads to an abandoned, 4,100-foot summit lot with roundabout views of the Shenandoah Valley and greater Alleghenies. Pack a table, lawn chairs and your favorite bottle of wine for a formidable high-elevation picnic.

Get Provisions. Drop by Mr. J’s Bagels & Deli for gastronomical treats that taste straight out of New York or Philadelphia. The flagship downtown location has a menu with more than 40 bagel-based sandwiches that range from club-style classics to pizza-themed melts. mrjsbagels.com.

While You’re There. The 9-mile-long Timber and Wolf Ridge Trail leads from the summit to a lower parking lot on Tillman Ridge Road. It descends east through dwarf oak groves and hemlock forests via a long ridgeline punctuated by occasional overlooks.

Roanoke, Virginia

× Expand Visit VBR | StarCity SkyCam Mill Mountain in Roanoke, Virginia, is home to trails, numerous picnic tables and a zoo.

The Spot. Nine-hundred-acre Mill Mountain Park is located just 3 miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway access at Milepost 120 and boasts soaring, 1,740-foot views of the city and Roanoke Valley from a near-drive-up platform. Take in the eye candy then proceed to one of many picnic tables by the Discovery Center. playroanoke.com/parks-facilities/mill-mountain-park

Get Provisions. Crystal Spring Grocery Co. conveniently sits at the foot of Mill Mountain. It’s a quick, 5-mile drive from the parkway and yields a delicious menu of made-to-order handhelds, soups and yummy sides like pickled peppers or pimento cheese spreads. csgrocery.com

While You’re There. Take a stroll through Mill Mountain Zoo. It includes a tastefully landscaped complex of mountainside enclosures and exhibits that hold more than 85 species of rescued, non-releasable animals — like black bears, red wolves, bald eagles and wolverines. mmzoo.org

Stanton, Kentucky

Expand Courtesy of Kentucky Tourism Stanton, Kentucky’s Red River Gorge Geological Area features over 100 sandstone arches.

The Spot. The 29,000-acre Red River Gorge Geological Area holds a treasure trove of spectacular rock formations, dozens of waterfalls, swimming holes and 50-plus miles of hiking paths. The breezy, mile-long Chimney Top out-and-back delivers jaw-dropping views of the 600-foot chasm and boulder-strewn waterway from a smooth outcropping with plenty of seating. redrivergorge.com

Get Provisions. The Red River Rockhouse occupies a smartly renovated, Civilian Conservation Corps-style stone rancher a few miles south of the Gorge. The low-key gourmet restaurant and deli offers bottled craft brews and wine in addition to packable, finger-licking-good sandwiches, wraps and burritos made with mostly locally sourced ingredients. redriverrockhouse.com

While You’re There. Take a mile-long ride on an old-school ski lift in Natural Bridge State Park. You’ll catch 1,300-foot views of untrammeled peaks in the park and Daniel Boone National Forest at the top from Lookout Point. naturalbridgestatepark.com

Unicoi, Tennessee

Expand Courtesy of visitjohnsoncitytn.com Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot offers incredible views of mountains in the surrounding Cherokee and Pisgah National Forests.

The Spot. Discover one of the Appalachian Trail’s most awe-inspiring vistas at Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot. The grassy, 4,400-foot bald sprawls across a namesake ridgeline and offers 360-degree vantages of a seemingly endless ocean of peaks in the Cherokee and Pisgah National Forests. A scenic, 20-mile drive from amenity-rich Johnson City yields roadside access from state route 197. visitjohnsoncitytn.com

Get Provisions. Stock up on gourmand-worthy goodies at Groovy Grover’s in Johnson City’s historic Keystone neighborhood. The hip and funky eatery specializes in delectable pita tacos, soups and to-die-for whipped feta or hummus plates. groovygrovers.com

While You’re There. Continue north past the Beauty Spot for just over 9 miles to the Red Fork Falls trailhead. A short but challenging 0.6-mile out-and-back through the Cherokee National Forest steers you to a 115-foot cascade that surges down a cliffy rock face ensconced in tightly canopied woods.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

The Spot. In-the-know locals praise Chimneys Picnic Area as one of Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s finest spots for al fresco meals. You’ll locate the 68-site complex tucked into a creekside forest off Newfound Gap Road. Dine to the sound of the Little Pigeon River’s West Prong rushing through a bouldery, moss-lined riverbed. nps.gov/places/chimneys-picnic-area.htm

Get Provisions. A spectacular treat awaits at New Orleans Sandwich Company. The café dishes up a fleet of mouthwateringly authentic Cajun po’boys, rice and bean bowls, gumbo, jambalaya, hushpuppies and more. neworleanssandwich.shop

While You’re There. The 3.5-mile Chimney Tops Trail out-and-back passes through thick rhododendron groves along Road Prong Creek to finish with a steep, 1,000-foot ascent through near-magical spruce-fir forests. The summit opens onto 4,500-plus-foot views of the half-million-acre park and 6,600-foot Mount Le Conte.

Expand Getty Images A Mount Mitchell State Park picnic includes 6,684-foot summit views.

Yancy County, North Carolina

The Spot. A short detour from Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 355 lets you indulge in one-of-a-kind, high-elevation eats at Mount Mitchell State Park. A parking area and paved, quarter-mile trail to a stone viewing platform provide easy access to remarkable 6,684-foot vistas from the summit — the highest in eastern North America. Better still, a constellation of mountaintop picnic tables makes it easy to create your ideal spread. ncparks.gov/state-parks/mount-mitchell-state-park

Get Provisions. Mount Mitchell sits about 30 miles from the foodie mecca of Asheville, so options abound. My go-to is Roman’s Deli & Catering — a city institution that yields a smorgasbord of upscale, Italian-leaning sandwiches on bakery-fresh breads in addition to soups and heavenly potato and pasta salads. ieatlocal.com

While You’re There. The 1.4-mile Craggy Pinnacle Trail starts in the Craggy Dome Overlook parking area at BRP Milepost 364. The route ascends through fairy-tale forests defined by gnarled sweet birch and enchanted rhododendrons to a sprawling stone viewing platform with 5,900-foot views of neighboring mountains in Pisgah National Forest. nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/craggy-gradens-trail.htm

Cherokee, North Carolina

Expand AdobeStock Mature sycamore and oak trees are abundant at Oconaluftee Islands Park in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The Spot. The incredulously beautiful seat of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Qualla Boundary nestles across a small valley between the southern entrances to both the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The town’s central Oconaluftee Islands Park unfolds along the banks of an idyllic, namesake river beneath mature oaks and sycamore trees.

Get Provisions. Find the Front Porch Cakery and Deli a few hundred yards from the park’s southern entrance. Its array of Italian pastas and eclectic handhelds — like a lamb gyro served on house-made flatbread — makes it easy to fill your basket with showstopping victuals and tasty desserts. facebook.com/FrontPorchCakeryandDeli

While You’re There. The Three Waterfalls Loop begins about 8 miles south of town and pursues Deep Creek for 2.4 miles through dense, riparian forests in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The small cascades burst suddenly from hillside rhododendron thickets to splash over photogenic rock shelves and feed into the crystalline creek. nps.gov/thingstodo/hike-the-deep-creek-waterfalls-loop.htm

Pickens, South Carolina

× Expand Getty Images Table Rock State Park in Pickens, South Carolina, is home to two lakes and picnic areas.

The Spot. Choose from a duo of picnic areas by two gorgeous, connected mountain lakes at 3,083-acre Table Rock State Park. Wide, grassy lawns near the visitor center or a man-made beach on Pinnacle Lake are basket and blanket friendly and feature ample views of the park’s marquee attraction. southcarolinaparks.com/table-rock

Get Provisions. The wraparound front porch of Aunt Sue’s Country Corner overlooks the scenic Cherokee Foothills Parkway about 2 miles from the park. Enter for the Andy Griffith ambience and exit with a stockpile of Southern grandma-approved eats like fried chicken, hamburger steak and apple cobbler. facebook.com/aunt.sues

While You’re There. A breezy, mostly flat, 2-mile loop around Pinnacle Lake provides numerous points from which to ogle the dramatic granite dome of 3,124-foot Table Rock Mountain and its 900-foot sheer cliffs. Follow with a brief foray to a series of small waterfalls on Carrick Creek via the Foothills Trail.

Hiawassee, Georgia

Expand AdobeStock Hiawassee, Georgia’s Bell Mountain Park overlooks the beautiful Lake Chatuge.

The Spot. Bell Mountain Park is perched atop a 3,424-foot knob and boasts panoramas of Lake Chatuge’s myriad inlets and coves backed by a rolling horizon of green, Blue Ridge peaks. Forego the railed viewing areas and instead rock scramble to a craggy outcrop with plenty of space to kick back on a blanket. townscountyga.org

Get Provisions. The Tilted Cafe sits in the heart of downtown Hiawassee within 4 miles of Bell Mountain Park. Let them cater your outing with epicurean-grade tapas, pizza-style flatbreads, poke or hummus bowls and sandwich melts to go. facebook.com/tiltedcafe

While You’re There. A 2.5-mile out-and-back on the High Shoals Falls Trail carries you through the Chattahoochee National Forest to a pair of successively taller cascades. The trek begins about 10 miles south of town and concludes at a magnificent, 80-foot waterfall with a wooden viewing platform.

