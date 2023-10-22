Yoga & Hiking Workshop

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Yoga at Sky Meadows

Historic Area

Hike, stretch, breathe and meditate as you join Masuda Mohamadi & Winnie Lee from Radiance Yoga on a Sky Meadows getaway. Immerse yourself in the nature of the Crooked Run Valley as you disconnect from everyday stressors to nourish and recharge your system. This adult workshop will begin with a yoga session for all levels followed by a calming meditation and self-reflection. Following the morning session, explore the trails with a moderate/difficult 5-mile hike. Snacks, water and sunscreen are highly encouraged.

Pre-registration is required as there are a limited number of spots. The registration fee is $65 and includes park entrance and parking. To register, please visit the Radiance Yoga website at https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/mainclass .