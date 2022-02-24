Youth Art Month Exhibit

× Expand BRMAA YAM

Support our young and talented emerging artists during the nationally celebrated Youth Art Month. Young artists from Fannin County and Copper Basin area schools, as well as homeschool artists and students from the Radical Scholars program, will display their artwork inside the Richard Low Evans Gallery highlighting this year’s theme “Art Connects Us.” Join us in celebrating the talent and hard work that goes into the quality arts education within our area. Opening Reception will be February 24, 3:30pm–5:30pm.