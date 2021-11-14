Yonder Mountain String Band + The Del McCoury Band

× Expand Approved Announcement Images Yonder Mountain String Band (Left)The Del McCoury Band(Right)

Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional

acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the

envelope into the realms of rock n’ roll and improvisation. The Del McCoury Band,

fronted by the legendary McCoury, is the most awarded band in bluegrass history. The

bands take the stage together for a one-night-only double-bill concert at the Schaefer

Center.