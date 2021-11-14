Yonder Mountain String Band + The Del McCoury Band
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608
Approved Announcement Images
Yonder Mountain String Band (Left)The Del McCoury Band(Right)
Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional
acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the
envelope into the realms of rock n’ roll and improvisation. The Del McCoury Band,
fronted by the legendary McCoury, is the most awarded band in bluegrass history. The
bands take the stage together for a one-night-only double-bill concert at the Schaefer
Center.