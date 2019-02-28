Youth Art Month
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Support the visual arts and our talented local youth during the nationally celebrated Youth Art Month. Emerging artists from Fannin County area schools will display their creations inside the Richard Low Evans Gallery. Families, friends, teachers, art lovers, and the young artists themselves, will celebrate the talent, patience and hard work that goes into art and quality art education. Opening Reception will be February 28, 4-6pm.
Info
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family