Youth Art Month Exhibit

Support our young and talented emerging artists during the nationally celebrated Youth Art Month. Young artists from Fannin County and Copper Basin area schools, as well as homeschoolers and the Fannin County Boys & Girls Club, will display their artwork inside the Richard Low Evans Gallery highlighting this year’s theme “Take a Journey Through Art”. Join us in celebrating the talent and hard work that goes into the visual arts and quality arts education in our area. Opening Reception will be February 27, 3:30pm–5:30pm.