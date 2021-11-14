Yonder Mountain String Band + The Del McCoury Band

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608

Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional

acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the

envelope into the realms of rock n’ roll and improvisation. The Del McCoury Band,

fronted by the legendary McCoury, is the most awarded band in bluegrass history. The

bands take the stage together for a one-night-only double-bill concert at the Schaefer

Center.

Info

8008412787
