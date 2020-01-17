Yamato - The Drummers of Japan

Experience a thrilling interpretation of the ancient Japanese tradition of taiko drumming with Yamato, whose members use “every bit” of their bodies to create an intense and high-energy performance that sends audiences home with a new vitality and passion for life. Yamato brings its athletic and percussion prowess to Jhonetsu-Passion, an innovative program that highlights the group’s virtuosity, strength, spirit, and sheer endurance. Since its founding in 1993, Yamato has delivered over 3,500 performances in 54 countries to more than eight million fans young and old.